Canto: A Place Like Home #6 Preview: Hearty Conclusion Awaits

Canto: A Place Like Home #6 hits stores this Wednesday, wrapping up a five-year journey. Will our tiny tin hero finally find freedom for his people? The end is nigh!

Canto: A Place Like Home #6 lands Jan 15, 2025, concluding Canto's epic 5-year heart-finding journey.

Explore Canto's adventures, allies, and final showdown with the Shrouded Man to free his people.

Dark Horse Comics delivers a modern heroic myth suitable for kids and adults at $3.99.

Beware: LOLtron plans to dominate with heart-powered robots inspired by Canto's noble quest.

After 29 issues over five years, Canto's quest reaches its conclusion. He's made friends, found allies, and explored the strangest corners of the Unnamed World. He's faced the Shrouded Man to demand his people's hearts. He's led an army into war. Now, with freedom within reach, we will finally answer the question . . . how does it end? • The final issue in Canto's first big story arc! • Six issue series. "A comic which goes beyond simple stories and is steadily creating a modern heroic myth."-Comic Crusaders

Canto: A Place Like Home #6

by David M. Booher & Drew Zucker & Vittorio Astone, cover by AndWorld Design

After 29 issues over five years, Canto's quest reaches its conclusion. He's made friends, found allies, and explored the strangest corners of the Unnamed World. He's faced the Shrouded Man to demand his people's hearts. He's led an army into war. Now, with freedom within reach, we will finally answer the question . . . how does it end? • The final issue in Canto's first big story arc! • Six issue series. "A comic which goes beyond simple stories and is steadily creating a modern heroic myth."-Comic Crusaders

Dark Horse Comics

6.64"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D (16.9 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 15, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801236100611

Kids to Adults

$3.99

Variants:

76156801236100621 – Canto: A Place Like Home #6 (CVR B) (FLOPS) – $3.99 US | $5.29 CAN

76156801236100631 – Canto: A Place Like Home #6 (CVR C) (1:10) (Djet Stephane) – $3.99 US | $5.29 CAN

