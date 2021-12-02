Cara O'Neil, New Director of Marketing Communications at Dark Horse

The last time Dark Horse Comics has a director of Marketing, it was Melissa Lomax, who was promoted from that position in 2018 to Director of E-Commerce. Now they has announced the promotion of Cara O'Neil to Director of Marketing Communications.

Dark Horse provides the following announcement;

O'Neil joined Dark Horse in 2017, focusing on social media management for the company. Since that time, she has grown Dark Horse's social media presence, developed and implemented social strategies and campaigns, and expanded Dark Horse's live streaming channels and programming. Additionally, she has successfully managed digital advertising and promotional efforts for some of Dark Horse's most popular titles including Berserk, The Witcher, Critical Role, Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Umbrella Academy, Stranger Things, and many more. In her new role, O'Neil will be supervising the day to day efforts of Dark Horse's social media and public relations teams as well maintaining regular communications between staff, creative teams and licensing partners.

"Cara has truly elevated the marketing department due to her deep skillset and strong understanding of the industry," says VP of Marketing, Matt Parkinson. "Her creative approach, critical thinking, and continual drive for excellence positions us for even greater success in the years ahead!"

A graduate of Portland State University's Masters in Publishing program, Cara brings a breadth and depth of experience to her role. She combines many years of book retail and library experience with management of marketing, publicity, and communications in the fields of publishing, non-profits, creative agencies, and higher education.

"At Dark Horse, I get to help create and spread the word about some of the things I love the most: beautiful books! It's my privilege to work with fantastic colleagues, creators, and partners to bring stories and art into the world," Cara O'Neil, the newly named Director of Marketing Communications adds. "I am excited to continue working with our team to shape and grow our communications and outreach efforts all around."

Cara especially loves horror, fantasy, and sci-fi (movies, books, tabletop RPGs, video games, you name it), is an avid soccer fan, and currently shares her home with several adopted cats.

Please join us in congratulating Cara O'Neil as she begins her new role at Dark Horse.