What Does This Vandal Savage Teaser Mean for Batman #2 And/Or #3?

What does this Vandal Savage teaser mean for Batman by Matt Fraction, Jorge Jimenez and Tomeu Moray? (Spoilers)

Article Summary Vandal Savage steps in as GCPD commissioner, creating new threats for Batman and Robin in Gotham.

Matt Fraction teases a major framing plot, drawing inspiration from classic Batman: Murderer arcs.

Robin faces danger trapped with violent criminals, testing his survival and dynamic with Batman.

Upcoming issues hint at a deadly setup, shifting the city's and GCPD's view of the Dark Knight duo.

Bleeding Cool looked at the teasers for the future of Batman from DC Comics. And now with a slightly better visual, which helps with a little more comprehension… as well as getting to see Bruce Wayne's white socks under his batboots.

Teasing more from Vandal Savage, more from new Batman love interest Doctor Zeller of Arkham Tower, back to animal headed people of Gotham against Batman, and a possible Joker. But for now, let's look at that Vandal Savage shot.

Matt Fraction says, "Inheriting Vandal Savage as head of the GCPD has been a GIFT… a totally unexpected combination that tastes great together. I'm loving playing them against each other at this scale." Police commissioner of the Gotham City Police Department, there. From the solicitations, we read that "injured, cuffed, and tossed in the back of a GCPD paddy wagon with a dozen uncuffed and violent criminals, Robin (Tim Drake) will have to use everything he's learned from the Dark Knight if he hopes to survive his own dark night. Will Batman arrive in time to help him, or will this mission change the way the city and the GCPD view the Dynamic Duo forever?" and "Vandal Savage makes his move against Batman and Robin."

In that image, we see Vandal Savage holding up what appears to be a bloodstained sheet, in front of the Gotham police, or a press briefing. And Batman #2 starts out so nicely, flashbacking…

But things go south for Tim Drake fast.

There's a lot of blood about. Might some, from a fallen policeman, be used to frame Batman and Robin? Matt Fraction has said he rather enjoyed the Batman: Murderer and Batman: Fugitive storyline by Greg Rucka and Ed Brubaker from back in the day with a framed Batman… is this heading in a similar direction? framed by Vandal Savage for the murder of… who?

BATMAN #2

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

ROBIN GETS HIS OWN DARK NIGHT AS FRACTION & JIMENEZ TURN UP THE HEAT ON THE DYNAMIC DUO! Injured, cuffed, and tossed in the back of a GCPD paddy wagon with a dozen uncuffed and violent criminals, Robin (Tim Drake) will have to use everything he's learned from the Dark Knight if he hopes to survive his own dark night. Will Batman arrive in time to help him, or will this mission change the way the city and the GCPD view the Dynamic Duo forever? $4.99 10/1/2025

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

FRACTION AND JIMENEZ TAKE THINGS TO A WHOLE NEW LEVEL AS THEIR THRILLING NEW RUN ON BATMAN CONTINUES! Vandal Savage makes his move against Batman and Robin, Bruce Wayne tries to make amends, and the Riddler makes his play for arguably the most important item in all of Gotham. Fraction and Jimenez take things to a whole new level as their thrilling new run on Batman continues! Retail: $4.99 11/5/2025

