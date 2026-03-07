Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Stan Lee, Superman | Tagged: brad meltzer, jorge jimenez, mark waid, pepe larraz, Spider-Man/Superman, steve ditko, Superman/Spider-Man

Both Superman/Spider-Man Crossovers Have The Same Steve Ditko Homage?

So yes, this is weird, are both Superman/Spider-Man crossovers, from Marvel and DC Comics, doing the same Steve Ditko homage?

Article Summary Both Marvel and DC's new Superman/Spider-Man crossovers feature a classic Steve Ditko homage scene.

Each publisher's story independently references the iconic Spider-Man lifting sequence from ASM #33.

The creators coordinated villains but seemingly missed duplicating the Ditko-inspired plot moment.

Release timing puts DC's issue out first, but Marvel previewed its Ditko homage artwork ahead of time.

Okay, so this is a scene from the upcoming All-New All-Spectacular Spider-Man/Superman crossover published by Marvel Comics, with a lead story by Brad Meltzer and Pepe Larraz. Which sees Superman and Spider-Man with a mountain over them, and by the looks of things, a Kryptonite mountain, leaving Spider-Man to take the strain and hold the whole thing up.

And it's a scene that seems to resonate with that most famous Steve Ditko scene from Amazing Spider-Man #39, delivered to scripter/editor Stan Lee, who was surprised to see it take over so many pages. It became legendary.

Which might not be surprising to appear in All-New, All-Spectacular Spider-Man/Superman. Except, from what I understand from DC Comics sources, the DC version of the crossover coming out this month, Superman/Spider-Man, has a lead story by Mark Waid and Jorge Jimenez, which also reprises this very same scene. Now I know that both companies will have gone over each other's versions of the story, and that Mark Waid was stopped from using Lex Luthor, Norman Osborn, and Carnage as his villains, since Brad Meltzer was already doing it, and so used Doctor Octopus and Brainiac instead. But did no one say, "Hang on, only one of us can use the Amazing Spider-Man #33 Steve Ditko scene"? Because it looks like both publishers are doing it… and while DC Comics may publish it first, Marvel Comics got the preview artwork out before that… DC only gave us this…

Note that Marvel and DC have their best artists on the lead titles for these issues… Mark Millar was right.

SUPERMAN / SPIDER-MAN #1

Writer(s): MARK WAID, TOM KING, MATT FRACTION, SEAN MURPHY, GAIL SIMONE, CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Artist(s): JORGE JIMENEZ, JIM LEE, STEVE LIEBER, SEAN MURPHY, BELEN ORTEGA, DANIEL SAMPERE, and NICOLA SCOTT

• When journalists Clark Kent and Peter Parker find themselves chasing the same story, the conspiracy they uncover could change the world—especially if Brainiac and Doctor Octopus have anything to say about it. (And we bet they do!) Good thing our intrepid newshounds are secretly Superman and the amazing Spider-Man. To bring this clash of reporters‑turned‑heroes to life, Mark Waid and Jorge Jiménez join forces to headline DC's Superman/Spider-Man #1 with an unforgettable lead story.

• And don't miss these bonus stories in DC's Superman/Spider-Man #1, all featuring DC and Marvel characters: Tom King and Jim Lee tell a tale of Lois Lane and Mary Jane Watson, Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber revisit Superman's pal Jimmy Olsen…and Carnage, Sean Murphy takes us to the future with Superboy (Legion) and Spider-Man 2099, Gail Simone teams up with Belén Ortega for a look at what happens when Power Girl meets Punisher, Christopher Priest and Daniel Sampere show us a time when Superboy Prime (who reads all the comics!) decided to visit Spider-Man right after he got the black suit, and Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott take us on an exciting race between the Daily Planet and the Daily Bugle.

• Plus, we finally get to answer the age-old question of who would win in a fair fight: Pa Kent or Uncle Ben! (Just kidding, those guys are too nice to fight each other, but Jeff Lemire and Rafa Sandoval will take us deep into the past to see the two men bond in the face of adversity.) $7.99 3/25/26

(W) BRAD MELTZER, GEOFF JOHNS, DAN SLOTT, LOUISE SIMONSON, BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS,

JASON AARON, JOE KELLY & MORE! (A) PEPE LARRAZ, GARY FRANK, MARCOS MARTIN, TODD NAUCK, SARA PICHELLI, RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, HUMBERTO RAMOS & MORE!

THWIP, THWIP AND AWAY!

• Fifty years ago, DC's Man of Steel met Marvel's friendly neighborhood wall-crawler, and the world of comics has never been the same! In celebration of that historic milestone, thrill to ALL-NEW tales of SPIDER-MAN and SUPERMAN and their friends and foes!

• Brad Meltzer and Pepe Larraz pit Spider-Man and Superman against LEX LUTHOR and NORMAN OSBORN as their greatest villains exploit some of their greatest weaknesses!

• In the shadow-laden 1930s, SPIDER-MAN NOIR encounters the original Golden Age SUPERMAN as told by Slott/Martin!

• A crisis ensues as Johns/Frank bring the Super- and Spider-families against each together at the summons of MYSTERIO…but is their true foe an ally out of control?!

• SYMBIOTE hordes invade METROPOLIS as a new War of the Realms ignites in Aaron/Dauterman's epic.

• Co-creator of STEEL Louise Simonson hammers out the tale of John Henry Irons' clash with the HOBGOBLIN, as drawn by Todd Nauck!

• Kelly/Ramos take us on a campus crossover between GWEN STACY and LANA LANG!

• MILES MORALES (SPIDER-MAN) teams with Superman, as Bendis and Pichelli re-team!

All this, and more than a few super-surprises you'll be talking about for the next Fifty years!

72 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$7.99

