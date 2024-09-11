Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: Bobby Curnow, Magma Comix

Bobby Curnow, Confirmed as EIC of IDW… By Magma Comix

IDW has not issued any confirmation of Bleeding Cool's scoop last week that Bobby Curnow, former Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Group Editor and up until last week, the EIC of Magma Comix, was the new Editor-In-Chief of IDW Publishing, replacing the departed Jamie S Rich.

Bobby Curnow has also not commented anywhere, and his LinkedIn account hasn't changed (although it also wasn't updated to include Magma Comix) nor on his social media.

But that's okay, because his former employer Denton Tipton, founder, President and Publisher of Magma Comix, and also a former IDW editor, has confirmed it. Offering the following statement to Bleeding Cool:

"We are very proud of what we have accomplished together with Bobby at Magma Comix. His leadership helped produce a slate of exciting creator-owned titles that have been well-received by the comic community, establishing us in a time of great change in the industry and audience. Bobby and I also spent more than a decade together helping build IDW, and I can't think of anyone more suited to take the helm and steady the ship. Magma will reveal our plans at a more appropriate time. For now, join us in wishing Bobby well as he embarks on this voyage."

As we mentioned before Bobby Curnow, graduated from the NYU Tisch School of the Arts with a BFA in Cinematography and Film/Video Production previously worked at IDW from 2010 to 2022, as an Associate Editor, then Editor in 2013, Group Editor on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles books, including Last Ronin, from 2017 to 2022. He also wrote comics such as TMNT, Battle Beasts, Godzilla Legends, Night of 1,000 Wolves, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: New Animated Adventures, Ward's Valley, My Little Pony: Friend Forever and TMNT Universe. And co-created the series Ghost Tree.

So Magma Comix has made it official, but will IDW make it official official at any point? Maybe they could get Heidi to write it for Publisher's Weekly or Milton over at ICV2. Must be before NYCC, right? How about Baltimore?

