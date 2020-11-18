Capes, Captains and Combat In Today's X Of Swords (Spoilers)

Today's X Of Swords three issues with X-Force, Hellions and Cable, burn through almost all the remaining battles between Krakoa and Arakko, as held by Saturnyne in Otherworld between them.

Even though one X Of Swords issue, Hellions, hasn't got a single battle in it. Captain Britain, at odds with Saturnyne, and in X-Force, she brings in The Fury. Or The Furies.

Alongside Sir James Jaspers, running the footrace between them.

And the interference that The Furies may make.

We've talked at length about the backstory to James Jaspers and The Fury, as well as the moment in Captain Britain where Saturnyne took cells from the mutant corpse of Sir James Jaspers to weaponise. What we didn't mention was Roma's move as to neutralise that threat.

Now Roma is subservient to Saturnyne, the current Omniversal Majestrix, and she is back in charge of her Furies and Jaspers. Will we learn how and why that change occurred? Clearly something happened in their relationship and relative power base. Will we learn the backstory? Or is there an Otherworld series to be lined up?

Meanwhile Sinister's own issue in Hellions, over in Arakko (can Hellions be revived from there?) are a little out of whack.

Though possible not for Mister Sinister.

His arrival in the conclusion of Cable doesn't seem to change that. The continuity is tight here…

Looks like it will all come down to next issue. As all of Arakko look to White Sword's battle tactics and slap their head. Last week, Saturnyne m – and Earth – from Arakko would look like.

In Cable, Sinister doubles down on what's coming.

Not that Krakoa will be happy with that…

