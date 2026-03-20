Posted in: Boom, Comics, Solicits | Tagged: mighty morphin power rangers, MMPR, something is killing the children

Boom Studios Full June 2026 Solicits And Solicitations

Boom Studios Full June 2026 Solicits with the relaunch of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers as well as more Something Is Killing The Children

Article Summary Mighty Morphin Power Rangers relaunches in June 2026 with Marguerite Bennett and Andrew Lee Griffith

More Slaughterverse thrills with Something is Killing the Children #48 and Fall of the House of Slaughter #2

Major graphic novel collections announced, including The Power Rangers Art of Dan Mora and Lumberjanes Book Six

Don't miss Alice Forever After and The Center Holds finales, plus kid-friendly Baby Garfield adventures

Boom Studios kicks off its June 2026 solicits with a relaunch of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers franchise. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (2026) #1 marks the start of a new ongoing series from Marguerite Bennett and Andrew Lee Griffith, reuniting the original Rangers a decade later as adults facing a terrifying evolved Rita Repulsa. The Slaughterverse intensifies with Fall of the House of Slaughter #2, and Something is Killing the Children #48, while Hello Darkness #22 delivers another anthology of summer horror. Finales include Alice Forever After #5 and The Center Holds #4, alongside kid-friendly fun in Baby Garfield #3. Advanced solicits tease major August collections like The Power Rangers Art of Dan Mora, Something is Killing the Children Omnibus Vol. 2, Hex Vets gift set, Mary Sue, Lumberjanes Book Six, The Last Day of H.P. Lovecraft, Faithless Complete Collection, and Jane…

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS (2026) #1

NEW ONGOING SERIES SAME COLORS, ALL NEW ENERGY! The future is now, and the Rangers are ready to be summoned for duty in this visionary relaunch of the globally acclaimed Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series. It's been ten years since the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers turned in their morphers and went their separate ways. But now they've been called back to the legendary Command Center to face a new, terrifying form of a familiar foe: Rita Rabiosa. They may not be teenagers with attitudes anymore, but are they still the same heroes they once were? New York Times-bestselling comic book writer Marguerite Bennett (Bombshells, Batwoman) jumps into the Command Center, joined by industry veteran artist Andrew Lee Griffith (Transformers, G.I. Joe), to usher in a new era of Power Rangers, making it perfect for new readers and longtime fans alike! JUN. 3 ON SALE $4.99 24 Pages

Written by Marguerite Bennett

Illustrated by Andrew Lee Griffith

THE POWER RANGERS ART OF DAN MORA

HARDCOVER The acclaimed visionary's art in one stunning collection! From international bestsellers to superhero icons, Dan Mora's dynamic artwork has captivated readers around the globe as one of the most sought-after artists in modern comics. His contributions to the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comic series have redefined the visual identity of the franchise for a new generation. And now, this artbook gathers his most striking visuals from the series' earliest conception–including full-page illustrations, character design process pages, and bonus material highlighting his creative approach to its iconic heroes and villains. Whether you're a lifelong Power Rangers fan or a devoted Mora follower, this is the morphinominal collection you've been waiting for! AUG. 25 ON SALE $29.99 174 Pages

Written by Dan Mora

Illustrated by Dan Mora

Cover by Dan Mora

FALL OF THE HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #2

JUN. 10 ON SALE $4.99 32 Pages

Created by James Tynion IV & Werther Dell'Edera

Written by Tate Brombal

Illustrated by Adriano Turtulici

The Slaughterverse is heating up with the newest installment of the all-new series! Succession is imminent as Victor St. George and his emissaries arrive at the House of Slaughter. With Cecilia out in the field on a clean-up mission, will a play for power occur in her absence? And what exactly is Colin Slaughter up to back at the House?

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #48

JUN. 17 ON SALE $4.99 32 Pages

Written by James Tynion IV

Illustrated by Werther Dell'Edera

Werther Dell'Edera (Unlimited) The hunt at the Lodge continues as the Slaughterverse intensifies! Is Jessica's past experience at the Lodge the key to their survival? To fully eliminate the threat, Erica and Jessica will have to face a treacherous pack of monsters in the woods. Will they be able to save the other visitors and leave unscathed

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN OMNIBUS VOL. 2

SOFTCOVER The second omnibus of the bestselling horror series and upcoming Blumhouse adaptation! Erica Slaughter has broken ranks with the House of Slaughter—and now she's paying the price. As she travels the backroads of America to hunt terrifying new monsters, she must also stay ahead of the deadly agents sent to eliminate her. But the further she gets from Archer's Peak, the more her shadowed past begins to catch up with her. From the explosive Tribulation saga to the haunting standalone stories that chronicle Erica's earliest hunts, the next chapter in the Slaughterverse begins here! This definitive oversized collection from Eisner Award-winning writer James Tynion IV (The Nice House on the Lake, The Department of Truth) and acclaimed artist Werther Dell'Edera (House of Slaughter) continues the thrilling saga of the breakout hit series that has sold over two million copies worldwide. Collects Something is Killing the Children #21–40. AUG. 25

ON SALE $49.99 512 Pages

Written by James Tynion IV

Illustrated by Werther Dell'Edera

Cover by Werther Dell'Edera

ALICE FOREVER AFTER #5

FINAL ISSUE JUN. 17 ON SALE $4.99 32 Pages

Written by Dan Panosian

Illustrated by Giorgio Spalletta, Dan Panosian

Dan Panosian (Main) Will Alice return to her family in the real world or remain forever intertwined with Wonderland? Writer Dan Panosian's dark reimagining of the beloved fairytale reaches its fatal finale! Everything unravels at once. As danger closes in on the family, long-guarded truths erupt into the open, pulling Alice's world further off its axis. Wonderland tightens its grip, refusing to let its chosen dreamer go, even as catastrophe in the real world threatens to sever the connection forever. Cut off from reality, the path back home becomes dangerously unclear… Elsewhere, the Twins make their final move! Despite Evelyn's innocent mistakes, can Alice's family survive the endgame of these dangerous plots to bring our heroine back for good?

THE CENTER HOLDS #4

FINAL ISSUE JUN. 10 ON SALE $4.99 32 Pages

Written by Larry Hama

Illustrated by M.D. "Doc" Bright

Joe Quinones (Unlimited) Public safety comes at a price in this thought-provoking conclusion! In the final chapter of the milestone miniseries by Larry Hama and M.D. "Doc" Bright, the Superheroes Union defeats the seemingly-unbeatable Choler! Despite the resounding victory, their means of securing the safety of the city has ethical repercussions… Will they be able to rebuild their home while they rebuild public trust in superheroes? Or will this be the Union's final act of heroism together?

HELLO DARKNESS #22

JUN. 17 ON SALE $5.99 48 Pages

Written by Ryan North, Robert Hack, John Arcudi, Aaron Losty, Derick Jones

Illustrated by Giada Belviso, Robert Hack, Ryan Sook, Lauren Knight, Derick Jones

Rebeca Puebla (Main) The temperature rises and so does the body count, as Hello Darkness returns for another summer slashing! A bride's devoted faith is tested when she's caught in an endless time loop–will murder be the only way to achieve salvation? Repent, reader, with "Sunday Pt. I" from Eisner and Harvey Award-winning writer Ryan North and artist Giada Belviso! A lone cowboy looking for a payday finds instead a book filled with endless waking nightmares in "The Written Word" by John Arcudi and superstar artist Ryan Sook. Saddle up your hog and roar into "The Boils" by Aaron Losty and Lauren Knight as a revenge killing by a leather daddy and his biker gang comes back to haunt them in every way possible! Finally, try to hold onto your lunch for "Be A Man" by Derick Jones, as a father/son hunting trip becomes a lesson in manhood that's sure to turn your stomach…

BABY GARFIELD #3

JUN. 10 ON SALE $4.99 32 Pages

Written by Jordan Morris, Katie Cook

Illustrated by Thien Pham, Jay Fosgitt

Dog days of summer? More like the cat days of summer in these silly—and sometimes sandy—Baby Garfield adventures! Pack your sunblock and shades! It's time to catch a wave of synthetic nacho cheese as Garfield discovers the true meaning of relaxing at the beach (visiting the snack bar) in "Baby Garfield's First Beach Trip" written by Jordan Morris (Youth Group), art by Thien Pham (Family Style). But summer heat brings summer showers. Get your flashlights ready to join Garfield and Odie on a mission to save Jon from a zombie cat-napping in the slightly spooky, but always sweet "Baby Garfield's First Thunderstorm", written by Katie Cook (My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, Nothing Special), art by Jay Fosgitt (My Little Pony).

HEX VETS: GRAPHIC NOVEL GIFT SET FOR WITCHES IN TRAINING

BOXED SET Witches, magical creatures, and mysteries abound in the hit middle grade series bundled together for the first time in a gift set of four middle grade graphic novels perfect for spooky season! Welcome to Willows Whisper Veterinary Practice, where maladies both magical and mundane are treated with the utmost care! Apprentice veterinary witches Nan and Clarion may still be learning the ropes, but when it comes to caring for fantastical creatures, their dedication is second to none. Follow their journey as they learn how to cure any animal, from a pygmy phoenix with bird flu to a unicorn with a broken horn, all under the tutelage of the talented Dr. Talon! From award-winning creator Sam Davies, this four volume bundle makes for an ideal introduction for new readers or a treasured collection for longtime fans! Collects Hex Vets: Witches In Training, Hex Vets: The Flying Surgery, Hex Vets: The River Guardian, Hex Vets: The Night Tunnels. AUG. 4 ON SALE $39.99 360 Pages

Written by Sam Davies

Illustrated by Sam Davies

Cover by Sam Davies

6" x 9"

MARY SUE

SOFTCOVER Fiction collides with reality when a teen fanfic writer's vampire OC comes to life in this young adult graphic novel. Written by the screenwriter of one of fandom's most popular series, Supernatural! Cassie has a thriving online life writing vampire fanfic of her favorite show, but when her secret identity is exposed at school, things go from awkward to atypical—especially when Jessica, her hot vampire original character, steps out of the story and into the real world. From acclaimed screenwriter and comics writer Meghan Fitzmartin (Tim Drake: Robin, Supernatural), and popular artist Lisa Sterle (Squad), Mary Sue is a hilarious and heartfelt collision of fandom and fantasy all in one genre-bending series. Collects Mary Sue #1-5. AUG. 11n ON SALE $16.99 144 Pages 6" x 9"

Written by Meghan Fitzmartin

Illustrated by Lisa Sterle

Colors by Dearbhla Kelly, Heather Breckel

Cover by Lisa Sterle

LUMBERJANES BOOK SIX

HARDCOVER & SOFTCOVER The 'Janes are back for more campfire mayhem in a must-have collection from the New York Times–bestselling, Eisner- and GLAAD Award–winning comic series Lumberjanes! Time-twisting dino dimension? Goddess on the loose? Mysterious vine infestation? No adventure is too small or too strange for best friends April, Jo, Mal, Molly, and Ripley. This edition of epic escapades from writers Shannon Watters and Kat Leyh, with art by AnneMarie Rogers, Kanesha C. Bryant, and Julia Madrigal also includes Lumberjanes: Bonus Tracks—a treasure trove of short stories from an array of all-star creators including Faith Erin Hicks (Pumpkinheads), Jen Wang (The Prince and the Dressmaker), and Kelly Thompson (Captain Marvel, Jem and the Holograms). Collects Lumberjanes #61–72 and Lumberjanes: Bonus Tracks. AUG. 4

ON SALE $32.99 HC / $22.99 SC

416 Pages

Created by ND Stevenson, Shannon Watters, Grace Ellis, Gus Allen

Written by Shannon Watters, Kat Leyh

Illustrated by AnneMarie Rogers, Kanesha C. Bryant, Julia Madrigal

Cover by Gus Allen

THE LAST DAY OF H.P. LOVECRAFT

SOFTCOVER A gothic meditation on legacy and mortality from the world of Lovecraftian horror. Translated for the first time from the acclaimed French graphic novel, this imaginative blend of fiction and reality reimagines the final hours of the literary icon through a haunting, dreamlike lens. As Lovecraft confronts the legacy of his life's triumphs and regrets, his world becomes an otherworldly cathedral of memory and reckoning—filled with cosmic echoes of the mythos he helped shape. Written by Romuald Giulivo (Le Sourire De Sang) and with breathtaking art by Jakub Rebelka (Origins, Judas), this collection presents the thrilling five-issue limited series in one complete volume. Collects The Last Day of H.P. Lovecraft #1-5. AUG. 18

ON SALE $19.99

144 Pages

Written by Romuald Giulivo

Translated by Mercedes Gilliom

Illustrated by Jakub Rebelka

Cover by Jakub Rebelka

FAITHLESS COMPLETE COLLECTION

SOFTCOVER The complete infernal romance—now in one premium volume. An erotic depiction of faith, sex, and the devil in the tradition of the divine comedy. Faith likes to dabble with magic. Her friends think it's cute—if not a little offputting—but it's part of her charm and warped sense of purpose in a world that makes too much sense. Faith's a true believer and knows there's power within her reach, but it took a while for that magic and temptation to find her. That temptation? His name is Louis and with his guidance Faith embarks on a journey deep into the exclusive art world…with hellish consequences. New York Times–bestselling writer Brian Azzarello (100 Bullets, Moonshine) and artist Maria Llovet (Loud) coalesce in a story of sexual and magical awakenings, and maybe even love. The complete collection will include the entire series in one stunning premium trade paperback for the very first time! Collects Faithless #1-6, Faithless II #1-6, and Faithless III #1-6. AUG. 25

ON SALE $29.99

448 Pages

Written by Brian Azzarello

Illustrated by Maria Llovet

Cover by Maria Llovet

JANE

SOFTCOVER A classic heroine for a modern world. From writer Aline Brosh McKenna (The Devil Wears Prada, 27 Dresses), and Eisner Award–winning artist Ramón K. Pérez (Tale of Sand), comes a striking reimagining of Jane Eyre set against the high-stakes glamour and shadows of New York's elite. When Jane, a young artist from a quiet town, arrives in Manhattan to start a new life, she soon finds herself entangled in the world of a powerful man with dangerous secrets and his young daughter she's been hired to care for. Torn between her feelings and her principles, Jane must decide how far she'll go to follow her heart—and what she's willing to risk to protect those she cares for. AUG. 18

ON SALE $19.99

224 Pages

Written by Aline Brosh McKenna

Illustrated by Ramón K. Pérez

Cover by Ramón K. Pérez

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