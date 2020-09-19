B&W Horror Comics Anthology in Antarctic Press December 2020 Solicits

Antarctic Press is launching a new black and white horror comics anthology in December, one of a number of new anthology comics series they have been launching in recent years. Here's the listing along with everything else they are publishing in their December 2020 solicitations.

HORROR COMICS BLACK AND WHITE #1 (OF 3)

OCT201114

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS

What's black and white and dread all over? 3-issue miniseries presenting horror art in its rawest form, stark black and white. As if 2020 weren't frightful enough, we've got 32 pages full of terror for you every month this winter!

In Shops: Dec 30, 2020

SRP: $3.99

GOLD DIGGER #282

OCT201110

(W) Fred Perry (A) Fred Perry

Gina and Britanny feign surrender to infiltrate the Umbral Infinitum. Their objective is to steal the one thing, the only thing that can stand in its way: the all-powerful Glove of Ondinent! But can its guardians be thwarted? Can such an artifact be tamed? It's so bad!

In Shops: Dec 30, 2020

SRP: $3.99

PIRATES VS NINJAS COLORING BOOK

OCT201111

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Ben Dunn, Fred Perry

Forget sharpening up those cutlasses and katanas-sharpen up those colored pencils and crayons instead!Â Â You can finally used up all the black and brown, or if you're feeling rowdy, you can color up the swankiest pirates on the high seas fighting a sunburst spectrum of rainbow ninjas. We leave the creativity to you.

In Shops: Dec 30, 2020

SRP: $4.99

COARAPTOR ONE SHOT KAIJU OF THE WIND

OCT201112

(W) Hiroshi Kanatani (A) Hiroshi Kanatani

When a mystery monster destroys a natural gas facility in the Lone Star State, the newly formed Guardian Angels of Texas (GAT) seek aid from the Kiowa tribe youth Qaletaqa, friend and master of Coaraptor.Â Â But there's an ill wind blowing for the wind kaiju: A lethal leviathan of a longhorn is spewing toxic fumes, and Coaraptor must clear the air before everyone succumbs to DEATHane poisoning!

In Shops: Dec 30, 2020

SRP: $3.99

COARAPTOR ONE SHOT KAIJU OF THE WIND BOB EGGLETON CVR

OCT201113

(W) Hiroshi Kanatani (A) Hiroshi Kanatani (CA) Bob Eggleton

When a mystery monster destroys a natural gas facility in the Lone Star State, the newly formed Guardian Angels of Texas (GAT) seek aid from the Kiowa tribe youth Qaletaqa, friend and master of Coaraptor.Â Â But there's an ill wind blowing for the wind kaiju: A lethal leviathan of a longhorn is spewing toxic fumes, and Coaraptor must clear the air before everyone succumbs to DEATHane poisoning!

Reserve your copy now of this gorgeous guest cover by Hugo Award-winning F/SF and horror artist Bob Eggleton!Â Â Fully rendered art on the front and awesome sketch version flip cover on the back-what a kaiju-sized coup!

In Shops: Dec 30, 2020

SRP: $9.99

HOT VALLEY DAYS & COCAINE NIGHTS #3 (OF 3) (MR)

OCT201115

(W) Matthew Spradlin, Sean E DeMott (A) Farid Karami

BASED ON A TRUE STORY. In the conclusion to this 3-part series, Janie must finally make her decision to walk away from the business and face its consequences.Â Â Once she does, the dominos begin to fall quickly, as the Feds mop up all the members of her crew.Â Â Will Janie, Erik, and her brother Jimmy make it out of the 1980s alive?Â Â Or at the very least, with their sanity intact?

In Shops: Dec 30, 2020

SRP: $3.99

NINJA HIGH SCHOOL INDIE WAR TP

OCT201116

(W) Ben Dunn (A) VARIOUS (A/CA) Ben Dunn

Pan-dimensional panic from the Godfather of American Manga, Ben Dunn, and creators from all over the industry, including Mike Vosburg, Fred Perry, Matthew Weldon, Bronte Erwin, Khalid Robertson, Luis Rivera, Dell Barras, and many more!

A routine visit to a Time and Dimensional Garage Sale inadvertently unleashes D-Kay, an evil entity bent on spreading chaos throughout time, space and dimensions.Â Â Now the NHS trio of Jeremy Feeple, Ichi-Kun Ichinohei and Princess Asrial must pursue him via dimensional portal.Â Â Even with the help of various heroic allies they meet, will it be enough to save…well, everything?

In Shops: Dec 30, 2020

SRP: $24.99

EXCITING COMICS #8

OCT201117

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Brian Denham

Revel in all-new thrills and adventure as Antarctic Press brings you the triumphant return of Antarctic's Exciting!Â Â We serve up a solid dose of pulp heroes of yesteryear and all-new heroes in the classic vein.Â Â The thrills are back and better than ever before!

In Shops: Dec 30, 2020

SRP: $3.99