RL Stine, AL Kaplan Imagine Stuff of Nightmares at BOOM! in September

RL Stine has another comic book series coming out at explosive publisher BOOM! Studios in September, and the art could only possibly be done by someone who shares Stine's affinity for a two-initial first name ending in an L. So what a lucky coincidence that AL Kaplan will provide the art! RL and AL will be joined by Roman Titov for colors for Stuff of Nightmares, a series that sees Stine put his twist on "legendary monsters" in what he points out is his "first horror comic work for grown-ups," though if you're reading this website, the term only loosely applies.

From the press release for Stuff of Nightmares:

In the premiere of Stine's reanimated reimagining, the monster you enounter isn't the one you thought it'd be—you might be familiar with the classic tale of a mad scientist hell-bent on creating life, but what these two demented brothers have created is something else entirely! Get ready for a darker, more gruesome, and even more terrifying series for horror fans who are ready to face their fears in … STUFF OF NIGHTMARES! Fans won't want to miss celebrating the series premiere STUFF OF NIGHTMARES #1 with a main cover from acclaimed artist Francesco Francavilla (Afterlife with Archie) and highly collectible variant cover art by illustrators Miguel Mercado (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Adam Gorham (The Immortal Hulk), Jenny Frison (Wonder Woman), and Kyle Holtz (Savage Spider-man), as well as an incredibly rare variant cover from artist Björn Barends (Something is Killing the Children) signed by R.L. Stine and not one but two extra spooky glow-in-the-dark covers by Francavilla and original Goosebumps cover artist Tim Jacobus!

In the press release, Stine said:

AT LAST I'm free to let my most horrific fantasies out! Hey, kids– stay away from STUFF OF NIGHTMARES," said R.L. Stine. "It's my first horror comic book work for grownups. Ghastly, gory, and I hope, good stomach-churning fun!

And Kaplan added:

As a lifelong fan of horror, and especially R.L. Stine, it's been an exciting experience to work with him on this dark and twisted series about the monsters that fuel our nightmares. It was thrilling to get a chance to bring the truly macabre and creepy elements of the characters that Stine created onto the page so I hope readers get just as many chills down their spine as I did when they read this series for the very first time!

The press release also features a quote from BOOM! VP of Editorial and Creative Strategy Bryce Carlson, but if you've paid any attention this website, you're well aware that we have a strict "no editors" policy here at Bleeding Cool, which is why nobody proograedz theez arcticles.

Stuff of Nightmares #1 will hit stores in September.