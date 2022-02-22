Bonvenon! First Page Of Tomorrow's Saga #56 by BKV & Fiona Staples
Tomorrow sees the second issue of the second half of Brian K Vaughan and Fiona Staples' Saga. And Vaughan, as part of his Substack, showed off the first page of tomorrow's comic book, published by Image Comics.
This Wednesday, Saga is back on shelves less than a month after the double-sized Chapter 55, which I'm proud to share was somehow our highest ordered issue ever. We've been hearing from a lot of happy retailers, so thanks very much for supporting your local brick-and-mortar, paper-and-staples comic shop. If you haven't been to one in a while, or just moved to a new town and haven't found your spot yet, Comic Shop Locator will get you where you need to be.
Are these swashbuckling oddballs friends or foes? Future fan-favorite characters or inevitably despised Poochies…? I guess we'll find out in this installment, which also contains another long-awaited Reader Questionnaire, so start hunting for those old Forever stamps you once saw in that junk drawer.
SAGA #56
Everyone mourns in their own way. The most emotional epic in comics continues. In Shops: Feb 23, 2022
And coming ahead…
SAGA #57
Long-term relationships are easy? LYING. In Shops: Mar 23, 2022
SAGA #58
Friends or enemies? In Shops: Apr 27, 2022
SAGA #59
What the hell does this fish have to do with the people who want Hazel dead? Find out this May as the strangest epic in comics continues. In Shops: May 25, 2022
