Carlos Pacheco, Suffering From ALS, Posts His Final Comics Cover

Carlos Pacheco is a Spanish comic book creator, best known in the US for comic books such as Avengers Forever, X-Men, Superman, Fantastic Four, Green Lantern and his creator-owned series with Kurt Busiek, Arrowsmith, with a log career spanning over thirty years.

In June this year, Kurt Busiek revealed that Arrowsmith: Beyond Borders would be delayed due to health issues suffered by both men. And that Pacheco had suffered paralysis in his right leg and that he was recovering from spinal surgery. However, earlier this month, Pacheco revealed he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis instead, which had caused ther paralysis.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS is also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, named after the baseball player who died of the illness. ALS leads to a progressive loss of motor neurons, eventually paralysis and comes with a greatly reduced lifespan. Yesterday, Pacheco posted that the cover to Damage Control #3, published by Marvel Comics yesterday, would be his last published piece of artwork, stating "My LAST piece."

Comments included the following from other comic book creators:

Chris Chiang: Best wishes and positive thoughts for your health and career. Sending lots of love your way. Marco Finnegan: thank you for all the inspiration! Zack Davisson: Thank you for all you have done, Carlos. A true master. JH Williams III: Love to you. Jimmy Palmiotti: Heartbreaking to hear. Matthew Perpetua: Really sad to hear that Carlos Pacheco is retiring due to having ALS – excellent draftsman and a fantastic superhero artist, quietly very influential in leading a stylish and clean new classicism in the late 90s that I think gradually became Marvel house style over time

Jason Liebig: Just heard that Carlos Pacheco is retiring from comics due to illness. Damn. I was working on the X-Men during this period (seen on this cover) and my goodness was Carlos' work incredible. Jamal Igle: Carlos Pacheco is a bona-fide legend and his body of influential work proves it. I hope and pray that despite his diagnosis, he still s able to contribute creatively. Adam S. Messinger: My heart goes out to penciler Carlos Pacheco. It was announced he has ALS. I wouldn't wish ALS upon my worst enemy, and the fact that its ravaging a very talented artist is heartbreaking. Henry Barajas: Superman/Batman by @Cpachecoficial is one of the first runs I collected as a pull subscriber. Carlos' art made me excited to go to the comic shop. I feel lucky that I got to experience that. Thank you for all your work, Carlos. Brian Hanzel: You're an absolute legend sir. Thank you for the many years of incredible art, and good luck to you going forward. Much love to your and your family. Martin Gray: All the best to you sir, praying for a breakthrough. Thank you for all the wonderful stories Christos Gage: I am so sorry to hear this. But of course @Cpachecoficial

is facing it with the same awesomeness he brings to everything. Arrowsmith, Avengers Forever, & his run on Fantastic Four as writer/artist, one of my favorites. Please join me in sending him love, prayers and good vibes. Phillip Sevy: Thank you for an incredible drawing career and all the inspiration – from a teenager loving comics to an adult drawing them. Peter Nguyen: avengers forever and his X work. Huge huge huge fan . My first issue was the avengers annual 1998 with squadron supreme and I was blown away. A Forever fan . Huge fan of his songbird . Thanks you mr Pacheco Billy Tucci: Miraculous healing prayers to our friend, @Cpachecoficial. He is truly the best of us.