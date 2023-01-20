Boom Studios Full Solicits & Solicitations For April 2023 It starts with The Expanse. It grows into The Seasons Have Teeth. And it expands with a Coda. Welcome to Boom Studios' April 2023 solicits for the month.

EXPANSE THE DRAGON TOOTH #1 (OF 12) CVR A WARD

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB230275

FEB230276 – EXPANSE THE DRAGON TOOTH #1 (OF 12) CVR B YOON VAR – 4.99

FEB230277 – EXPANSE THE DRAGON TOOTH #1 (OF 12) CVR C 10 COPY INCV GIST – 4.99

FEB230279 – EXPANSE THE DRAGON TOOTH #1 (OF 12) CVR E UNLOCKABLE WARD – 4.99

(W) Andy Diggle (A) Rubine (CA) Christian Ward

? Picking up after the final season of the acclaimed and beloved sci-fi series and filling in the missing years between The Expanse: Babylon's Ashes and The Expanse: Persepolis Rising, the secret history of your favorite characters are revealed for the first time!

? Everything comes together in this epic 12-issue story, tying together the threads of the show and answering lingering questions that will bring readers and viewers alike far beyond the stellar horizon.

? Across this monumental maxi-series, superstar comics writer Andy Diggle (Green Lanterns, James Bond) and artist Rubine (Voltron: Legendary Defender) broadens The Expanse universe in ways that will change how fans view the entire series forever!

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 4.99

SEASONS HAVE TEETH #1 (OF 4) CVR A KHALIDAH

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB230281

FEB230282 – SEASONS HAVE TEETH #1 (OF 4) CVR B FEGREDO – 4.99

FEB230283 – SEASONS HAVE TEETH #1 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV – 4.99

FEB230284 – SEASONS HAVE TEETH #1 (OF 4) CVR D 25 COPY INCV FIUMARA – 4.99

FEB230285 – SEASONS HAVE TEETH #1 (OF 4) CVR E FOC FOIL REVEAL – 6.99

FEB230286 – SEASONS HAVE TEETH #1 (OF 4) CVR F UNLOCKABLE FEGREDO – 4.99

(W) Dan Watters (A) Sebastian Cabrol (CA) Qistina Khalidah

? In a drab, colorless world, the seasons bring change… and also destruction.

? Andrew, a retired conflict photographer, lives a life steeped in regret after an unthinkable tragedy, but everything shifts when the seasons arrive-each one a personified, god-like creature.

? As he risks everything to track down Spring, Summer, AutumnFall, and Winter, will capturing the perfect picture of each be enough to find redemption… and ultimately bring color back to his world?

? Dan Watters of Sword of Azrael and Home Sick Pilots writing acclaim is joined by artist Sebastian Cabrol (Anthony Bourdain's Hungry Ghosts, Maestro: World War M) for a tale that is both down to earth and supernaturally apocalyptic in its pertinence.

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 4.99

CODA DLX ED HC

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB230287

(W) Simon Spurrier (A / CA) Matias Bergara

? After an apocalypse which wiped out nearly all magic from a once-wondrous fantasy world, an antisocial former bard named Hum seeks a way to save the soul of his wife with nothing but a foul-tempered mutant pentacorn and his wits to protect him. But in the process, he is unwillingly drawn into a brutal power struggle which will decide forever who rules the weird wasteland…

? Written by GLAAD Media Award-winning author Simon Spurrier (The Dreaming, Damn Them All) and lavishly illustrated by Eisner Award-nominated artist Mat as Bergara (Step By Bloody Step, John Constantine: Hellblazer), Coda is the Eisner Award-nominated, relentless kaleidoscope of visual wonders, exploring high fantasy and the post-apocalypse through the lens of a curmudgeonly loner in search of his lost love.

? For the first time ever, fans are treated to the entire series collected in a single over-sized, deluxe edition hardcover, featuring never-before-seen artwork from Mat as Bergara, and a brand new comic epilogue!

? Collects Coda #1-12.

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 49.99

HARROWER #3 (OF 4) CVR A REVEL (MR)

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

FEB230308

FEB230309 – HARROWER #3 (OF 4) CVR B 15 COPY INCV CAMPBELL (MR) – 4.99

(W) Justin Jordan (A / CA) Brahm Revel

? The Harrower proves difficult to kill, but killing comes easy for him.

? With the group split in two, no cell service, and the police being suspiciously useless-someone won't make it out alive.

? After witnessing a shocking betrayal, Jessa unearths a massive secret, and it turns out the skeletons in the town's closet involve the last people she expected…

In Shops: Apr 19, 2023

SRP: 4.99

SONS OF EL TOPO GN HC VOL 03 CAIN & ABEL

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB230288

(W) Alejandro Jodorowsky (A / CA) Ladronn

? While Abel travels the arid West in the company of Lilith and bows to her desires, the men of the terrible Colonel capture them, because the Colonel demands punishment before returning to the Holy Island…

? Meanwhile, Cain, on a desperate quest to heal a young girl from a strange evil, realizes that the only hope to save her is also back on the island where the two brothers are reunited and forced to confront the darkest parts of themselves.

? Filmmaker and writer Alejandro Jodorowsky concludes his mystical saga, inspired by his beloved cult film El Topo (1970), with illustrator José Ladrönn (Future State: The Next Batman), immersing us in a surreal and spiritual western, where fate will bring the two sons of El Topo together for a final journey, one driven by hate, the other by love…

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 19.99

SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN TP VOL 06

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB230290

(W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera

? With the last person in her corner gone and a ruthless Order of St. George agent closing in, Erica Slaughter finds herself alone and without a prayer.

? Can she take on this horrific new monster plaguing the small town of Tribulation, New Mexico by herself, or is this the end of her story?

? Erica is also faced with a choice to reach out to an unexpected source for help, or find herself dealing with both a monster and her human enemies alone…

? Erica Slaughter faces her deadliest challenge yet in the next volume of the Eisner & Ringo Award-winning and Harvey Award-nominated series from GLAAD Award-winning author James Tynion IV (Department of Truth, The Nice House on the Lake), artist Werther Dell'Edera (Razorblades), colorist Miquel Muerto (Radiant Red), and letterer AndWorld Design (Nightwing, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr).

? Collects Something is Killing the Children #26-30.

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 14.99

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #14 CVR A MANHANINI

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB230291

FEB230292 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #14 CVR B DELL EDERA – 3.99

FEB230293 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #14 CVR C CONNECTING CARDSTOCK VAR – 4.99

FEB230294 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #14 CVR D 25 COPY INCV LUCKERT – 3.99

FEB230295 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #14 CVR E 50 COPY INCV SKAN – 3.99

FEB230296 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #14 CVR F UNLOCKABLE VAR – 3.99

(W) James TynionIV, Tate Brombal (A) Antonio Fuso, Werther Dell'Edera (CA) Mateus Manhanini

? Terrified and without a prayer, Sunny faces a deadly hazing ritual; can he survive on his own, or will the monster emerging from the dark be his end?

? Meanwhile, a long-awaited conversation between Jace and a woman with strange but familiar eyes reveals a past of interwoven fates and new revelations…

In Shops: Apr 19, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN SLAUGHTER PACK (BUNDLE) #5

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB230297

(W) James TynionIV (A) Werther Dell'Edera (CA) David Mack

? Terrified and without a prayer, Sunny faces a deadly hazing ritual; can he survive on his own, or will the monster emerging from the dark be his end?

? Meanwhile, a long-awaited conversation between Jace and a woman with strange but familiar eyes reveals a past of interwoven fates and new revelations…

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 39.99

GRIM #10 CVR A FLAVIANO

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB230298

FEB230299 – GRIM #10 CVR B FLORENTINO – 3.99

FEB230300 – GRIM #10 CVR C 10 COPY INCV FLORENTINO – 3.99

FEB230301 – GRIM #10 CVR D 25 COPY INCV ALLEN – 3.99

FEB230302 – GRIM #10 CVR E 50 COPY INCV – 3.99

FEB230303 – GRIM #10 CVR F FOC REVEAL VAR – 3.99

FEB230304 – GRIM #10 CVR G UNLOCKABLE VAR – 3.99

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A / CA) Flaviano

? The gates of Hell wear thin as Eddie, thirsty for revenge, battles a merciless enemy that will push the reaper to his limits with revealing, spiritual wounds.

? Meanwhile the last person Jess expected to see, someone Death worked tirelessly to keep hidden, reveals themself… and Hell itself awaits…

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 3.99

NEIGHBORS #2 (OF 5) CVR A MERCADO (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB230305

FEB230306 – NEIGHBORS #2 (OF 5) CVR B HANS (MR) – 4.99

FEB230307 – NEIGHBORS #2 (OF 5) CVR C 15 COPY INCV ORZU (MR) – 4.99

(W) Jude Ellison S. Doyle (A) Letizia Cadonici (CA) Miguel Mercado

? It's been a year since the events of Archer's Peak, but the House of Slaughter is far from done with Erica…

? Relive the epic story arc or experience it for the very first time with this highly collectible pack!

? Each issue features a brand new, exclusive painted cover by Eisner Award-nominated artist David Mack (Daredevil, Kabuki) on premium card stock.

? Contains Something is Killing the Children #21-25 by Eisner Award-winning writer James Tynion IV (The Department of Truth, The Nice House On The Lake) and artist Werther Dell'Edera.

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 4.99

MOSELY #4 (OF 5) CVR A LOTFI

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB230310

FEB230311 – MOSELY #4 (OF 5) CVR B GUILLORY – 4.99

FEB230312 – MOSELY #4 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV BERENDS – 4.99

FEB230313 – MOSELY #4 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV MOORE – 4.99

FEB230314 – MOSELY #4 (OF 5) CVR E UNLOCKABLE VAR LOTFI – 4.99

FEB230315 – MOSELY #4 (OF 5) CVR F UNLOCKABLE VAR GUILLORY – 4.99

(W) Rob Guillory (A / CA) Sam Lotfi

? Mosely is coming to finish off the Tech Gods once and for all and finally smash them into oblivion!

? Mosely and his family realize that the real threat comes from an ancient power source driving these Tech Gods… and it's going to take more than a Holy Hammer to shut it down for good.

In Shops: Apr 19, 2023

SRP: 4.99

KNOW YOUR STATION #5 (OF 5) CVR A KANGAS (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB230316

FEB230317 – KNOW YOUR STATION #5 (OF 5) CVR B CAREY (MR) – 3.99

FEB230318 – KNOW YOUR STATION #5 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV CARDSTOCK (MR – 4.99

FEB230319 – KNOW YOUR STATION #5 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV LLOVET (MR) – 3.99

(W) Sarah Gailey (A / CA) Liana Kangas

? Elise's investigations finally reveal who's at the end of the trail of blood, and the complex motivations behind the murders.

? However, chaos ensues as the true killer shows their face, with bloody results…

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MMPR TMNT II #5 (OF 5) CVR A MORA

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB230320

FEB230321 – MMPR TMNT II #5 (OF 5) CVR B EASTMAN & WILLIAMS II – 4.99

FEB230322 – MMPR TMNT II #5 (OF 5) CVR C MMPR VAR TAO – 4.99

FEB230323 – MMPR TMNT II #5 (OF 5) CVR D TMNT VAR TAO – 4.99

FEB230324 – MMPR TMNT II #5 (OF 5) CVR E CARDSTOCK VAR CLARKE – 5.99

FEB230325 – MMPR TMNT II #5 (OF 5) CVR F 10 COPY INCV EASTMAN & WILLIAMS – 4.99

FEB230326 – MMPR TMNT II #5 (OF 5) CVR G 15 COPY INCV DI MEO – 4.99

FEB230327 – MMPR TMNT II #5 (OF 5) CVR H 25 COPY INCV CARDSTOCK – 5.99

FEB230328 – MMPR TMNT II #5 (OF 5) CVR I 50 COPY INCV ORTEGA – 4.99

FEB230329 – MMPR TMNT II #5 (OF 5) CVR J 75 COPY INCV CARDSTOCK – 5.99

FEB230330 – MMPR TMNT II #5 (OF 5) CVR K 100 COPY INCV SCALERA – 4.99

FEB230331 – MMPR TMNT II #5 (OF 5) CVR L FOC REVEAL VAR – 4.99

(W) Ryan Parrott (A / CA) Dan Mora

? Forbidden alliances collide as radically enhanced, mind blowing Zord combinations battle it out!

? Reunited friends face Krang as a true force to be reckoned with-but will it be enough to send him back to Dimension X?

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 4.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #107 CVR A CLARKE

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB230332

FEB230333 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #107 CVR B CORONA – 3.99

FEB230334 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #107 CVR C 10 COPY INCV – 3.99

FEB230335 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #107 CVR D 25 COPY INCV – 3.99

FEB230336 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #107 CVR E UNLOCKABLE VAR – 3.99

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Simona Di Gianfelice (CA) Taurin Clarke

? Zedd is more powerful than ever, while Grace's second in command keeps a past plan alive, which may provide a cutting edge in the battle with Dark Specter… or prove to be the Rangers' undoing.

? Meanwhile, Mistress Vile finds the ultimate use for the Vessel, whose identity finally comes to light!

In Shops: Apr 19, 2023

SRP: 3.99

GO GO POWER RANGERS DELUXE EDITION HC BOOK 02

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB230337

(W) Ryan Parrott, Sina Grace, Shawn Pryor (A) Eleonora Carlini, Francesco Mortarino, Daniel Bayliss, Eduardo Francisco, George Kambadais (CA) Miguel Mercado

? With the Green Power Coin finally in her possession, Rita Repulsa must go into the darkest corners of her past to unlock its power. Meanwhile, the Power Rangers work to discover what exactly Rita will do next, but face an unlikely foe who has his origins in Zordon's past, and a fan favorite minion-turned-hero whose unforgettable redemption arc shaped a generation!

? After a reality-bending sequence of events, The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers have survived their war with Lord Drakkon-and reality has reset…but has the danger passed? Why don't the Rangers recall the incredible events of the landmark Shattered Grid? The answer sets Jason on a path that will lead to the formation of the mysterious Omega Rangers… and change everything!

? From writers Ryan Parrott (Power Rangers) and Sina Grace (Iceman), and illustrators Eleonora Carlini (The Dead Lucky), Francesco Mortarino (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Daniel Bayliss, and Eduardo Francisco with colorists Ra l Angulo and Eleonora Bruni, discover the secret history of the Power Rangers in a brand new deluxe hardcover collection, also featuring a brand new short story by Shawn Pryor (Lifted: Of Gods and Thieves) and George Kambadais!

? Collects Go Go Power Rangers #17-32 and Go Go Power Rangers: Forever Rangers

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 75

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #25 CVR A MERCADO

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB230338

FEB230339 – MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #25 CVR B SECRET PLANESWALKER VAR – 7.99

FEB230340 – MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #25 CVR C 10 COPY INCV MERCADO – 6.99

FEB230341 – MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #25 CVR D 25 COPY INCV YOON – 6.99

(W) Jed MacKay, Rich Douek (A) French Carlomagno (CA) Miguel Mercado

? Nicol Bolas, endowed with godlike powers, is ready to take back the Multiverse.

? At the edge of existence, our Planeswalkers are discordant, overpowered, and unprepared.

? Their only hope? Outnumbering the dragon… with more Planeswalkers packed onto the page than ever before!

? Simultaneously, the spectral voice haunting Jace is revealed, with a secret weapon that Jace must wield, if he can…

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 6.99

DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN #4 (OF 12) CVR A SWANLAND (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB230342

FEB230343 – DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN #4 (OF 12) CVR B MURAKAMI (MR) – 4.99

FEB230344 – DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN #4 (OF 12) CVR C 10 COPY INCV SWANLAND – 4.99

FEB230345 – DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN #4 (OF 12) CVR D 25 COPY INCV (MR) – 4.99

FEB230346 – DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN #4 (OF 12) CVR E FOC REVEAL VAR (MR) – 4.99

FEB230347 – DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN #4 (OF 12) CVR F UNLOCKABLE VAR (MR) – 4.99

(W) Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Michael Shelfer (CA) Raymond Swanland

? Although Leto and Kailea's blossoming romance brings about the expectation of their first child, political complications put a strain on their thoughts, while a traitor looms in their midst.

? On Lankiveil, Glossu Rabban turns trophy hunting into what the Harkonnens are known for best-their brutality.

? And as the years pass, a shadow still follows Leto and Kailea, seeding further discontent, even as an exile from Ix comes seeking help, and maybe even liberation for the planet!

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 4.99

VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #13 CVR A PATRIDGE

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB230348

FEB230349 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #13 CVR B YOSHITANI – 4.99

FEB230350 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #13 CVR C 10 COPY INCV PATRIDGE – 4.99

(W) Sarah Gailey (A) Kath Lobo (CA) Skylar Patridge

? The pain of the past weights on Willow, but she's determined to use her magic for the good of those she loves.

? But with Giles being occupied with Buffy, Willow will have to turn elsewhere for help.

? It will take someone special to cut through the fear and help the volatile witch, and Willow has no idea what she's in store for…

In Shops: Apr 19, 2023

SRP: 4.99