Boom Studios Drops Buffy & Firefly Licenses, Cancels Zoe Alleyne Comic

Boom Studios has let both the Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Firefly comic licenses lapse, including cancelling the solicited Zoe Alleyne comic

Bleeding Cool readers noticed that the Buffy The Vampire Slayer comic books published by Boom Studios had been dropping off the digital sites. And now that an entire solicited Firefly comic book is no longer being published, Firefly: Zoe Alleyne Year One #1 by Sam Humphries and Giovanni Fabiano, which was meant to have been published in print yesterday but has been pulled off the Previews listings sites. Their previously published comic Firefly: Malcolm Reynolds Year One #1 by the same creative team was published, but Zoe is out of luck. That first issue isn't going to be collected any time soon, either, so watch it jump up in value on eBay as a result of this news. Also missing in action is the Firefly: The Gospel According to Jayne Vol 2 collection. In that, it won't be collected now. And for people to wonder where the Buffy and Firefly licenses may end up next… will they follow other Fox properties like Alien, Predator and Planet Of The Apes to Marvel Comics? Or their original home of Dark Horse Comics? Or maybe somewhere new?

As for the reasons for the move, Boom Studios representatives told me that they decided not to renew licences to Buffy and Firefly when they lapsed for business reasons. It might be an opportune time for retailers to try and stock up on back issues at a discount as Boom tries to push them out of the door while they are still allowed to.

FIREFLY ZOE ALLEYNE YEAR ONE #1

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP240074

(W) Sam Humphries (A) Giovanni Fabiano (CA) Ejikure

War between the Alliance and the Browncoats is hell, but when a bank heist is abandoned for a fateful team up between Mal and Zoe, an altruistic bond is formed that sets the stage for the future fans know and love!

But things don't go as planned in the beginning, and there will be blood and broken bones before the day is done.

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

