Checklist For The Starbreaker Supremacy Green Lantern Crossover Event

Checklist For The Starbreaker Supremacy Green Lantern Crossover Event from DC Comics starting next month...

Article Summary The Starbreaker Supremacy crossover event launches next month in Green Lantern and Green Lantern Corps.

The Green Lantern Corps races to Gemworld and faces Starbreaker and his minions to save the Central Power Batteries.

The crossover features a six-part checklist with plot twists, returning allies, and shocking sacrifices.

Jeremy Adams leads writing with art by Xermánico, V. Ken Marion, and Fernando Pasarin throughout the event.

The Green Lantern event, The Starbreaker Supremacy kicks off next month. Here's a checklist and solicits for the first five of the six issues. ""The Green Lantern Corps makes a mad dash to Gemworld, hoping to find a particular gem that will light the new Central Power Batteries! But it has to beat Starbreaker and his minions to do it, all while Ellie uncovers a secret buried inside Keli's mind and an old friend returns to Oa!" The Starbreaker Supremacy, a six-part crossover between Green Lantern and Green Lantern Corps, starts in the 40-page Green Lantern #25 from series writer Jeremy Adams and artists Xermánico and V. Ken Marion.

GREEN LANTERN #25

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Xermanico, V. Ken Marion (CA) Xermanico

STARBREAKER SUPREMACY BEGINS! The Green Lantern Corps makes a mad dash to Gemworld, hoping to find a particular gem that will light the new Central Power Batteries! But it has to beat Starbreaker and his minions to do it, all while Ellie uncovers a secret buried inside Keli's mind and an old friend returns to Oa!

$4.99 7/23/2025

(W) Jeremy Adams, Morgan Hampton (A/CA) Fernando Pasarin, Oclair Albert

THE STARBREAKER SUPREMACY PART 2 With the Sorrow Lantern ignited, all the emotion in the universe has been sucked away by the Starbreaker Corps! Now, a strange trio of non-organic Lanterns devises a plan to bring the spectrum back, leading the Corps to the Source Wall and the secrets therein!

$3.99 8/13/2025

(W) Jeremy Adams (A/CA) V. Ken Marion

THE STARBREAKER SUPREMACY PART 3 How does an emotionless Lantern train an emotional dragon? Only one way to find out! The avatars of emotion are free, and now our cadre of Lanterns leads an attack to knock out the Sorrow Lantern and bring back emotion to the rest of the universe! But with the Starbreaker Supremacy devouring the power of the stars themselves, the GLC must race against the clock–or lose everything!

$4.99 8/27/2025

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Xermanico (CA) V. Ken Marion

WILL THEIR SACRIFICE BE ENOUGH?! Part five of The Starbreaker Supremacy! Desperate times call for desperate measures! Enlisting old foes to their aid, the Green Lantern Corps makes a shocking sacrifice in order to fight the Sun-Eaters and save the universe!

$4.99 9/24/2025

(W) Jeremy Adams, Morgan Hampton (A) Fernando Pasarin, Oclair Albert (CA) V. Ken Marion

A RACE AGAINST THE SUN-EATERS! Part four of The Starbreaker Supremacy! The Lanterns make a mad dash to beat the Sun-Eaters to Oa, while the mystery surrounding Keli's glove becomes a dangerous threat to the Guardians!

$3.99 9/10/2025

