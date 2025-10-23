Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: jorge jimenez, matt fraction

Bruce Wayne Goes On A Date With Doctor Zeller In Batman #5 In 2026

Bruce Wayne goes on a date with Doctor Zeller in Batman #5 from Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez in January 2026

When Dr Annika Zeller of Arkham Tower popped up in Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez's Batman #1, Bleeding Cool had already pegged her (not literally) as an upcoming love interest for Bruce Wayne. And with the following solicitation for Batman #5 out in January, it looks like that's playing out as it's Date Night for Bruce Wayne and Annika Zeller…

BATMAN #5

Written by MATT FRACTION

Art and cover by JORGE JIMÉNEZ

Variant covers by JIM LEE, JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO, and LEIRIX

Foil variant cover by JORGE JIMÉNEZ

Bat-Gadget variant cover by JORGE JIMÉNEZ

Sweaty Weather variant cover by MITCH GERADS

Lady Death Man design variant by JORGE JIMÉNEZ

1:25 variant cover by DAVID AJA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 US (foil)

FRACTION AND JIMÉNEZ DELIVER A DATE NIGHT TO REMEMBER! A night out with Bruce Wayne goes off the rails immediately for Dr. Annika Zeller — it seems her experimental Crown of Storms has her marked for death. And if they survive the legendary 000 Gang, they'll still have to confront the sinister assassin known as Lady Death Man! ON SALE 1/7/26

It also means that we will have Batman #5 before the finale of the previous Batman volume, a month later… for now. At this rate, maybe even #6….

BATMAN #4

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

ORGANIZED CRIME IN GOTHAM CITY HAS BECOME REALLY, REALLY ORGANIZED! As Bruce Wayne investigates the Crown of Storms, Batman pursues Anarky and discovers a criminal conspiracy hiding in plain sight that will change the game for crime and criminals in Gotham City…and the world! $4.99 12/3/2025

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez ORGANIZED CRIME IN GOTHAM CITY HAS BECOME REALLY, REALLY ORGANIZED! As Bruce Wayne investigates the Crown of Storms, Batman pursues Anarky and discovers a criminal conspiracy hiding in plain sight that will change the game for crime and criminals in Gotham City…and the world! $4.99 12/3/2025 BATMAN #3

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

FRACTION AND JIMENEZ TAKE THINGS TO A WHOLE NEW LEVEL AS THEIR THRILLING NEW RUN ON BATMAN CONTINUES! Vandal Savage makes his move against Batman and Robin, Bruce Wayne tries to make amends, and the Riddler makes his play for arguably the most important item in all of Gotham. Fraction and Jimenez take things to a whole new level as their thrilling new run on Batman continues! $4.99 11/5/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!