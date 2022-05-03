Bryan Talbot's Luther Arkwright London Cartoon Museum Exhibition

London's Cartoon Museum has announced a new exhibition launching this summer to mark the release of Bryan Talbot's third – and final – Luther Arkwright graphic novel, The Legend of Luther Arkwright. The exhibition, Bryan Talbot's Luther Arkwright: 50 years of a British comics legend will run from the 14th of June to the 2nd of October 2022

In 1978, Bryan Talbot began the epic Luther Arkwright saga with The Adventures of Luther Arkwright with material dating back to 1972. Serialised initially first in the comic Near Myths, and later in Pssst! Magazine, the serialised parts collected, continued and published as first a comic book series and then a graphic novel, one of the first British examples. It was followed by a sequel, Heart of Empire in 1999, and a final volume – The Legend of Luther Arkwright – will be published in 2022, 50 years after the project began.

Working closely with creator Bryan Talbot, Bryan Talbot's Luther Arkwright: 50 years of a British comics legend includes insights into Bryan's process, different editions, models and ephemera, and original comic art from the series.

Bryan Talbot will also be signing at Gosh Comics on the 16th of July, on the same road as The Cartoon Musuem, just the other side of Oxford Street. The Cartoon Museum is at 63 Wells Street, Fitzrovia, London, W1A 3AE. With a library of 18,000 items, it runs a well-attended school programme and school holiday workshops.

Bryan has produced critically acclaimed graphic novels, such as The Tale of One Bad Rat (winner of 15 awards, including an Eisner), Alice in Sunderland, and his Grandville series of detective-thrillers (twice nominated for a Hugo Award, the French edition won the prestigious SNCF du Polar) and illustrations for magazines. He has written and drawn for Batman: Legends of the Dark Knight, Sandman stories, 2000AD. His graphic novel Dotter of Her Father's Eyes, a collaboration with his wife Mary, was the first British graphic novel to win a major literary prize, the Costa Book Award in 2013.