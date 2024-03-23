Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: Cadet Dredd, judge dredd

Cadet Dredd Gets His Own Series In November

If you like Damian Wayne comics, Cadet Dredd is basically Damian Wayne in a helmet. And carrying a big stick. Judge Dredd is a long way away.

I was in Gosh Comics earlier this week, with the 2000AD Regened volumes on the top shelf of the children's section, with Cadet Dredd, stories of the young Judge Dredd on the cover along with other featured characters and stories that appeared in special editions of 2000AD aimed at a younger audience.

Well, in November, it looks like Cadet Dredd won't have to share with anyone, which is probably the way he likes it. As the first volume Cadet Dredd: Tooth And Claw is published, with a keen eye on the mid-grade market in the USA. And as for Batman fans, if you like Damian Wayne comics well… this is basically Damian Wayne in a helmet. And carrying a big stick. I don't think I can give a greater recommendation than that.

Here's the listing for the first Cadet Dredd collection, and the suggestion that there may be a greater emphasis on this version of Judge Dredd in years to come, from 2000AD and Rebellion,.

Cadet Dredd: Tooth And Claw: Volume 1 Paperback – 21 Nov. 2024

by Matthew Smith, Rory McConville, Michael Carroll,

YOUNG JUSTICE! Before Judge Dredd, there was Cadet Dredd – a keen, fresh-faced apprentice, and stickler for the rules, with no idea of the legend he will one day become. Young Joe hits the streets of Mega-City One for the first time, facing off against perps, monsters and genetically modified movie stars as he learns how to become the greatest Judge the Meg has ever seen. Zarjaz adventures await inside this thrilling new collection!

As well as a preview of some of the pages they will contain, to get a flavour of the comic book and the character.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!