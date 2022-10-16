Captain America: Symbol of Truth #6 Preview: International Incident

Terrorists attack a pro-reparations African politician under the protection of Captain America in this preview of Captain America: Symbol of Truth #6.

Captain America: Symbol of Truth #6

by Tochi Onyebuchi & Ig Guara, cover by R.B. Silva

"PAX MOHANNDA" STARTS HERE! Still reeling from his conflict with Wakanda, Sam Wilson is called to the international stage once again to protect a visiting politician from the African nation of Mohannda. But the White Wolf has already put the second stage of his plan into motion, with dire consequences for both Sam's closest friends…and Mohannda. Old allies return and new enemies rise in this thrilling new chapter of CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Oct 19, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620279900611

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620279900621 – CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH 6 NETEASE GAMES VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620279900631 – CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH 6 MEDINA CONNECTING COVER VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620279900641 – CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH 6 GURIHIRU JEFF THE LANDSHARK VARIANT – $3.99 US

