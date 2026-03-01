Posted in: Comics, Pop Culture | Tagged: Bruce Dickinson, from one side of the show to the other, london comic con

Bruce Dickinson Meets Simon Bisley At London Comic Con Spring 2026

When Bruce Dickinson Meets Simon Bisley at London Comic Con Spring 2026 - From One Side Of The Show To The Other and dealing with A.I...

Article Summary Highlights from London Comic Con Spring 2026 at Kensington Olympia, packed with stars and fans alike

Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden explores the inside of a Dalek as a special con attendee

Vendors confronted over AI-generated content sales, showing changing rules at comic cons

Exclusive videos and in-depth coverage featuring Simon Bisley, Ncuti Gatwa, and Doctor Who

We have a From One Side To The Other video for London Comic Con Speing 2026, held this weekend at the Kensington Olympia venue, just the one hall, above and below, but plenty to fill it all… with everyone from Simon Bisley to Brian Blessed… And this is what happens when management at London Comic Con Spring 2026 meet a vendor reported as selling generative AI…

Also when a Dalek meets Star Wars…

And the line for the line for Ncuti Gatwa…

And a look around the show in gallery form. Including Bruce Dickinson of heavy metal rock band Iron Maiden, who came to the show as a punter, rather than as a graphic novelist, encountering the inside of a Dalek… and Simon Bisley, Andrew Cartmel and Phillip Hinchcliffe… you'll got a lot more from the show from the video up top as well.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!