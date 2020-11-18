Capes, Captains and Combat In Today's X Of Swords (Spoilers)

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

Today's X Of Swords three issues with X-Force, Hellions and Cable, burn through almost all the remaining battles between Krakoa and Arakko, as held by Saturnyne in Otherworld between them.

X Of Swords

Even though one X Of Swords issue, Hellions, hasn't got a single battle in it. Captain Britain, at odds with Saturnyne, and in X-Force, she brings in The Fury. Or The Furies.

X Of Swords

Alongside Sir James Jaspers, running the footrace between them.

X Of Swords

And the interference that The Furies may make.

X Of Swords

We've talked at length about the backstory to James Jaspers and The Fury, as well as the moment in Captain Britain where Saturnyne took cells from the mutant corpse of Sir James Jaspers to weaponise. What we didn't mention was Roma's move as to neutralise that threat.

X Of Swords

Now Roma is subservient to Saturnyne, the current Omniversal Majestrix, and she is back in charge of her Furies and Jaspers. Will we learn how and why that change occurred? Clearly something happened in their relationship and relative power base. Will we learn the backstory? Or is there an Otherworld series to be lined up?

X Of Swords

Meanwhile Sinister's own issue in Hellions, over in Arakko (can Hellions be revived from there?) are a little out of whack.X Of Swords

Though possible not for Mister Sinister.

X Of Swords

His arrival in the conclusion of Cable doesn't seem to change that. The continuity is tight here…

X Of Swords

Looks like it will all come down to next issue. As all of Arakko look to White Sword's battle tactics and slap their head. Last week, Saturnyne m – and Earth – from Arakko would look like.

Six Matches Decided In This Week's X Of Swords Comics

In Cable, Sinister doubles down on what's coming.

X Of Swords

Not that Krakoa will be happy with that…

X-FORCE #14 X Of Swords
MARVEL COMICS
SEP200546
(W) Ben Percy, Gerry Duggan (A) Joshua Cassara (CA) Dustin Weaver
Chivalry gives way to fury. A knight must kneel. Rated T+In Shops: Nov 18, 2020 SRP: $3.99

HELLIONS #6 X Of Swords
MARVEL COMICS
SEP200549
(W) Zeb Wells (A) Carmen Nunez Carnero (CA) Inhyuk Lee
Chaos. Deceit. A hero returns.  Parental Advisory In Shops: Nov 18, 2020 SRP: $3.99

CABLE #6 X Of Swords
MARVEL COMICS
SEP200550
(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Phil Noto
A son. The stars. A Fool and his bravery. Rated T+In Shops: Nov 18, 2020 SRP: $3.99

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   globe  