Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

Dan Mora's Batmen In The Daily LITG 11th of October 2025

Dan Mora's Batmen was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Published
by
|
Comments

Dan Mora's Batmen was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Dan Mora's Designs For All The Robins If They Grew Up To Be Batman
Dan Mora

Dan Mora's Batmen and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

  1. Dan Mora's Designs For All The Robins If They Grew Up To Be Batman
  2. Marvel Announces A New Moon Knight Series For February 2026
  3. Marvel Announces Generation X-23, Rogue, X-Force, Magik & Colossus
  4. After 36 Years, DC Comics To Publish Rick Veitch's Final Swamp Thing
  5. Absolute Catwoman by Che Grayson, Scott Snyder and Bengal in 2026
  6. Homelander, Sub-Zero, Vampirella & Red Sonja To Appear In DC's K.O.
  7. No One Believes Marvel That The Ultimate Universe Is Ending. But It Is
  8. Spider-Man/Venom's Death Spiral Event in 2026 Ahead of Queen In Black
  9. Hasbro Brings Back Boba Fett with New Star Wars Black Series Figure
  10. Peacemaker Season 2 Finale: What It Means for The DCU (SPOILERS)

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.

LITG one year ago, Absolute Batman

New Looks For Familiar Characters In Absolute Batman (Spoilers)
Absolute Batman #1
  1. Absolute Batman #1 A Sell Out Across Comic Book Stores
  2. The Return Of The Avengers Of Assyria To Marvel (X-Force Spoilers)
  3. Jonathan Hickman & Greg Capullo's Wolverine Revenge Is Two Months Late
  4. Scott Snyder & Nick Dragotta on Absolute Batman For At Least Two Years
  5. Wizards Beyond Waverly Place: Canals-Barrera on Sequel Series Return 
  6. American Horror Story: Sarah Paulson Isn't Giving Up Her Supreme Title
  7. Is Absolute Lois Lane a Soldier in Absolute Superman?
  8. Jimmy Palmiotti, Amanda Conner And Hurricane Milton
  9. The Other Big Change To Absolute Batman #1 (Final Page Spoilers)
  10. The First Time Marvel & DC Amalgam Comics Were Pulped
  11. What's Next Atom! Freeman? And Why Is He Talking to Me?
  12. Ice Cream Man #43 Adds Jeff Lemire, Geoff Johns, Zoe Thorogood
  13. James Tynion IV & Tiny Onion Sign To Random House Inklore Imprint
  14. PrintWatch: Storm, Power Fantasy, Moon Following Us, Life, Hyde Street
  15. Absolute Batman Spoilers in The Daily LITG 10th of October 2024

LITG two years ago, Trans Superboy

Trans Superboy by Darick Robertson
Trans Superboy by Darick Robertson
  1. The DC Comics Pitch That Saw Conner Kent, Superboy as a Trans Woman
  2. Amazing Spider-Man #35 Preview: Marvel Learns Long Term Planning
  3. Jonathan Hickman's Legion of Super Heroes Would Have Had a House of X
  4. Lex Luthor Gives Lois Lane Cancer To Help Out Superman? (Spoilers)
  5. Garth Ennis To Write James Bond 007 Like Ian Fleming Original Novels
  6. Hasbro Debuts G1 The Transformers: The Movie Perceptor Figure 
  7. Spider-Man Vs Mary Jane Watson in the Daily LITG, 10th October, 2023
  8. Mal Duncan Gets To Be A Guardian Again In Teen Titans? (Spoilers) 
  9. Logitech G Launches Three New Star Wars-Themed Items 
  10. 2000AD/Judge Dredd Owner Jason Kingsley OBE Goes To War Over Eels 
  11. Creature Commandos: J. M. DeMatteis Praises James Gunn's DCU Approach
  12. What is Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri & Ryan Stallman's Arcbound at NYCC?
  13. Art Baltazar, Kaeti Vandorn & James Kochalka Create Dr Seuss Comics
  14. Señorita Rio Fighting Fascism (Not Zombies) In 1946
  15. A Gallery From The Lobby Of New York Comic Con 2023 During Set Up
  16. Oni Press to Publish Biker Mice from Mars in NacelleVerse #0 2024
  17. The Stolen First Appearance of Marvel's Werewolf By Night
  18. Cyanide & Happiness Kickstarter Campaign Enters Webcomic Top Ten
  19. Tiger Girl and Señorita Rio in Fight Comics #49, up for Auction

LITG three years ago, Hulk & Daredevil Actor Suspected Of Stealing Golden Age Comics

Dan Mora's Batmen In The Daily LITG 11th of October 2025

  1. Hulk & Daredevil Actor Suspected Of Stealing Golden Age Comics
  2. Mitch Drucker, Cosplayer, Dies At New York Comic Con, RIP
  3. Batman The Animated Series 4-Pack Figure Set Unveiled by McFarlane
  4. While You Wait For Sandman Season Two, Tomorrow's Batman Vs Robin
  5. The X-Men's Nightcrawler Will Be Getting Permanent Horns Like Hellboy
  6. Peach Momoko – Too Popular For New York Comic Con?
  7. Superman Son of Kal-El Cancelled, Relaunched as Adventures of Superman
  8. All DC Comics Made Returnable Because Of DC Universe Infinite Ultra
  9. DC Universe Infinite Ultra is Now Live
  10. Saturday Night Live Review: Gleeson, Googly Eyes, Willow With The Save
  11. Lazarus Pits To Get An Origin In Batman Vs Robin #2 (Spoilers)
  12. Five Must-Have Items for The Perfect Wolverine Halloween Costume
  13. Is Behold, Behemoth This Year's The Nice House On The Lake?
  14. All 2022 Local Comic Shop Day Titles So Far, Walking Dead to Tori Amos
  15. Alex Paknadel & Jan Bazaldua's Red Goblin From Marvel in February 2023
  16. Maeve: Rising Warrior Launches In Red 5 Comics December 2022 Solicits
  17. Jon Kent Cancellation in The Daily LITG, 10th of October 2022

LITG four years ago: The Lenny Henry Show

The Lenny Henry Show - On Superheroes Getting The Black Prefix...
Lenny Henry BBC PR
  1. Sir Lenny Henry On Being A Black Hobbit In The Lord Of The Rings
  2. Steven S. DeKnight Quits Marvel Till Akira Yoshida Situation Resolved
  3. What If…? Episode 9 Review: A Bad Show Ends on Even Worse Note
  4. Marvel Comics Decided To Switch The Gender Of Venom
  5. The Punisher: Jon Bernthal on Daredevil/MCU Rumor, Frank Castle Return
  6. Scream Official Poster Is Revealed, Trailer Imminent
  7. Fanboy Rampage: 28 1/2 Years Of Arguing Over The Creation Of Venom
  8. Saturday Night Live: The Deep vs Peacemaker for Kim Kardashian West?
  9. Retailer Ejected From New York Comic Con For Refusing To Wear A Mask
  10. A Letter From A Comic Shop Owner To Marvel About Penguin Random House
  11. Yu-Gi-Oh Creator Kazuki Takahashi Creates Spider-Man/Iron Man Mangas.
  12. Icon & Rocket #3: Season One Review: Wonderful
  13. Transformers: Halloween Special Review: Terrifies
  14. Morbius the Living Vampire vs Blade in Marvel's Fear #24, at Auction
  15. Good Asian #5 Review: The Struggle To Be Accepted
  16. Winter Guard #2 Review: A Lot To Like
  17. Minding the Decimals & Science in early Fantastic Four, at Auction
  18. Superman: Son Of Kal-El #3 Review: Great Elements
  19. Debut of the New Teen Titans, He-Man in DC Comics Presents, at Auction
  20. Scout Comics Launches Latinx Imprint Chispa With Acapulco #1 At NYCC
  21. Batman Beats Amazing Spider-Man In The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  22. A Thing Called Thank FOC It's Sunday, 10th of October
  23. What's The Furthest Place From Here Topped Advance Reorders
  24. The Lenny Henry Show On The Daily LITG, 10th October 2021

LITG five years ago, Pokémon GO, He-Men and The Boys

  1. Deerling Is The New Seasonal Unova Release In Pokémon GO
  2. New Eggs & Shadow Mewtwo Coming To Pokémon GO
  3. Masters of the Universe Castle Grayskull Play Set Returns from Mattel
  4. The Boys: Jensen Ackles's Soldier Boy Has Your Back, Homelander!
  5. Giratina Origin Forme Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players
  6. Niantic Responds To Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Backlash
  7. Transformers Abominus Rages As Newest Hasbro Pulse Exclusive
  8. Transformers Newest Import Soundblasters Arrives at Hasbro Pulse
  9. New Funko Soda Includes Roger Rabbit, Flash, Bebop, and More
  10. Helstrom: Hulu, Marvel Live-Action Series Previews First 10 Minutes
  11. SCOOP: Donny Cates Launches Two New Comics, Flood and Wereworld
  12. Trion World/Gamigo Challenges Marvel Over Glyph Trademark
  13. LATE: JJ Abrams' Spider-Man and Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR Delayed
  14. Mark Bagley to Draw Spider-Man's Most Brutal Fight, Not Pat Gleason
  15. List Of Notable Items Stolen From Diamond UK Warehouses

LITG six years ago, Stan Lee was celebrated

But selling it was fireable.

  1. Marvel Make Selling "Celebrate Stan Lee" Comics a Firing Offense
  2. Jonathan Hickman Fooled Me Twice, Shame On Me – Powers Of X #6 Finale Spoilers
  3. Doctor Doom Does Brexit in New Marvel Comic
  4. Did the House Of X Sow the Seeds of Its Undoing in Powers Of X #6 Finale? Spoilers…
  5. "Mortal Kombat 11" Fans Trolled By Terminator Victory Screen
  6. This Preview of Amazing Spider-Man #31 is Not Approved by the Comics Code Authority
  7. The Doom Signal Starts a Hostile Takeover in DC Comics (Hawkman, Supergirl, JLO, Harley Quinn, Deathstroke and Catwoman Spoilers)
  8. How DC Comics' 85 Year History May Reveal Leviathan in Event Leviathan #5 – and Even Doomsday Clock (Spoilers)
  9. Was WWE's Hell in a Cell Fiasco Part of Long-Term Scheme to Make Roman Reigns "The Guy?"
  10. "Magic: The Gathering: Arena" to Make Emergency Ban Announcement
  11. No, We Won't Get a Batman/Thor Crossover For Their Final Issues – But We Will Get Beta Ray Bill For 2020
  12. Today's Amazing Spider-Man #31 Narrows the Odds of Kindred's Identity (Spoilers)
  13. Is Rob Liefeld Going to Sue Marvel Comics?
  14. Damian Wayne, Definitely Vegetarian No More – and a Tease For 5G? Superman #16 (Spoilers)
  15. Green Lantern Brings The Willpower In New XM Studios Statue

LITG seven years ago, Superman was killing Batman

And Immortal Hulk was working itself out.

  1. Superman Shares His Plan to Kill Batman With Superboy (Superman #4 Spoilers)
  2. The Ending of Immortal Hulk #7 Entrenches It as a Horror Comic (Spoilers)
  3. Welcome to the X-Men, Mukus, Hope You Survive the Experience – New Character Debut in X-Men Mojo Black
  4. DC Publisher Jim Lee Talks About Changing Black Label Comics In The Shadow Of The Batpenis
  5. Venom's Green Saliva Explained in Today's Venom #7 (Spoilers) 

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Colin McMahon, owner of Pittsburgh Comics
  • Wonder Woman and Secret Files editor and Teen Titans Go writer Ivan Cohen
  • Cartoonist Jim Woodring
  • Letterer and colourist Kathryn Meyer

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Dan Mora,  Dan Mora,  Dan Mora,  Dan Mora,  Dan Mora,  Dan Mora,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.