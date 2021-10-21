Bolero by Wyatt Kennedy & Luana Vecchio Launches From Image Comics

Bolero is a one-movement orchestral piece by the French composer Maurice Ravel, originally composed as a ballet commissioned by Russian actress and dancer Ida Rubinstein, the piece, which premiered in 1928, is Ravel's most famous musical composition. And for certain people of a certain age in a certain part of the world, it is eternally tied up in the Olympic-winning ice skating performance of Torville and Dean. But for now, it is a sci-fi romance new comic book series by Wyatt Kennedy and Luana Vecchio, launching in January from Image Comics. I don't know about the ice rink, but it does start off rather snowy…

An all-new sci-fi/romance begins in the upcoming Bolero by rising stars Wyatt Kennedy and Luana Vecchio. This visually-stunning five issue miniseries will launch from Image Comics in January 2022. "Page by page, Wyatt and I put our whole love and passion for comics into this miniseries to convey the strong sense of loneliness and despair that many feel after the end of a relationship," said Vecchio. "Running away might often seem like the simplest solution, but there is no simple solution when dealing with pain" Kennedy added: "I sincerely can't thank Image enough for giving us the chance to tell this story. I've lived with it and these characters for nearly six years, and no one besides the tremendously talented Luana Vecchio could have imbued this with such soul and joy and kept me from rewriting it for the 87th time."

A woman running away from a broken heart discovers a mother-key into parallel universes. The rules are: The key can work on any door. The mother will only let you visit 53 universes. Do not ask to speak to the mother. Never hop more than 53 times. Sex Criminals meets Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind in this fantastical, emotional journey featuring a beautifully diverse cast of characters.

Bolero #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, the 12th of January, 2021

