Buffy '97 #1 Preview: The Return of Millennial Nostalgia

Buffy and Willow are trapped in a magazine by a demon in this preview of Buffy '97 #1, but is that any worse than being trapped in the 1990s? Sure… if you ask the aging millennial generation pining for the glory days of their youths! Check out the preview below.

BUFFY '97 #1

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Jeremy Lambert (A) Marianna Ignazzi (CA) Qistina Khalidah

In this special celebratory issue, Buffy Summers and Willow Rosenberg find themselves trapped… in a '90s teen magazine! But obviously it's not just any old magazine-this one's part of a demon's diabolical plan to feed on teenage insecurities. Meanwhile, in true '90s makeover montage-style, Spike gives Giles a hand with a fresh new look to impress a very special someone! Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Buffy the Vampire Slayer by Jeremy Lambert (Doom Patrol), artist Marianna Ignazzi (An Unkindness of Ravens).

In Shops: 6/29/2022

SRP: $7.99

