Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: james tynion iv, november 2024, power rangers

The Fade, Power Rangers, Wynd & Firefly in Boom November 2024 Solicits

Boom Studios launches The Fade #1, Power Rangers Prime #1 and Wynd: The Power Of Blood, in their November 2024 solicits.

Article Summary Boom Studios debuts The Fade #1, Power Rangers Prime #1, and Wynd: The Power Of Blood in November 2024.

Discover new adventures in The Fade by Aabria Iyengar and Mari Costa, exploring viral myths and ancient prophecies.

Power Rangers Prime launches a bold new era with Melissa Flores' writing and Michael Yg’s artistry.

Return to the enchanting world of Wynd with The Power Of Blood by James Tynion IV and Michael Dialynas.

Boom Studios launches The Fade #1 by Aabria Iyengar and Mari Costa, Power Rangers Prime #1 by Melissa Flores and Michael Yg, Firefly: Zoe Alleyne Year One by Sam Humphries and Giovanni Fabiano and Wynd: The Power Of Blood by James Tynion IV and Michael Dialynas, in their November 2024 solicits and solicitations.

FADE #1 (OF 5) CVR A COSTA

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP240010

SEP240011 – FADE #1 (OF 5) CVR B HANS

SEP240012 – FADE #1 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV COSTA

SEP240013 – FADE #1 (OF 5) CVR D 20 COPY INCV FISH

SEP240014 – FADE #1 (OF 5) CVR E UNLOCKABLE HANS

(W) Aabria Iyengar (A / CA) Mari Costa

Webseries star Aabria Iyengar (Critical Role) and fan favorite webcomic cartoonist Mari Costa (Life of Melody) take readers and fans of Mamo and Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina to new realms in this coming-of-age, topical new series!

A once-fearless high school student, Jeannie wasn't prepared for the aimless feeling of being a college freshman, but that's all about to change!

Mirror myths take on new life in the modern age, as countless people claim to have passed into The Fade in their dreams via a viral internet sensation, but what awaits Jeannie Warner and her best friend Arno on the other side? Royal adventures, ancient prophecies, or something more dangerous…?

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

POWER RANGERS PRIME #1 CVR A MORA

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP240015

SEP240016 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #1 CVR B BA

SEP240017 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #1 CVR C SPOILER VAR LEE

SEP240018 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #1 CVR D FOIL VAR BERNARDO

SEP240019 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #1 CVR F 10 COPY INCV DOALY

SEP240020 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #1 CVR G 25 COPY INCV BA

SEP240021 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #1 CVR H 50 COPY INCV MORA

SEP240022 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #1 CVR I 75 COPY INCV JONES

SEP240023 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #1 CVR J 100 COPY INCV

SEP240024 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #1 CVR K FOC REVEAL

SEP240025 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #1 CVR L UNLOCKABLE MORA

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Michael Yg (CA) Dan Mora

Power Rangers IS BACK and better than ever!

Prepare yourself for PRIME: a bold new era featuring a brand-new cast of characters, excitement, and attitude!

In the vein of Marvel's The Ultimates, get ready to experience a new team, a new mentor, and a threat to Earth unlike anything you've seen before.

Angel Grove University students face a difficult choice after crossing paths with a fugitive straight out of legend. The consequences for hiding her are dire… but her existence may not stay a secret for long.

Groundbreaking Power Rangers writer Melissa Flores ushers the iconic Rangers Mythos into the next era of adventure, joined by acclaimed artist Michael Yg (Iron Fist) to craft an unmissable experience perfect for new readers and longtime fans alike!

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

RANGER ACADEMY #12 (OF 12) CVR A MERCADO

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP240026

SEP240027 – RANGER ACADEMY #12 (OF 12) CVR B SKETCH VAR

SEP240028 – RANGER ACADEMY #12 (OF 12) CVR C 10 COPY INCV MI-GYEONG

SEP240029 – RANGER ACADEMY #12 (OF 12) CVR D 25 COPY INCV FRANQ

(W) Maria Ingrande Mora (A) Jo Mi-Gyeong (CA) Miguel Mercado

As Dark Specter takes possession of a key figure, the final battle for the fate of Ranger Academy commences!

When Sage's father falls into peril, Sage can't help but put herself between him and annihilation, but she can't save him and all of Ranger Academy alone…

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

WYND THE POWER OF THE BLOOD #1 (OF 8) CVR A DIALYNAS

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP240033

SEP240034 – WYND THE POWER OF THE BLOOD #1 (OF 8) CVR B INFANTE

SEP240035 – WYND THE POWER OF THE BLOOD #1 (OF 8) CVR C 10 COPY INCV INF

SEP240036 – WYND THE POWER OF THE BLOOD #1 (OF 8) CVR D 20 COPY INCV BOO

SEP240037 – WYND THE POWER OF THE BLOOD #1 (OF 8) CVR E 40 COPY INCV

SEP240038 – WYND THE POWER OF THE BLOOD #1 (OF 8) CVR F FOC REVEAL

SEP240039 – WYND THE POWER OF THE BLOOD #1 (OF 8) CVR G UNLOCKABLE

(W) James Tynion Iv (A / CA) Michael Dialynas

As the final thrilling chapter of Wynd takes flight, The King's reign is coming to a close, with Pipetown unaware of what awaits them, while Faeriekind mobilizes for war, while Zedra keeps two fateful prisoners.

Meanwhile, Zedra concocts a hair-raising plan concerning her deceased brother, the Bandaged Man…

Eisner and GLAAD-winning Something is Killing the Children and The Woods scribe James Tynion IV once again joins artist Michael Dialynas to conclude the CAP-Stone Award-winning fantasy series!

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

WOODS ARCHIVE EDITION #1 DIALYNAS

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP240043

(W) James Tynion Iv (A / CA) Michael Dialynas

Celebrate the 10 year anniversary of the milestone comic book event that kicked off James Tynion IV and Michael Dialynas's partnership with BOOM! Studios.

Begin the journey again or discover it for the very first time with this complete first issue of the GLAAD Media Award winning series, reprinted in the Archive Edition format.

On October 16, 2013, Bay Point Preparatory High School in suburban Milwaukee vanished without a trace, only to reappear on a forest-covered moon in an uncharted part of the universe. Students and staff find themselves in the middle of an ancient, primordial wilderness. Where are they? Why are they there? The answers will prove stranger than anyone could possibly imagine.

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #27 CVR A FORNES

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP240044

SEP240045 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #27 CVR B DELL EDERA

SEP240046 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #27 CVR C CARDSTOCK VAR LEE

SEP240047 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #27 CVR D 10 COPY INCV FORNES

SEP240048 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #27 CVR E 15 COPY INCV ZONJIC

SEP240049 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #27 CVR F 25 COPY INCV ZONJIC

SEP240050 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #27 CVR G UNLOCKABLE DELL EDERA

(W) Sam Johns (A) Letizia Cadonici (CA) Jorge Fornes

The ghoul roaming the halls has an origin shrouded in mystery, but Nolan is determined to find the truth, even if it means scouring a wealth of dour information about deaths across the houses.

There's something unexpected connecting the deceased hunters, and a plot for control that has been brewing in the background is finally revealed!

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

GRIM #21 CVR A FLAVIANO

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP240051

SEP240052 – GRIM #21 CVR B RIVAS

SEP240053 – GRIM #21 CVR C 10 COPY INCV RIVAS

SEP240054 – GRIM #21 CVR D 15 COPY INCV EARLS

SEP240055 – GRIM #21 CVR E 30 COPY INCV SHASTEEN

SEP240056 – GRIM #21 CVR F FOC REVEAL

SEP240057 – GRIM #21 CVR G UNLOCKABLE FLAVIANO

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A / CA) Flaviano

Jess is enraged and ready to take on Annabel, restoring the balance with an army at her back.

But will her anger be enough, even if it drives her more than a desire for the throne itself?

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

GRIM SHORT COMIC BOX (BUNDLE OF 5)

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP240058

Cross over into a mysterious new world beyond death… and uncover the mysteries of Grim!

Store all of your issues of the hit series from star writer Stephanie Phillips and acclaimed artist Flaviano in this official comic box featuring Reaper themed artwork.

In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

MINOR ARCANA #3 CVR A LEMIRE

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP240059

SEP240060 – MINOR ARCANA #3 CVR B FRANY

SEP240061 – MINOR ARCANA #3 CVR C 10 COPY INCV LEMIRE

SEP240062 – MINOR ARCANA #3 CVR D 25 COPY INCV WALTA

SEP240063 – MINOR ARCANA #3 CVR E FOC REVEAL

SEP240064 – MINOR ARCANA #3 CVR F UNLOCKABLE LONERGAN

(W) Jeff Lemire (A / CA) Jeff Lemire

In the conclusion to the mystifying first chapter of the new original series from Jeff Lemire, Theresa is worse for wear after her emotional encounter and first journey into The Unseen World.

Intoxicated on spirits, she channels her frustration in the front yard of an old ex, where the embers of a love lost are still painful.

Unexpectedly, it's where she'll meet a fellow traveler of the unseen, but it's not who she'd expect…

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

HELLO DARKNESS #5 CVR A RIVERA (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP240065

SEP240066 – HELLO DARKNESS #5 CVR B FRISON (MR)

SEP240067 – HELLO DARKNESS #5 CVR C SIMMONDS (MR)

(W) Garth Ennis, James Tynion Iv, Robert Hack, Various (A) Becky Cloonan, Werther Dell'Edera, Robert Hack, Various (CA) Paolo Rivera

The fresh face of modern horror continues with more terror from the industry's best!

In "The War, Part 5," by Garth Ennis and Becky Cloonan, David and Nikki take refuge, but quickly learn that there's more to survival than isolation from the outside world.

Meanwhile, Erica Slaughter's investigation continues in a newSomething is Killing the Children adventure, plus hilarious horror from Robert Hack (Elvira Meets H.P. Lovecraft), and much more!

In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

CREEPING BELOW #2 (OF 5) CVR A DEL REY (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP240068

SEP240069 – CREEPING BELOW #2 (OF 5) CVR B LEVEL (MR)

SEP240070 – CREEPING BELOW #2 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV PAQUETTE (MR)

SEP240071 – CREEPING BELOW #2 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV LOTAY (MR)

SEP240072 – CREEPING BELOW #2 (OF 5) CVR E FOC REVEAL VAR (MR)

SEP240073 – CREEPING BELOW #2 (OF 5) CVR F UNLOCKABLE PAQUETTE (MR)

(W) Brian Azzarello (A / CA) Vanesa Del Rey

In the primordial forests of Norway, a young photographer investigates a grisly ritualistic murder-her own.

In the black metal occult underground, she discovers gods-ancient and older, that may be pulling the strings, the puppeteers of humanity. And she may be one of the ancients herself.

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

FIREFLY ZOE ALLEYNE YEAR ONE #1 CVR A EJIKURE

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP240074

(W) Sam Humphries (A) Giovanni Fabiano (CA) Ejikure

War between the Alliance and the Browncoats is hell, but when a bank heist is abandoned for a fateful team up between Mal and Zoe, an altruistic bond is formed that sets the stage for the future fans know and love!

But things don't go as planned in the beginning, and there will be blood and broken bones before the day is done.

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

FIREFLY ZOE ALLEYNE YEAR ONE #1 CVR B VILCHEZ

FIREFLY ZOE ALLEYNE YEAR ONE #1 CVR C 10 COPY INCV OLIVETTI

FIREFLY ZOE ALLEYNE YEAR ONE #1 CVR D UNLOCKABLE VILCHEZ

VICARIOUS #2 (OF 5) CVR A PANOSIAN

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP240080

SEP240081 – VICARIOUS #2 (OF 5) CVR B INFANTE

SEP240082 – VICARIOUS #2 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV PANOSIAN

SEP240083 – VICARIOUS #2 (OF 5) CVR D 15 COPY INCV ECKMAN-LAWN

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Eleonora Carlini (CA) Dan Panosian

With enough risky behavior and a slowly emerging viral following, it's not long before Justin creates enough buzz to get invited to a Proxy party, where he meets Sylvia Synn- someone who will change his life forever.

It's time for a new persona and a new manager, but as with any work that is less than legal, the authorities aren't far behind…

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

SRP: 0

RED BEFORE BLACK #4 (OF 6) CVR A SUDZUKA (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP240084

SEP240085 – RED BEFORE BLACK #4 (OF 6) CVR B JOHNSON (MR)

SEP240086 – RED BEFORE BLACK #4 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV JOHNSON (MR)

SEP240087 – RED BEFORE BLACK #4 (OF 6) CVR D 25 COPY INCV AZACETA (MR)

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A / CA) Goran Sud?uka

Val comes back to reality with the last thing she wanted stuck in her back-a knife.

Despite Val's target being oddly curious of her attacker, Val still has a mission to accomplish by any means necessary.

In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

SRP: 0

LAWFUL #5 (OF 8) CVR A KHALIDAH

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP240088

SEP240089 – LAWFUL #5 (OF 8) CVR B MERCADO

SEP240090 – LAWFUL #5 (OF 8) CVR C 10 COPY INCV KHALIDAH

SEP240091 – LAWFUL #5 (OF 8) CVR D 15 COPY INCV KWAN

(W) Greg Pak (A) Diego Galindo (CA) Qistina Khalidah

Out in the wilds, the monsters aren't what they seem, and it's enough to make Sung question everything.

When a cure for what has ailed them and caused them to be an outcast is offered as a reward for following orders, they must make a terrible choice…

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

SRP: 0

AMORY WARS NO WORLD TOMORROW #7 (OF 12) CVR A GUGLIOTTA (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP240092

SEP240093 – AMORY WARS NO WORLD TOMORROW #7 (OF 12) CVR B WAYSHAK (MR)

SEP240094 – AMORY WARS NO WORLD TOMORROW #7 (OF 12) CVR C 10 COPY INCV (

(W) Claudio Sanchez, Chondra Echert (A) Guillaume Martinez (CA) Gianluca Gugliotta

Claudio and Chase find themselves in a mysterious reality at the behest of the Willing Well, while Admiral Crom is alerted to the betrayal and destruction surrounding Mayo Deftinwolf.

Vielar prepares for Ryan's return from Sinosure, but seeing Ambellina's form sends him deep into memory, and elsewhere, Chase and Claudio form a plan to find the only star-destroying pair in the whole galaxy-Coheed and Cambria.

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

SRP: 0

DUNE HOUSE CORRINO #8 (OF 8) CVR A SWANLAND (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP240095

SEP240096 – DUNE HOUSE CORRINO #8 (OF 8) CVR B FISH (MR)

SEP240097 – DUNE HOUSE CORRINO #8 (OF 8) CVR C 10 COPY INCV SWANLAND (MR

SEP240098 – DUNE HOUSE CORRINO #8 (OF 8) CVR D 20 COPY INCV FISH (MR)

(W) Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Andrea Scalmazzi (CA) Raymond Swanland

Tyrants found innocent, daring captures and explosive sabotage, and the threat of nuclear war from the Emperor is just a taste of what's to come in the monumental conclusion to Dune's final prequel!

Paul Atreides is christened on Caladan, and the Bene Gesserit suspect there may be more to him than meets the eye, but can he truly be the Kwizatz Haderach, or will he become something much darker?

In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

SRP: 0

JIM HENSONS LABYRINTH #3 (OF 8) CVR A MALAVIA

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP240101

SEP240102 – JIM HENSONS LABYRINTH #3 (OF 8) CVR B TORQUE

SEP240103 – JIM HENSONS LABYRINTH #3 (OF 8) CVR C 10 COPY INCV TORQUE

SEP240104 – JIM HENSONS LABYRINTH #3 (OF 8) CVR D 25 COPY INCV KHALIDAH

(W) Kyla Vanderklugt (A) Giorgio Spalletta (CA) Nimit Malavia

The oubliette is deep and dark, but Sarah won't let anything stop her from rescuing Toby from the Goblin King before the clock strikes 13!

But in the frightening tunnels beneath the Labyrinth, her and Hoggle will truly face dangers untold as they run for their lives!

In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

SRP: 0

SIR #4 (OF 5) CVR A HOUND

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP240107

SEP240108 – SIR #4 (OF 5) CVR B MOK

SEP240109 – SIR #4 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV HOUND

(W) Fell Hound (A / CA) Fell Hound

In the penultimate issue from the stellar creative team of Fell Hound and Eleonora Bruni, Nico's past is revealed, along with her tumultuous road to renown in the rough and rumble world of the S.I.R., as well as the man who tried to take her down.

In the present, Avery is far from safe from the deceit that sabotaged Nico; can she overcome it now that she knows the truth?

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

SRP: 0

I HEART SKULL-CRUSHER #7 CVR A ZONNO

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP240110

SEP240111 – I HEART SKULL-CRUSHER #7 CVR B DARBOE

SEP240112 – I HEART SKULL-CRUSHER #7 CVR C 10 COPY INCV ZONNO

SEP240113 – I HEART SKULL-CRUSHER #7 CVR D FOC REVEAL

SEP240114 – I HEART SKULL-CRUSHER #7 CVR E UNLOCKABLE ZONNO

(W) Josie Campbell (A / CA) Alessio Zonno

Queen Mob's heir can only be one special person: the one to defeat Skull-Crusher's team! It's everyone against Trini and her hero!

Meanwhile, a new Bubble City is in store for Trini and the others as they face a new nautical tyrant, and while seeing some of the worst cruelty the American Waste has to offer, Trini sees some unexpected behavior from Skull-Crusher, tying a bow on their shared origins.

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

SRP: 0

GARFIELD #4 (OF 4) CVR A HARRISON & VENTURE

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP240115

SEP240116 – GARFIELD #4 (OF 4) CVR B STEPHENS

SEP240117 – GARFIELD #4 (OF 4) CVR C 5 COPY INCV HARRISON & VENTURE

SEP240118 – GARFIELD #4 (OF 4) CVR D 10 COPY INCV COCOCHOON

(W) Sarah Graley, Ryan Estrada (A) Sarah Graley, Axur Eneas (CA) JJ Harrison, Venture

Arachnophobia, epic quests, late night snack-infused nightmares are what's in store for Garfield, while Odie has his own adventures in learning new tricks, late night baking, and plenty more!

The adventures come to a close for now, but the wacky hijinks will make you want to come back for seconds!

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

SRP: 0

GARFIELD FULL COURSE TP VOL 04

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN240111

(W) Mark Evanier, Scott Nickel (A) Andy Hirsch, David DeGrand, Genevieve Ft, Maris Wicks, Nneka Myers, Lissy Marlin, Lisa Moore

Playing dentist? The return of the Lasagna Monster?? That's not all, as Garfield and Odie go on strange trips with a mailman and a genie, while also finding a magic wand. Also, Pooky is abducted by invaders from outer space, Nermal goes on new adventures in the forest, and a Garfield cosplayer solves a mystery at a comic convention.

It's the latest (and greatest) collection of Garfield's comic book adventures, where Garfield makes a bunch of new friends-cats, elves, aliens, robots, and ninjas, too! He also helps a shy young lady get to a special dance, discovers who stole his orange meringue pie, and… stops eating lasagna?!? Speaking of pasta, even more freakishly large foods return to battle the fat cat!

Jim Davis' world famous cat goes on adventures unlike any other with the help of writers Mark Evanier and Scott Nickel, joined by artists Andy Hirsch, David DeGrand, Genevieve Ft, Maris Wicks, Nneka Myers, Lissy Marlin, and Lisa Moore!

Collects Garfield #25-32, originally collected in Garfield volumes 7-8.

In Shops: Oct 09, 2024

RANGER ACADEMY TP VOL 03

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

APR247907

(W) Maria Ingrande Mora (A) Jo Mi-Gyeong (CA) Miguel Mercado

With Tula facing expulsion from Ranger Academy after a daring escapade into the Green Campus, Sage can't just let her take the fall!

Sage's true strength will lie in not just trusting her friends, but also trusting in her own power, especially if she's going to save her dad. However, there's more at stake than she could possibly imagine, with Dark Spector's shadow plaguing the academy's past. The evil lingers, threatening everyone Sage holds dear.

Discover the final chapter of the fan-favorite series from writer Maria Ingrande Mora (The Immeasurable Depth of You) and artist Jo Mi-Gyeong (Eve), taking new and long-time fans to unexplored reaches of the Power Rangers universe!

Collects Ranger Academy #9-12.

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

SRP: 0

BLOW AWAY TP

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

APR247900

(W) Zac Thompson (A) Nicola Izzo (CA) Annie Wu

Tenacious wildlife videographer Brynne Brautigan witnesses something she's both unsure of, but can't unsee. Was it a murder? Or is her mind playing tricks in the midst of frozen isolation? Worst of all, the secrets have an easy time hiding in the snow…

After witnessing a violent argument between two hikers on remote Baffin Island, Brynne has to be sure, and the footage on her camera will tell the truth soon enough. But the thing is, what will she do with the truth when she discovers it?

Hit writer Zac Thompson (Hunt for the Skinwalker, Cemetery Kids Don't Die) and star artist Nicola Izzo (Buffy the Last Vampire Slayer) team up for this neo-noir crime thriller rife with murder and paranoia, in the tradition of Fargo and Rear Window!

Collects Blow Away #1-5.

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

DEEP STATE COMPLETE COLLECTION TP

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

APR247904

(W) Justin Jordan (A) Ariela Kristantina (CA) Matt Taylor

Spies, espionage, and secrets that run deep and dark in this political science fiction thriller for fans of Saucer Country and The Department of Truth!

There are some things the government doesn't want you to know about. John Harrow's one of them. Together with his partner, Agent Branch, Harrow operates missions to keep the state's secrets exactly that-secret.

From the real story behind the assassination of JFK to MK ULTRA and advanced military technology, black-book agents Harrow and Branch are determined to make sure the public only knows what it needs to know. Everything else, horrifying or innocuous, is their problem. But when your life is covering up other people's secrets, how many must you keep from those close to you?

Collects the complete series by Harvey Award-nominated writer Justin Jordan (The Strange Talent of Luther Strode, John Flood) and artist Ariela Kristantina (InSEXts, Wolverines) in a single volume for the first time!

Collects Deep State #1-8.

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

SRP: 0

BRIAR TP VOL 02

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

APR247901

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Alex Lins (CA) Ramon K. Perez

The slaying of Dreadcrawl brought only infamy for Briar and her band of bounty hunting companions. They may be chivalrous in truth, but the whispers of their capacity for swords plunged through the hearts of any that cross them is enough to keep their coin purses empty.

However, between the zealous arm of the law, a future filled with more accursed cold and devastation than the snow-capped mountains, and heavy chains for our heroes, will Spider's clever plan be enough for Briar to finally reach the castle of her evil fairy godmother Grendrid? And will there be room yet for love to blossom between Briar and a close companion in such a desolate land?

Written by Eisner Award-nominated, screenwriter, producer, and director Christopher Cantwell (Halt & Catch Fire, Iron Man) and illustrated by Eisner Award-nominated illustrator Alex Lins (Monarch, Namor), witness the next chapter of the "Sleeping Beauty" who was never saved, left to ruin and rot, brought to waking life against all odds in a darker world than she ever dreamed possible.

Collects Briar #5-8.

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

SRP: 0

CYANIDE & HAPPINESS A GUIDE TO PARENTING 20TH ANNV TP

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

APR247903

(W) Kris Wilson, Rob DenBleyker, Dave McElfatrick (A) Kris Wilson, Rob DenBleyker (A / CA) Dave McElfatrick

At last, when the world needed it most, the only reliable guide through the perplexing world of parenting makes its way back on shelves-all from three guys who still make more comics than kids.

This informative guide for breeders tackles all the big parenting issues: Finding messages in your alphabet soup, drawing the perfect hand turkey, getting away with kidnapping, telling your kids you don't love them anymore, and making out with your kid's best friend's dad.

Returning to print with a spiffy new design in celebration of their 20th anniversary, cartoonists Kris Wilson, Rob DenBleyker, and Dave McElfatrick combine all their knowledge and experience-or lack thereof-for a laugh-out-loud, labor-inducing look into the world of parenthood through the sick and twisted lens of Cyanide & Happiness comics.

In Shops: Jan 01, 2025

CYANIDE & HAPPINESS A GUIDE TO PARENTING 20TH ANNV HC

GARFIELD FULL COURSE TP VOL 05

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

APR247905

(W) Scott Nickel (A) Andy Hirsch, David DeGrand, K. Lynn Smith, Roger Langridge, Yehudi Mercado, Brittney Williams, Frazer Irving, Genevieve Ft, Antonio Alfare, Sara Talmadge, Shelli Paroline, Braden Lamb, Ben Sears (CA) N/A

In 1984, Jim Davis created a groundbreaking series of illustrated short stories called Garfield: His 9 Lives, setting the ever so hungry and lazy-yet-lovable Cat in various eras, which became an instant classic. Inspired by the original His 9 Lives stories and the 1988 animated special, here are all-new, unique interpretations of Garfield from the Stone Age to beyond the stars

Meanwhile, Garfield explores what life is like outside of the friendly confines of Jon's house. Feeling mistreated and unappreciated, Garfield embarks on a search for a new home. Along the way, he meets up with a clown who works in an old-timey traveling circus. Convinced that this is the place for him, Garfield becomes part of the act. Wait. What is that cannon for?Join Garfield as he travels to find the perfect home, and as he finds a lot of not-so-perfect homes along the way.

Collects Garfield #33-36, originally collected in Garfield vol. 9, Garfield: Homecoming #1-4.

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!