Can Ka-Zar Beat Galactus? A New Look at Marvel's Avengers #750

Marvel has released a first look preview at Avengers #750. Well, a second look, technically, as Bleeding Cool Rumourmonger-in-Chief Rich Johnston was previously able to find a black-and-white first look back in August. Avengers #750 (technically Avengers #50, but celebrating the 750th issue in legacy numbering) makes some big promises, such as finally explaining what the point of the stupid prehistoric Avengers is and recruiting new team members that will apparently shake readers to their core. But perhaps the most over-the-top thing — and not necessarily in a bad way — is the preview image that shows Ka-Zar deciding to take on Galactus one-on-one… with a sword!

From the press release:

On November 24… Witness the jaw-dropping conclusion of "World War She-Hulk!" Learn the true purpose of the prehistoric Avengers! Uncover the shocking secret of the Iron Inquisitor! Behold the most powerful collection of super-psychopaths that any Earth has ever seen! Watch the Avengers recruit some shocking new members! And follow the Ghost Rider on a quest for vengeance across the Multiverse that will spark an all-new era in Avengers history! Plus… A bonus story featuring Thor by Christopher Ruocchio and Steve McNiven! Featuring awe-inspiring artwork from the best in the biz, AVENGERS #750 is written by Modern Marvel Master Mister Jason Aaron, with art from Javier Garrón, David Curiel, Ed McGuinness, Alex Sinclair, Carlos Pacheco, Rafael Fontirez, Rachelle Rosenberg, Aaron Kuder, Matt Hollingsworth, and more. Plus that special Odinson yarn by greats Christopher Ruocchio, Steve McNiven, and Frank D'Armata. It's all packed into one can't-miss comic mag, True Believers!

Trying to have your cake and eat it too by constantly rebooting your comics with new number one issues but still trying to capitalize on milestones with legacy numbers and then charging ten bucks for it is, as we all know, one of Joe Quesada's 22 Cheap Sales-Boosting Gimmicks That Always Work (actually, it's like three of them in one), a bag of tricks used by comic book editors whenever they need to increase sales on a comic regardless of its actual content. That's not to pass judgment on the content at all, but merely to say its irrelevant to Marvel's sales strategy.

Check out the preview of Avengers #750 below.

AVENGERS #50

SEP210830

(W) Jason Aaron, Christopher Ruocchio (A) Aaron Kuder, More (CA) Ed McGuinness

RATED T+

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: $9.99