Cat + Gamer: Dark Horse to Publish Cat-Loving Manga in March 2022

Dark Horse is proud to announce the upcoming US publication of yet another cat-loving manga, Cat + Gamer, available for the first time in English! The original series Is from Japanese publisher Shogakukan, creator Wataru Nadantani, and translator Zack Davisson. The series begins in March 2022.

As the official synopsis reads: "Riko is a twenty-nine-year-old office worker with an obsession with video games. Her coworkers can't quite figure her out—she never talks about her personal life, she never works overtime, and she never joins them for happy hour. Is she antisocial? Nope, she's rushing home to play video games alone. That is until a stray cat is found in the office parking lot and ends up coming home with her! Having no experience with pets, Riko uses lessons drawn from video games to guide her in cat care, while her cute companion tries to understand her behavior through a cat's worldview. Equal parts funny and heartwarming, Cat + Gamer is the perfect manga for cat lovers, gamers, and anyone looking for a lighthearted new read!"

Manga about cats and cat lovers is an actual genre in Japan. It has been since the 1990s. That this genre has been going strong for decades says volumes about its popularity. We've had a manga series about a Yakuza who loves his cat. We've had manga about cat owners from their cats' point of view. Cat + Gamer is kind of a no-brainer – of course, we should have a manga about a gamer who has a cat! This is the 21st Century, after all! Cat manga are ultimately love stories. They're often about people learning to love by caring about their cats.

Cat + Gamer arrives in comic shops on March 2, 2022, and bookshops on March 15, 2022. Cat + Gamer is available to pre-order now from Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and your local comic shop for $11.99.