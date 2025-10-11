Posted in: Comics | Tagged: dan mora, newlitg

Dan Mora's Batmen In The Daily LITG 11th of October 2025

Dan Mora's Batmen was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Dan Mora's Batmen was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Dan Mora's Batmen and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.

LITG one year ago, Absolute Batman

LITG two years ago, Trans Superboy

LITG three years ago, Hulk & Daredevil Actor Suspected Of Stealing Golden Age Comics

LITG four years ago: The Lenny Henry Show

LITG five years ago, Pokémon GO, He-Men and The Boys

LITG six years ago, Stan Lee was celebrated

But selling it was fireable.

LITG seven years ago, Superman was killing Batman

And Immortal Hulk was working itself out.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Colin McMahon, owner of Pittsburgh Comics

owner of Pittsburgh Comics Wonder Woman and Secret Files editor and Teen Titans Go writer Ivan Cohen

Cartoonist Jim Woodring

Letterer and colourist Kathryn Meyer

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Dan Mora, Dan Mora, Dan Mora, Dan Mora, Dan Mora, Dan Mora,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!