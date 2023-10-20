Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: january 2024, mighty morphin power rangers, Solicits

Boom Studios' Full January 2024 Solicits Launches Pine And Merrimac

Kyle Starks & Fran Galan launch their new comic Pine And Merrimac in Boom's full January 2024 solicits with Ryan Parrot returning to MMPR.

Kyle Starks and Fran Galan launch their new Boom Studios comic book Pine And Merrimac in Boom Studios' full January 2024 solicits and solicitations, as well as Ryan Parrot returning, alongside Richard Wagner and Daniel Bayliss for Poweer Ranger Unlimited: Mophin Masters #1.

PINE AND MERRIMAC #1 (OF 5) CVR A GALAN

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV230017

NOV230018 – PINE AND MERRIMAC #1 (OF 5) CVR B VAR HENDERSON

NOV230019 – PINE AND MERRIMAC #1 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV GALAN

NOV230020 – PINE AND MERRIMAC #1 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV WU

NOV230021 – PINE AND MERRIMAC #1 (OF 5) CVR E FOC REVEAL VAR LEE

NOV230022 – PINE AND MERRIMAC #1 (OF 5) CVR F UNLOCKABLE HENDERSON

(W) Kyle Starks (A / CA) Fran Galan

On the corner of Pine and Merrimac sits a small, unassuming town… Just a simple place, simple people, and one horrifying secret that could change everything… After a lifetime of witnessing the worst that humanity has to offer, former homicide detective Linnea Kent has decided to put all of that behind her. Alongside her husband, a former professional MMA fighter and the unofficial brawn to her brains, she's moved far from the busy city to open up a quiet little detective agency. At first, the simple cases this nook of the world has to offer were exactly what she was looking for, but there's more to the quaint hamlet than Linnea could have possibly imagined, and something truly sinister pulling the strings… Eisner-nominated scribe Kyle Starks (I Hate This Place, Creepshow) is joined by fan-favorite artist Fran Galán (The Amazing Spider-Man) for an unexpected detective tale perfect for readers of Reckless and The Department of Truth!

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #11 (OF 15) CVR A OLIVETTI

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV230009

NOV230010 – ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #11 (OF 15) CVR B VAR DRAGO

NOV230011 – ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #11 (OF 15) CVR C FOIL VAR

NOV230012 – ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #11 (OF 15) CVR D 5 COPY IN

NOV230013 – ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #11 (OF 15) CVR E 10 COPY I

NOV230014 – ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #11 (OF 15) CVR F 15 COPY I

NOV230015 – ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #11 (OF 15) CVR G 25 COPY I

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Nick Dragotta (CA) Ariel Olivetti

From their initial meet cute in the wasteland to the paradise oasis they built in adulthood, everything in Maceo and Mezzy's story has led to this. Torn asunder by the events of the critically acclaimed Book Two, each faces old age and the unforgiving end of all things, isolated on a planet breathing its last breaths. But fate has other plans for these star-crossed lovers, and they will be reunited one last time… with nothing less than the fate of the entire world at stake. Iconic artist Nick Dragotta (East Of West, Ghost Cage) joins New York Times bestselling and Eisner and Harvey Award winning writer Jason Aaron to bring this epic post-apocalyptic love story to an unbelievable conclusion that no comic book reader can afford to miss.

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER PEN & INK #1 CVR A SHEHAN

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV230023

NOV230024 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER PEN & INK #1 CVR B VAR SPOT UV

NOV230025 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER PEN & INK #1 CVR C BLANK SKETCH VAR

(W) Tate Brombal (A / CA) Chris Shehan

Revisit the very beginning of the bloody, record-breaking Something is Killing the Children spinoff through the unadulterated, raw black & white line art!

Featuring never-before-revealed insights into the creative process on each page with exclusive commentary from highly acclaimed series artist Chris Shehan, and a brand new introduction by writer Tate Brombal.

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #116 CVR A CLARKE

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV230033

NOV230034 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #116 CVR B DARK GRID VAR BAREND

NOV230035 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #116 CVR C HELMET VAR MONTES (C

NOV230036 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #116 CVR D 10 COPY INCV BARENDS

NOV230037 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #116 CVR E 15 COPY INCV CLARKE

NOV230038 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #116 CVR F 25 COPY INCV ORZU (C

NOV230039 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #116 CVR G UNLOCKABLE MONTES (C

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Adam Gorham (CA) Taurin Clarke

In the race to reach the Master Arch, the last Ranger anyone expected is the only one to arrive… But it's far from over, with a deadly villain not far behind.

An epic confrontation years in the making is finally here as the Darkest Hour reaches a fever pitch!

But in the twisted arena of the Grid, the lines between hero and villain blur even further, and this battle might just prove to be the end of one character's long journey…

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

RANGER ACADEMY #4 CVR A MERCADO

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV230040

NOV230041 – RANGER ACADEMY #4 CVR B YELLOW BLANK SKETCH VAR

NOV230042 – RANGER ACADEMY #4 CVR C SPOILER VAR MONTES

NOV230043 – RANGER ACADEMY #4 CVR D 10 COPY INCV MI-GYEONG

NOV230044 – RANGER ACADEMY #4 CVR E 25 COPY INCV PARK

(W) Maria Ingrande Mora (A) Jo Mi-Gyeong (CA) Miguel Mercado

This is it. The big test. Sage will need to successfully perform her First Morph, but don't worry-it will only take all of her skills, while surviving on a hostile planet known only as CHROMIA!

It will take more than just her skills though, with teamwork being essential to reach the peak and acquire the means of Morphin time.

But when the class bully runs into some trouble on the way, will Sage risk her test results to save him, or leave him behind?

In this game-changing issue, fans are not going to want to miss out on the exclusive spoiler variant cover by Goñi Montes, featuring a surprise so big that we can't show you the art!

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

POWER RANGERS UNLIMITED MORPHIN MASTERS #1 CVR A INFANTE

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV230046

(W) Ryan Parrott, Richard Wagner (A) Daniel Bayliss (CA) Toni Infante

Following the shocking events of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #116, an iconic character has entered The Grid, searching desperately for the Morphin Masters and the answers they might possess.

But as Dark Specter's infection grows increasingly more dangerous… new revelations are uncovered that will shake the Power Rangers universe to its very core!

Iconic Rangers writer Ryan Parrott returns to the franchise alongside co-writer Rachel Wagner (Power Rangers, Rogue Sun) and artist Daniel Bayliss (Firefly).

Fans will not want to miss this key tie-in issue expanding the epic Darkest Hour event!

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

POWER RANGERS UNLIMITED MORPHIN MASTERS #1 CVR B FOIL VAR MO

POWER RANGERS UNLIMITED MORPHIN MASTERS #1 CVR C 10 COPY INC

POWER RANGERS UNLIMITED MORPHIN MASTERS #1 CVR D 20 COPY INC

UNDERHEIST #2 (OF 5) CVR A LAPHAM

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV230050

NOV230051 – UNDERHEIST #2 (OF 5) CVR B HARDMAN

NOV230052 – UNDERHEIST #2 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV LAPHAM

NOV230053 – UNDERHEIST #2 (OF 5) CVR D 20 COPY INCV SKROCE

(W) David Lapham, Maria Lapham (A / CA) David Lapham

After the heist, David receives miraculous news from his wife Gabriella, but he's desperate to not darken her unassuming demeanor by revealing his recent deeds.

But back at the site of the crime, David discovers something horrific when following the next stage of the plan, only to find himself in the midst of another brutal, gut wrenching sequence of events when making his way to Doc's apartment…

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

LOTUS LAND #3 (OF 6) CVR A ECKMAN-LAWN

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV230054

NOV230055 – LOTUS LAND #3 (OF 6) CVR B CAMPBELL

NOV230056 – LOTUS LAND #3 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV ECKMAN-LAWN

(W) Darcy Van Poelgeest (A) Caio Filipe (CA) Alex Eckman-Lawn

Bennie is in dire bloody straits, but superhuman help from someone with a shared past may be what he needs to make it out alive.

As he gets wrapped up in a murder investigation and has to clear his name, he also visits some ruins of the past that will finally shed some light on the young girl from his visions.

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

LOTUS LAND #3 (OF 6) CVR D 20 COPY INCV FIUMARA

SPACE BETWEEN #3 (OF 4) CVR A LUCKERT

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV230058

NOV230059 – SPACE BETWEEN #3 (OF 4) CVR B PULP VAR OLIVETTI

NOV230060 – SPACE BETWEEN #3 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV CONNECT LUCKERT

NOV230061 – SPACE BETWEEN #3 (OF 4) CVR D 25 COPY INCV RICCARDI

(W) Corinna Bechko (A / CA) Danny Luckert

10 years after Bee and Pari's story began, The Dodona is in trouble, potentially even drifting off course! Even minor miscalculations can spell disaster.

Peace is hard to come by when under such pressure, and it will take everyone working together-putting aside the notion of winners and losers, to build an ideal society moving forward, if the ship is moving forward at all…

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

ABBOTT 1979 #4 (OF 5) CVR A FRANCIS

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV230062

NOV230063 – ABBOTT 1979 #4 (OF 5) CVR B EJIKURE

NOV230064 – ABBOTT 1979 #4 (OF 5) CVR C 15 COPY INCV EJIKURE

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Sami Kivel? (CA) Taj Francis

In the penultimate issue, Elena prepares for the final battle with the Umbra, a massive shadow in the Detroit River under the Ambassador Bridge.

But Elena is not alone. Those that bring the light to many, will bring all the light together in the end.

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

SLOW BURN #4 (OF 5) CVR A TAYLOR

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV230065

NOV230066 – SLOW BURN #4 (OF 5) CVR B VAR SUDZUKA

NOV230067 – SLOW BURN #4 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV TAYLOR

NOV230068 – SLOW BURN #4 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV HARDMAN

(W) Ollie Masters (A) Pierluigi Minotti (CA) Matt Taylor

After Roxanne and Luke found dysfunctional refuge from their flawed families together, it was one messed up sequence of events after another that brought them to Patti's house, and the town on fire.

But speaking of a messed up past… Patti reveals her connections to the origin of the fire, and it's not long before a mysterious set of headlights moves through the mist, coming to pay them a visit in Trier…

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

RARE FLAVOURS #5 (OF 6) CVR A ANDRADE

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV230069

NOV230070 – RARE FLAVOURS #5 (OF 6) CVR B RODRIGUEZ

NOV230071 – RARE FLAVOURS #5 (OF 6) CVR C 15 COPY INCV MALAVIA

NOV230072 – RARE FLAVOURS #5 (OF 6) CVR D UNLOCKABLE ANDRADE

(W) V. Ram (A / CA) Filipe Andrade

Rubin couldn't hide his dark secret forever, and Mo certainly won't stick around, finally learning the truth.

But after two assassins capture the demon, will Rubin make an escape, and will Mo learn the true motivations behind Rubin's culinary dreams?

There is just one issue left until the mouthwatering conclusion to Ram V and Filipe Andrade's new classic-in-the-making!

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

CODA #5 (OF 5) CVR A BERGARA

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV230073

NOV230074 – CODA #5 (OF 5) CVR B ROBLES

NOV230075 – CODA #5 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV ROBLES

NOV230076 – CODA #5 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV BERTRAM

NOV230077 – CODA #5 (OF 5) CVR E UNLOCKABLE BERGARA

(W) Simon Spurrier (A / CA) Matias Bergara

For every hero's weakness, one of their companions will be there to pick up the slack, and that's exactly how Hum and company will get through the city, in search of the Spriggan.

But there are some unexpectedly unthinkable things that only Hum is capable of, and after a massive portal appears, Mildew's followers also do something unexpected-take a deadly leap of faith.

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

FIREFLY THE FALL GUYS #5 (OF 6) CVR A FRANCAVILLA

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV230078

NOV230079 – FIREFLY THE FALL GUYS #5 (OF 6) CVR B FLORENTINO

NOV230080 – FIREFLY THE FALL GUYS #5 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV FLORENTIN

NOV230081 – FIREFLY THE FALL GUYS #5 (OF 6) CVR D 20 COPY INCV FRANCAVIL

NOV230082 – FIREFLY THE FALL GUYS #5 (OF 6) CVR E 30 COPY INCV YOON

(W) Sam Humphries (A) Jordi Perez (CA) Francesco Francavilla

The penultimate issue arrives, and it's dawn on the day of the Prime Minister's fateful speech, tension hanging in the air.

With Zo , the gangsters, and the Feds all lining up the shots… will Zo finally have her revenge as a Browncoat, or will Mal talk her down?

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

GHOSTLORE #8 (OF 12) CVR A MURAKAMI

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV230083

NOV230084 – GHOSTLORE #8 (OF 12) CVR B MORAZZO

NOV230085 – GHOSTLORE #8 (OF 12) CVR C 10 COPY INCV MORAZZO

NOV230086 – GHOSTLORE #8 (OF 12) CVR D 25 COPY INCV DANI

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Leomacs (CA) Reiko Murakami

Some of those Lucas has met on his path are in grave danger-targets for assassins, and it's up to him to help them.

And in a panic, he tries to get Harmony on the phone… knowing she's far from safe and time is running out.

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

DAMN THEM ALL #12 CVR A ADLARD

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV230087

NOV230088 – DAMN THEM ALL #12 CVR B FLORENTINO

NOV230089 – DAMN THEM ALL #12 CVR C 25 COPY INCV ADLARD

NOV230090 – DAMN THEM ALL #12 CVR D FOC REVEAL VAR

NOV230091 – DAMN THEM ALL #12 CVR E UNLOCKABLE FLORENTINO

(W) Simon Spurrier (A / CA) Charlie Adlard

In a final showdown between the devils and the angels attached to Theo's strings, Ellie is seemingly alone against their deranged, infernal and celestial screaming.

But allies may be ready to fly in at any moment… revealing that The Rules can in fact be broken, and El's flesh and blood will play a fateful part in the destiny of hell.

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

MECH CADETS #6 (OF 6) CVR A MIYAZAWA & HERRING

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV230092

NOV230093 – MECH CADETS #6 (OF 6) CVR B LEE

NOV230094 – MECH CADETS #6 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV LEE

NOV230095 – MECH CADETS #6 (OF 6) CVR D 25 COPY INCV NGUYEN

(W) Greg Pak (CA) Ian Herring (A / CA) Takeshi Miyazawa

Still reeling from the discovery of the Sharg's ultimate weapon, the cadets need to work as a unit again if they have a chance of saving the world and the people they love most.

Meanwhile, Felix is appalled by what she sees as a rebellious abomination-a failed experiment-and will do whatever it takes to reel Olivia back in, and away from Hero Force Two…

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

ZAWA #3 (OF 5) CVR A DIALYNAS

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV230096

NOV230097 – ZAWA #3 (OF 5) CVR B VAR PENDERGAST

NOV230098 – ZAWA #3 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV PENDERGAST

NOV230099 – ZAWA #3 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV ROSSMO

NOV230100 – ZAWA #3 (OF 5) CVR E FOC REVEAL VAR TBA

(W) Michael Dialynas (A / CA) Michael Dialynas

Zawa is healing, being around such kindness, and playing a personal part in regrowth, to Bandit's joy.

But the roar of the mountain, and the vile voice of the mayor may have the final say…

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

ORCS THE GIFT #2 (OF 4) CVR A LARSEN

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV230101

NOV230102 – ORCS THE GIFT #2 (OF 4) CVR B LARSEN

NOV230103 – ORCS THE GIFT #2 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV PENDERGAST

(W) Christine Larsen (A / CA) Christine Larsen

The Orcs will need something special to prepare for another attack, and what better weaponsmiths than Dwarves to tackle the job? But will Bog, Zep, and Znarn be able to convince a one-time ally who probably has some hard feelings?

Meanwhile, Pez is practicing her magic, but the forest is heavy with tragedy as unicorns are dying left and right. If the Rangers are wrong in assuming it's Orcish mischief…who's really responsible?

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

BRZRKR BLOODLINES TP VOL 01 (2023 SPECIALS)

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

JUN238847

(W) Steve Skroce, Mattson Tomlin (A) Steve Skroce, Rebekah Isaacs (CA) Travis Charest

Renowned filmmaker and record-shattering comic creator Keanu Reeves is joined by writer/artist Steve Skroce (The Matrix, Post Americana), screenwriter and director Mattson Tomlin (A Vicious Circle, The Batman Part II), and artist Rebekah Isaacs (Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Money Shot) for a pair of self-contained stories set within the 80,000 year history of BRZRKR!

In Poetry of Madness, B. safeguards the advanced and ancient realm of Atlantis as its unstoppable protector. But a sickly monarch serves as a symbol for the rot inside and the cracks created by a secret cult might spell a monstrous end for the legendary city, one beyond even B.'s ability to save.

In Fallen Empire, a former kingdom eradicated by the BRZRKR has a single living survivor. She and her people knew B. as the God King. In this tragic story of death and cataclysm, the survivor recounts a fable in which lost love, manipulation, and warring empires brought out the very worst of Unute…

Collects BRZRKR: Poetry of Madness #1 and BRZRKR: Fallen Empire #1.

In Shops: Mar 20, 2024

POWER RANGERS ARCHIVE DLX ED HC BOOK 02

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

JUN238857

(W) Various (A) Todd Nauck, Paulo Henrique Marcondes (A / CA) Ron Lim

The Power Rangers legacy stretches far beyond the teenagers from Angel Grove. This volume collects action-packed stories of some of the most legendary teams: Power Rangers Zeo, Turbo Rangers, Super Samurai Rangers, Megaforce Rangers, and the classic Mighty Morphin Power Rangers!

This recharged hardcover collection of the legendary franchise features stories by a team of all-star writers including Tom and Mary Bierbaum (Legion of Super-Heroes) and Dan Slott (The Amazing Spider-Man), along with fan-favorite artists Todd Nauck (Young Justice), Ron Lim (Silver Surfer), and many more.

Collects comics from Valiant, Image and Papercutz such as Power Rangers Zeo Image #1, Power Rangers Turbo #1-2 Power Rangers Super Samurai #1-2, Papercutz Megaforce #1-2, Papercutz MMPR #1-2, Papercutz FCBD 2014, as well as additional Power Rangers activity pages and letters!

In Shops: Mar 20, 2024

GARFIELD FULL COURSE TP VOL 02

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

JUN238851

(W) Scott Nickel, Mark Evanier (A) Various

The second Full Course collection, featuring even more of Garfield's best comic book escapades, sends the gang on some wacky adventures! Odie makes a new friend,, and Garfield faces his most fearsome foe, the Lasagna Monster-and Nermal sets a world record?!

The good times continue to roll, as we see how the gang beats the heat and learn if Jon can finally stop being late. Meanwhile, Pet Force stops by for even more thrilling adventures!

Along with Garfield creator Jim Davis, Mark Evanier, Scott Nickel, Gary Barker, Mike DeCarlo, Andy Hirsch, Mark & Stephanie Heike, and more bring home an extra serving of cattitude with the Fat Cat.

Collects Garfield #9-16.

In Shops: Mar 20, 2024

