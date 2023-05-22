Calexit Returns in Black Mask August 2023 Solicits The new Calexit comes to Black Mask, mirroring the battles between Disney and Florida as the seceded California comes into conflict with Universal.

As previously reported 0n Bleeding Cool, the new Calexit comes to town, mirroring the battles between Disney and Florida as the seceded California comes into conflict with Universal, in Calexit: The Battle For Universal City in Black Mask's August 2023 solicits and solicitations. Also followed by the latest in Destiny, NY as well as more Leaded Gasoline.

CALEXIT BATTLE OF UNIVERSAL CITY #1 CVR A GRANDA (MR)

BLACK MASK COMICS

JUN231664

JUN231665 – CALEXIT BATTLE OF UNIVERSAL CITY #1 CVR B 3 COPY INCV (MR) – 6.99

JUN231666 – CALEXIT BATTLE OF UNIVERSAL CITY #1 CVR C 5 COPY INCV (MR) – 6.99

JUN231667 – CALEXIT BATTLE OF UNIVERSAL CITY #1 CVR D 10 COPY INCV (MR) – 6.99

JUN231668 – CALEXIT BATTLE OF UNIVERSAL CITY #1 CVR E 25 COPY INCV (MR) – 6.99

JUN231669 – CALEXIT BATTLE OF UNIVERSAL CITY #1 CVR F 50 COPY INCV (MR) – 9.99

JUN231670 – CALEXIT BATTLE OF UNIVERSAL CITY #1 CVR G 100 COPY INCV (MR) – 9.99

(W) Matteo Pizzolo (A / CA) C. Granda

WHAT IF CALIFORNIA REFUSED TO BE RULED? It's total war on the streets of Los Angeles as Zora leads The Mulholland Resistance to seize freedom or die trying.

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 4.99

DESTINY NY MYSTIC MAFIA #4 CVR A LEIRIX (MR)

BLACK MASK STUDIOS ENTERTAINME

JUN231658

JUN231659 – DESTINY NY MYSTIC MAFIA #4 CVR B PREITANO (MR) – 6.99

JUN231660 – DESTINY NY MYSTIC MAFIA #4 CVR C LEIRIX GALLERY ED (MR) – 6.99

JUN231661 – DESTINY NY MYSTIC MAFIA #4 CVR D 10 COPY INCV PREITANO (MR) – 4.99

JUN231662 – DESTINY NY MYSTIC MAFIA #4 CVR E 25 COPY INCV PREITANO (MR) – 6.99

(W) Pat Shand (A) Elisa Romboli (CA) Leirix

SHOCKING FINALE! Lilith has been avoiding her family's dark legacy for her entire life… but now it's time to step up or step away. Will she embrace the shadow from which she has always run, or will she forge a new path? After this, nothing will ever be the same.

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 4.99

LEADED GASOLINE #3 (MR)

BLACK MASK STUDIOS ENTERTAINME

JUN231663

(W) Patrick Kindlon (A / CA) Lorenzo Re

Nathan's son is missing and it's his fault. More bodies are headed to the morgue and police are no closer to cracking the case.

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 4.99

