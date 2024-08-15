Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: batgirl, cassandra cain, DC All-In, november 2024, Takeshi Miyazawa, Tate Brombal

Cassandra Cain Gets Her Own Batgirl Comic Again

The new Batgirl ongoing series by Tate Brombal and Takeshi Miyazawa from DC Comics kicking off in November will, for the first time in almost two decades, feature Cassandra Cain in the lead role.

"When a deadly group of assassins shows up to kill Cassandra Cain, Lady Shiva must come to the rescue, and they're forced to put their complicated past aside and work together as mother and daughter to ensure they make it out alive. Unfortunately, things are never as easy as they seem, and Batgirl must embark on a jaw-dropping, martial-arts filled adventure in her quest for truth and justice…and revenge?! This is a Batgirl unlike any other so don't miss the opportunity to dive into the psyche of one of Gotham City's deadliest fighters, while exploring her deep and complex relationship with her mother."

With covers from Takeshi Miyazawa, Artgerm, Jeff Dekal, and Skylar Patridge. Cassandra Cain was created by Kelley Puckett and Damion Scott Batman #567 in 1999, and for her 25th anniversary, she is returning to the comic that she headlined from 2000 to 2006, before being knocked to the ensemble cast, or deleted altogether for the New 52 when she and Stephenie Brown were declared toxic by Dan DiDio, something fans and other creators took against… for this and more DC All-In stories, keep using the Bleeding Cool tag.

Tate Brombal states that Cassandra is "my favorite Bat-Family character… I'm seriously honored to be taking on her story" which will contain "family drama, long-buried secrets coming to light, and LOTS of martial arts ass-kicking the way only Cass can do. Batgirl is back in her own title, and the world won't know what hit it."

"I'm so excited to be exploring the story of Cassandra Cain with Tate," added Miyazawa. "She's an intriguing part of the Bat-Family and I can't wait to see all the twists and turns. I'm also honored to be drawing such a wonderful book as my first DC project!"

Remember, remember the 6th of November, for Batgirl #1. Cassandra Cain, also Black Bat and Orphan is the daughter of assassins David Cain and Lady Shiva., deprived of speech and human contact as a child to become the world's greatest assassin, combining martial arts and a incredible ability to interpret body language. The only adoptive daughter of Bruce Wayne, she was replaced as Batgirl by Stephanie Brown in 2009 storyline. She was played in the Birds of Prey film by Ella Jay Basco.

