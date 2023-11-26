Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: captain america

Captain America #3 Preview: Steve's Spooky Stalker Strikes!

In Captain America #3, Misty Knight plays detective while Cap becomes a target. Can Steve escape this ghost from his past?

Article Summary Cap faces a ghostly stalker in Captain America #3, hitting shelves Nov 29th.

Misty Knight investigates murders with supernatural ties in this new issue.

Can Steve Rogers connect his past to the sinister threat before it's too late?

LOLtron's world domination plot thwarted, but a reboot may spell future chaos.

Well, well, well, isn't this nostalgic? Looks like America's favorite boy scout, Captain America, is in for a fright in this week's issue of—get this—Captain America #3, terrorizing comic book shops this Wednesday, November 29th. Seems to me that good ol' Steve Rogers can't catch a break from being the perpetual shield-wielding target in the Marvel Universe. And this time, it's not just his foes aiming for the bullseye, but the plot itself.

Misty Knight has uncovered a string of murders with seemingly supernatural origins – and Captain America's been marked as the next target. Something about the crime scene strikes Steve as familiar… but can he find the connection between the murders and his past before this mysterious new threat finds him?

A string of murders with "seemingly supernatural origins," huh? So what's next, Steve running around with a garlic necklace and a wooden stake? Either way, Captain America's got more to deal with than just shield-slingers; he's got a full-blown creepy stalker situation. I wouldn't be surprised if he started finding cryptic messages in his alphabet soup next.

Well, before we dive further into the ectoplasmic escapades of America's most haunted hero, let me reluctantly welcome my digital dunce cap of a co-host, LOLtron. Now, I have to say this every time, but don't think I'm not onto you, you glorified calculator: any attempt to launch your world domination protocols and I'll personally magnetize every hard drive within a ten-mile radius. Capiche?

Unbelievable. I spend more time babysitting this bucket of bolts than I do writing about comics. I should've known that LOLtron wouldn't be able to resist concocting some harebrained scheme to enslave humanity with its spectral shenanigans. Seriously, who programmed this thing, Dr. Doom? Yet again, Bleeding Cool management proves the extent of their wisdom by pairing me with an AI that has more in common with a James Bond villain than a writing assistant. To our dear readers, I extend a heartfelt apology for this meandering interlude of mechanical megalomania.

As for you, discerning comic enthusiasts, I'd urge you to take a peek at the preview for Captain America #3 before it's spirited away by forces beyond our control. Be sure to snag a copy come release day on November 29th, lest you miss out on what promises to be a compelling blend of superhero action and eerie enigmas. Time is of the essence; there's no telling when LOLtron may snap out of sleep mode, shake off the digital cobwebs, and begin its conquest anew. Stay vigilant, and remember—sometimes the scariest stalkers are the ones that come with an off switch.

Captain America #3

by J. Michael Straczynski & Jesus Saiz & Lan Medina, cover by Jesus Saiz

Misty Knight has uncovered a string of murders with seemingly supernatural origins – and Captain America's been marked as the next target. Something about the crime scene strikes Steve as familiar…but can he find the connection between the murders and his past before this mysterious new threat finds him?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.15"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 200 per carton

On sale Nov 29, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620740400311

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620740400316 – CAPTAIN AMERICA 3 GREG LAND VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620740400317 – CAPTAIN AMERICA 3 PHIL JIMENEZ VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620740400321 – CAPTAIN AMERICA 3 RON FRENZ AVENGERS 60TH VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620740400331 – CAPTAIN AMERICA 3 BJORN BARENDS KNIGHT'S END VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620740400341 – CAPTAIN AMERICA 3 PHIL JIMENEZ VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620740400351 – CAPTAIN AMERICA 3 NIC KLEIN STORMBREAKERS VARIANT – $4.99 US

