Wolverine Makes All The Worst Moves In This Week's X Of Swords Comics

Spoilers ahoy for Marauders, Excalibur and Wolverine out today. Not big ones, but enough to give the flavour… last week's Marauders #14 ended rather suddenly with Wolverine doing something very bad to Her Royal Whyness, the Omniversal Majestrix, Opal Luna Saturnyne, in an attempt to prevent the tournament between the X-Men champions of Krakoa and the Apocalypse children champions of Arakko, taking place in Otherworld, a place where those who die will only come back as other versions of themselves. Which now makes me wonder about the Siege Perilous created by Roma of Otherworld, which did pretty much that for the X-Men back in the day – including Psylocke, only recently reverting to her former self. Hmm. Anyway, so what's happening in Krakoa today?

Actually, that's from Savage Avengers – set before of after X Of Swords isn't known here. Because Majik is up to her eyes in that, in Marauders as we get a little light relief ahead of all the slaughter to come…

So what happens when Wolverine stabs Saturnyne through the chest, killing her instantly?

Well, not good things.

End of the world, basically, and also a sign of what will happen anyway if Krakoa loses and Arakko invades the Earth that they once used to be part of.

Which also has a feel of The Crooked World of those classic Sir James Jaspers storyline from Captain Britain that we have been referencing so much. More of that to come. But these are just Days Of Future Past. Press rewind.

And so the game is on. Dinner is served. And it begins with sushi.

Which as we saw last week, was cooked in squid urine. No wonder Wolverine is… sniffy. But there are more items to come.

Which doesn't go down well with child of Apocalypse and original Horseman War.

Though Wolverine is happier with this dish it seems. You know, he's not making many friends with all this.

Whether on Otherworld, Arakko, or back home from Earth.

Oh Brian, do we have to go with such diminutive derogatory insults? "Pigheaded short-arse" would probably have done. So what are Wolverine's odds? Excalibur lays them out.

Saturnyne's home-grown (we think) Sir James Jaspers is making the odds on who wins what. As a master manipulator of reality, is he the best to be making such a play? Conflict of interest here, surely? Arakko has better odds all round – poor Cypher – but even Wolverine gets only 20-1. Does Jaspers know something others do not? Well, he was in charge of the feast – and the bar as well – in Wolverine #7.

And it seems working with War on a special deal involving scarabs that might not suit Wolverine well.

After all, Wolverine has made many an enemy this week…

And as for the odds at play… well, Psylocke's odds dropped considerably considering her opponent.

With Jamie Braddock covering all bases.

Three comic books but seven points to be awarded across all three. Don't just be expecting one book a match. One week and we are already a third of the way though the tournament…

