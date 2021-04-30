Bryan Hitch Has A Hair Trigger Over Superman
Earlier this week, Twitter account The Aquaverse posted the following Infinite Frontier cover image of Calvin Ellis, President Superman by legendary comic book artist, co-creator of The Ultimates, The Authority, America's Got Powers, Age of Ultron and creator of Real Heroes, Bryan Hitch. They seemed to rather like it and tagged Bryan Hitch in on the post.
But a number of commentators had issues with the character's hairline and replied, also tagging in Bryan Hitch. Bryan Hitch, flooded with such comments, had some issues in return.
That tweet has now been deleted but it caused an almighty fuss of a response in and of itself. But might also be a reminder that people are… people. And will act like people in such circumstances. As to the cover, it appears to no longer be on the Lunar Distribution website. Might an amend be in on the way? Or will it become famous in its own right?
INFINITE FRONTIER #1 (OF 6) CVR B BRYAN HITCH CARD STOCK VAR
(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Xermanico (CA) Bryan Hitch
When our heroes saved the Muliverse from Perpetua in Dark Nights: Death Metal, everything was put back where it belonged…and we do mean everything. All the damage from all the Crises was undone, and heroes long thought gone returned from whatever exile they had been in. Most of them, at least. Alan Scott, the Green Lantern from the Justice Society of America, has noticed some of his allies are still missing in action, and he's determined to find them. There are others, though, who would rather remain hidden than explain themselves, like Roy Harper, a.k.a. Arsenal, a man who should be dead but now is not. Plus, what does all this mean for the DCU's place in the Multiverse? On opposite sides of a dimensional divide, both Barry Allen and President Superman ponder this question. Not to mention the Darkseid of it all! Or a team of Multiversal heroes called Justice Incarnate! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 6/22/2021