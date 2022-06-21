BOOM! Reprints Once & Future #1-6 w/ New Raúl Allén Covers in August

Explosive publisher BOOM! Studios loves money, but they have a problem: once people have bought their comics, BOOM! can't get any more of that money out of them. But in what can only be considered a technological revolution that will shake the comics industry to its foundation, BOOM! has figured out a solution: just publish the comics again! With that in mind, BOOM! will release new printings of the hit Once & Future #1-6 this August with new covers by Raúl Allén. The issues will be available as part of a "Grail Pack" bundling them all together, just to make sure BOOM! properly gets that double dip money from every issue.

From the press release:

BOOM! Studios revealed today superstar artist Raúl Allén's (Dune: The Graphic Novel) variant covers for ONCE & FUTURE #1-6 GRAIL PACK, a special return of the first six issues of the critically acclaimed series from New York Times bestselling writer Kieron Gillen (The Wicked + The Divine, Star Wars), Russ Manning Award-winning artist Dan Mora (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Klaus), colorist Tamra Bonvillain (Captain Marvel), and letterer Ed Dukeshire (The Red Mother), about retired monster hunter Bridgette McGuire, her unsuspecting grandson Duncan, and their intrepid ally Rose who protect their nation from legends and myths risen from the grave to battle for dominion over the land, available in August 2022. What if all the legends are true? Own a relic from Once & Future history with the long-awaited return of the original six issues of the Eisner Award-nominated series, each with an exclusive new cover by the critically acclaimed Raúl Allén. ONCE & FUTURE #1-6 GRAIL PACK contains Once & Future #1-6 by New York Times bestselling author Kieron Gillen and Russ Manning Award-winning artist Dan Mora.

Once & Future #1-6 Grail Pack will be available in comic book stores on August 10th, 2022. Check out the new cover below.