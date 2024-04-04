Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: capcom, Final Fight, street fighter, udon

Capcom & Udon Announce A Final Fight For Street Fighter

From the back pages of last week's Street Fighter Masters from Udon Studios, is the news of a new comic book series. Final Fight.

From the back pages of last week's Street Fighter Masters: Akuma Vs Ryu #1 comic by Ken Siu-Chong and Kenneth Loh from Udon Studios, is the news of a new comic book series. Final Fight is a four-issue series launching in July from Udon Studios and Capcom.

Final Fight is a series of beat 'em up video games by Capcom, which began with the arcade release of Final Fight in 1989. Set in the fictional Metro City, and taking place within the Street Fighter universe, the games star heroic vigilantes who fight against the control and various threats of criminal gangs, primarily the Mad Gear Gang.

More in July's solicits and solicitations from Udon Studios, I guess. We should keep an eye out. They also have a Street Fighter Vs Final Fight coming for Free Comic Book Day in May…

FCBD 2024 STREET FIGHTER VS FINAL FIGHT #1

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

DEC230042

(W) Chris Sarracini (A) Joe Ng, Edwin Huang (A / CA) Jeffrey Chamba Cruz

The fighters of two fantastic video game franchises collide in STREET FIGHTER VS FINAL FIGHT! In this special Capcom crossover issue, the World Warriors come to blows with the heroes of Metro City across multiple eras of fighting game history! It's a martial arts-fueled feud that reaches from the time of the original Final Fight 1, all the way up to the modern day Street Fighter 6!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen STREET FIGHTER MASTERS: AKUMA VS RYU #1 CVR A LOH

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

DEC231790

(W) Ken Siu-Chong (A/CA) Kenneth Loh

Street Fighter's ultimate rivalry, Akuma VS Ryu, reaches its final epic conclusion! Both of these tortured World Warriors are at the peak of their power, wielding unimaginable abilities. When the dust settles, only one fighter will be able to plant his feet on the Earth to fight another day… In Shops: Mar 27, 2024 SRP: $4.99

