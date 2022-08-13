Feel Like a Sucker With Black Flag Comics at Fan Expo Boston?

People going to FAN Expo Boston yesterday were treated to a strange sight at the Black Flag Comics/Infinite Black Publishing booth. The banners were up, but the tables were bare – with just some suckers (lollipops) for people to take. A comic convention booth for an online store not selling anything? There were signs of activity within the central display but not at the tables themselves. That was when the doors opened, at least. Black Flag Comics stopped updating their social media last week, even though they were meant to be exhibiting in Boston this weekend. Their name was also dropped from the Boston Fan Expo exhibitor list.

But before that, Black Flag Comics were selling those controversial variant covers to other retailers at the show, the acetate variant covers for Ghost Rider and Deadpool, and the new non-acetate retailer exclusive variant for Venom, all from Clayton Crain. With the Ghost Rider cover featuring Infinite Black Publishing character Zymotica, created by Clayton Crain.

Because #Acetategate still rolls on. Bleeding Cool covered the story of the Black Flag Comics Ultimate Fallout #4 acetate variant cover drama In which online comic store Black Flag created new heat for an exclusive Clayton Crain retailer variant comic from last year by stapling a new acetate variant cover on top, with patriotic imagers and the label Infinite Black Publishing, then sold them from $85-$100 at C2E2, against Marvel Comics requirements and instructions for retailers participating in the exclusive variant programme. And now copies are selling for up hundreds on eBay. Black Flag removed much of their social media promotion, but a deleted video resurfaced talking about the situation they found themselves in, Black Flag promised new acetate cover editions for Boston FAN Expo from yesterday, one for Deadpool Nerdy 30 #1 and one for Ghost Rider #1, both by friend (and business partner) of the store, Clayton Crain. And while Marvel Comics may not approve of these, CGC has made approval of these covers their official policy. And at FAN Expo Boston, they were set up – but not selling their comics. You can check photos of their set-up on Reddit. However, it seems there was some disquiet at the show from other vendors regarding their presence, who confronted Black Flag, even as they were selling stock to other retailers. Ahead of the doors opening, certain retailers/resellers were able to buy the new acetate variant covered Clayton Crain "Zymotica Vs" variant of Ghost Rider #1 and the "99 Problems" acetate variant of Deadpool Nerdy 30 #1 from Black Flag/Infinite Black Publishing. But they are not selling them to individual buyers turning up at the show. One customer, who is a vendor told me. "Went to the booth after 2 pm. Was the only person in line. The three items were displayed. Asked for 2 venoms. 5 ghost riders and 1 Deadpool Was told I cannot have 5 ghost riders. Only 3. Purchased the items and left." But by the time the show opened, the rules had changed. And no one is commenting about anything… also no one has yet tried to flip a copy online. Might an agreement have been reached?

What will happen today, at FAN Expo Boston when doors open right now? Let's find out.