Bryan Hitch's Website Is Out Of Commission… Literally

Bryan Hitch has had an online gallery for his artwork longer than most, and makes a keen point of sending potential purchasers of his original comic book work via the site. It also seems to fo a roaring trade and he gets pages up as soon as possible. Given the popularity of his art style and the comic book characters he worked on, he also gets to charge a goodly sum and people are happy to pay it, especially with the recent fall in the value of pounds sterling.

It just might be a little harder now than before. The website currently reads "Site under maintenance. Bryan Hitch gallery and sales is closed. I agreed to build a shop for comic book artist bryan hitch over three years ago. He promised to draw a commission of my choosing. After three years of countless delays and excuses the art has yet to materialize. So if you're here to buy art, my apologies. I can't say his excuses weren't entertaining, so there's that. Justin washburn."

Justin Washburn is a comic art collector and you can see his Comic Arts Fan collection page right here. When asked to comment further, Juston told Bleeding Cool " The disclaimer on the website pretty much covers it, really nothing more to add. Just another all too common "never meet your heroes" scenario. Such is life." Bryan Hitch did not response to e-mails sent yesterday. This is how the website used to look, as preserved by the Wayback Machine.

Bryan Hitch is a longstanding and highly praised British comics artist and writer, who began working for Marvel UK on Death's Head, before getting grabbed by American companies such as DC/Wildstorm for Stormwatch and The Authority, DC Comics' JLA, and Marvel Comics' The Ultimates. Hitch's artwork and designs have in TV and movies, such as the 2005 revival of Doctor Who by the BBC and the 2009 reboot film Star Trek. Bryan Hitch also chose to portray Nick Fury in The Ultimates as Samuel L Jackson, which led to Jackson's casting in the MCU, and his aesthetic for The Authority and The Ultimates proved incredibly influential for the MCU, especially Iron Man, Captain America: The First Avengers and Avengers.