Boom Renames Mech Cadet Yu to Mech Cadets Ahead Of Netflix Show Mech Cadet Yu was a comic book series by Greg Pak and Takeshi Miyazawa, published by Boom Studios in 2017, now to be a Netflix show.

Mech Cadet Yu was a comic book series by Greg Pak and Takeshi Miyazawa, published by Boom Studios in 2017, and published almost monthly for twelve issues, into 2018. The story about how every four years, giant robots from outer space come to Earth and bond forever with a brand new crop of Sky Corps Academy cadets to defend the world from the terrifying aliens known as the Sharh. But this time, instead of a cadet, one mech bonds with Stanford Yu, a young boy working with his mom as a janitor at Sky Corps. For Stanford, this is the opportunity of a lifetime. But first, he'll have to earn the trust of his classmates and survive contact with the Sharg.

Now the series is to be a Netflix cartoon, under the name Mecha Cadets, and to be dropped this summer. So, ahead of that release, Boom Studios is to release a new collection of the entire series, under the name Mech Cadets Book One, with a Netflix logo on the front cover. And yes, the Book One does suggest that, with the TV series existing, there may be a Book Two along pretty soon as well.

Mech Cadets Book One will be available in comic shops on the 17th of May and in bookstores on the 23rd of May 23, 2023. Boom Studios will also be republishing Mecha Cadet Yu #1 as Mecha Cadets Free Comic Book Day Edition for the 6th of May.

Every four years, giant sentient robots from outer space come to Earth and bond forever with a brand new crop of Sky Corps Academy cadets. But this time, instead of a cadet, one mech bonds with Stanford Yu, a young kid working with his mom as a janitor at Sky Corps. This is the opportunity of a lifetime for Stanford, but first he'll have to earn the trust of his classmates and survive an uncompromising enemy…the Sharg! Bestselling author Greg Pak (Ronin Island, Planet Hulk) and fan-favorite artist Takeshi Miyazawa (Runaways, Ms. Marvel) bring to life this underdog story as Stanford and the newest team of Cadets and Robos face relentless training, an alien invasion, and the threat of losing themselves and human existence. They'll realize the true sacrifice that comes with duty and service and what makes a hero in this full collection of Mech Cadets perfect as a jumping on point ahead of the animated series on Netflix! Collects Mech Cadet Yu #1-12.

Ahead of the highly anticipated premiere of the Netflix animated series, return to Sky Corps Academy in this exclusive reprint of the first issue of Mech Cadet Yu. It's the perfect time to revisit this iconic story by bestselling writer Greg Pak and fan-favorite artist Takeshi Miyazawa!

