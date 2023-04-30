Bozo the Iron Man: The Tech Armor Precursor to Tony Stark, at Auction Explore the origins of Quality Comics' Bozo the Iron Man by George Brenner, a precursor for the man/machine comics to follow.

It has occasionally been remarked that Bozo the Iron Man from the Golden Age of comics can be seen as an early precursor to Marvel's Iron Man, albeit with a more comical appearance and a name that has come to be identified with something else entirely. But the original concept basically embodies the concept of high-tech armor for crime-fighting, while also allowing for control from the outside when necessary. While the success of Marvel's Iron Man may have far eclipsed Bozo's legacy in the annals of comic book history, there are several historically important and rare issues featuring the mechanical hero in Smash Comics up for auction in the 2023 April 30-May 2 Sunday, Monday & Tuesday Comic Books Select Auction #122318 at Heritage Auctions.

Bozo the Iron Man made his debut in Smash Comics #1 (August 1939), a creation of George Brenner under the pen name "Wayne Reid." Teamed up with human protagonist Hugh Hazzard, the duo stumbled into adventure when Hazzard discovered Bozo being exploited for crime by a malevolent scientist. After stopping the criminal scheme and salvaging the robotic shell, Hazzard repurposed Bozo into his crime-fighting partner, upgrading his robotic companion with flight capabilities in subsequent issues of the series.

As the character evolved, so too did the titles of Bozo's adventures; originally referred to as Hugh Hazzard and His Iron Man, the series became known by the name Bozo the Robot or Bozo the Iron Man once the mechanical half of the character solidified his standing as a star of the day. The pair's final adventure together was featured in Smash Comics #41 (March 1943). Bozo's adventures provided a foundation for other robotic and mechanical heroes of the Golden Age and beyond, ultimately helping to foster an enduring fascination with mechanized characters within the comic book genre.

Bozo's creator George Brenner, who worked extensively with Quality Comics, eventually held the position of Executive Editor and produced unique comic book characters for the publisher, including the groundbreaking Clock, the first-ever masked hero in comics. Prior to joining Everett "Busy" Arnold's Quality Comics group in 1937 (during its Comic Favorites, Inc. era), Brenner started his career in teh comic book business at the Comics Magazine Company. His inventive storytelling abilities could be found within the pages of popular titles such as Crack Comics, Doll Man Quarterly, Feature Comics, Police Comics, and Smash Comics.

Quality Comics, the brainchild of Everett M. "Busy" Arnold, with backing from and the owners of the Register & Tribune Syndicate's parent company, brothers John Cowles, Sr. and Gardner Cowles, Jr. From republishing well-established comic strips to producing all-new material like Smash Comics, the publisher delved into various genres and launched historically important characters including The Ray, Midnight, the Invisible Hood, Magno the Magnetic Man, the Jester, and Black X. In 1956, many of Quality Comics' trademark characters and titles were sold to National Comics Publications, which later became DC Comics.

