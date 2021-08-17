The Boomer Humor Of Grant Morrison In Superman & The Authority #2

Grant Morrison was born on January the 31st, 1960, towards the end of what is defined as the Baby Boomer generation, these days often dismissed as "boomers". And in today's Superman & The Authority #2 with Mikel Janin, they really want to show how down with the kids they are. Or realising just how embarrassing it is if they tried and just double down and do it anyway for the cringe. As a parent of teenage daughters myself, I certainly know the appeal of that. Just ask them about the time I danced on the Tube when they had no way to escape. Anyway, spoilers, spoilers, spoilers…

Anyway, today that means Natalie Irons fighting a sentient internet lifeform in Superman & The Authority #2. Anyone got a bingo list of what might be ticked off?

Reference to neurodiversity in a simplistic fashion? Check?

Conspiracy theories spreading on the internet? Check. Bonus points for anti-vaxxer talking points? Check.

Literal body-shaming trolls? Check.

Anti-Geek Girl internet edgelords? TikTok dancing? And what about some kind of social media talk represented in the real world by the kind of line Arnold Schwarzeneggar would spit?

Check check checkity check check! Superman And The Authority #2 is published today from DC Comics and this, with Natalie Irons being recruited as the new Engineer of The Authority is just one small bit, I promise, and soon Apollo and Midnighter turn up, which is bound to improve things…

Oh, bloody hell…

