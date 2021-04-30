Bryan Hitch Has A Hair Trigger Over Superman

Earlier this week, Twitter account The Aquaverse posted the following Infinite Frontier cover image of Calvin Ellis, President Superman by legendary comic book artist, co-creator of The Ultimates, The Authority, America's Got Powers, Age of Ultron and creator of Real Heroes, Bryan Hitch. They seemed to rather like it and tagged Bryan Hitch in on the post.

But a number of commentators had issues with the character's hairline and replied, also tagging in Bryan Hitch. Bryan Hitch, flooded with such comments, had some issues in return.

That tweet has now been deleted but it caused an almighty fuss of a response in and of itself. But might also be a reminder that people are… people. And will act like people in such circumstances. As to the cover, it appears to no longer be on the Lunar Distribution website. Might an amend be in on the way? Or will it become famous in its own right?