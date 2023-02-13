Can Wildstorm's Mr Majestic Really Be From Krypton? (Spoilers) We thought that Mr. Majestic was born on the planet Khera, as a Kherubim warlord. But were we wrong? Tomorrow's WildCATS #4 has another suggestion.

At Bleeding Cool, we have been enjoying how DC Comics has been trying to integrate Jim Lee's Wildstorm comics characters with the DC Universe. They had a go with the New 52 but it rather petered out. But with DC Infinite Frontier they are going hard. Having a movie based on The Authority and Jim Lee being in a more senior position, maybe have put a fire under it all. We have seen Grifter's involvement with Batman, Wonder Woman with Zealot, and now a new WildCATS comic book. Issue 4 or which is out tomorrow.

Which sees the Batman character Angel Breaker – who has already been trading swords with Zealot – get into a scrape with Grifter. Scraped bullets that is. But it's a declaration from Majestic that will make the headlines.

I mean, obviously lying. Maybe. Maybe not. Mr. Majestic, or Majestros, was born on the planet Khera, as a Kherubim warlord, and is the mother of Zealot's child, Kenesha. But things have changed with combined continuities, so who knows?

Mr. Majestic was created by H. K. Proger and Jim Lee and first appeared in a backup story within WildCATS #11. The most powerful hero in the WildStorm universe, he was based on Superman and would survive until the end of the universe. Jim Lee says that he was tired of seeing too many comic heroes who possessed great power but were too afraid to use it. Now he's a member of WildCATS… might he come into conflict with Superman over this sooner rather than later?

WILDCATS #4 CVR A STEPHEN SEGOVIA

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Stephen Segovia

While the Seven Soldiers are taking all the credit, the WildC.A.T.s are taking a beating. With one team capturing the hearts and minds of the public, the other is at risk of being captured and killed. Will Grifter's hunt for the Court of Owls cost him everything? And if he falls, who will fall with him? Not everyone is walking away from this one.

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 02/14/2023