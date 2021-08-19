BOOM! to Publish Getting Dizzy by Shea Fontana and Celia Moscote

Like the comics news business that suckles at its teat, the comic book publishing business demands a nonstop stream of new material to appease the gods of the churn and ensure the money continues to flow. And so, toward the end of each month, every publisher must publish their solicits, but before that, they must announce all of the new series that will be in those solicits via separate press releases in hopes that comics news sites will cover the releases twice, which of course they will, because they have their own gods of the churn to appease. And if they can later release a preview of the same comics and get news sites to go back for the triple dip? Then, excellence has been achieved. And that's why we find ourselves here, my writing about and you reading about a press release about a new series from explosive publisher BOOM! Studios, Getting Dizzy, by Shea Fontana (of DC Super Hero Girls fame) and Celia Moscote. Let's copy and paste some stuff.

LOS ANGELES, CA (August 19, 2021) – BOOM! Studios today announced a new original four-issue limited series, GETTING DIZZY, from New York Times bestselling author Shea Fontana (DC Super Hero Girls, Wonder Woman Rebirth) and acclaimed artist Celia Moscote (Juliet Takes A Breath) with a superhero story that reveals a true hero is nothing without her friends, available in November 2021. Dizzy wants to be the best! But with everything she's tried, including roller skating, this teen can only achieve one thing – disaster. Just when Dizzy is ready to pack it in, everything changes when the Negatrixes attack, forcing her to take up the super-powered mantle of 'Burb Defender! But if she wants to save the world, she's going to have to assemble the coolest skating crew the 'Burbs have ever seen!

Comic book creators and editors must also appease the gods of the churn and therefore they too have laid their offerings at the churn altar, a pair of press release quotes about how excited they are to be a part of all this, first from Fontana…

"GETTING DIZZY is where friendship, super powers, and skating collide. I'm so excited for readers to meet superheroes-in-the-making, Dizzy and her skater pals, and experience the friendships that can only be formed by falling on your face ten thousand times in front of each other," said Fontana. "These quirky teens bring the laughs and the heart to the skatepark — all while saving the day in a major way."

And then from editor Shannon Watters:

"Strap on your pads and put on your helmets 'cause GETTING DIZZY is going to take you for the ride of your life! Shea and Celia have got the coolest crew of teens saving the world by doing what they do best—looking out for each other and skating like there's no tomorrow!" said Shannon Watters, Editor, BOOM! Studios.

All that's missing is information about the variant covers.

GETTING DIZZY #1 features main cover art by series artist Moscote, and variant cover art by Cara McGee (Star Wars) and Miguel Mercado (Mighty Morphin).

Nailed it! Look for Getting Dizzy #1 to hit stores in November. Check back tomorrow when the BOOM! solicits drop so you can read about this again. Here's some images from the comic with added SEO-friendly captions and alt-text:













