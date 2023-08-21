Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Catians, Ghosts In The Water, Lip Stick Cliqa, scout comics, This Little Piggy, Vectors

Catians, Vectors & This Little Piggy in Scout November 2023 Solicits

Vectors, Catians, Ghosts In The Water, Lip Stick Cliqa, This Little Piggy all launch in Scout Comics November 2023 solicits and solicitations

In 2018, the screenplay for Vectors by Grant Fraggalosch made the Top Ten of the Big Break Screenwriting Contest. And that was that. But now, in November 2023, Scout Comics will be publishing a new comic Vectors, written by TV producer Grant Fraggalosch. Vectors #1 by Timothy E. Bacon, Grant Fraggalosch and Rubén Gil, Catians #1 by Cortney Cameron and Luyi Bennett, Ghosts In The Water #1 by Ben Goldsmith, Jeremey Dyches and Alex Cormac, Lip Stick Cliqa #1 by Kayden Phoenix and Marcelino Servicio, This Little Piggy #1 by Shawn Gabborin and Carlos López and more launch in Scout Comics November 2023 solicits and solicitations.

VECTORS #1

WRITER | TIMOTHY E. BACON, GRANT FRAGGALOSCH

ARTIST | RUBÉN GIL

COVER A | HUGO PETRUS

COVER B | RUBÉN GIL

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/29/2023

FOC DATE | 10/29/2023

A NASA capsule unexpectedly crashes back to Earth after being presumed lost in space almost fifty years ago. But its sudden return raises more questions than answers when it's revealed that its crew are not only still alive, but haven't aged since their launch. And so begins a far-reaching quest to uncover the mysteries and conspiracies surrounding their original mission, their disappearance and, ultimately, the future-altering reasons of why they've suddenly returned to Earth.

CATIANS #1

WRITER | CORTNEY CAMERON

ARTIST | LUYI BENNETT

COVER A | LUYI BENNETT

COVER B | PACO CAMALLONGA

COVER C | HUGO PETRUS

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/1/2023

FOC DATE | 10/8/2023

Stray cat Felix leads a happy life skimming milk from his human friend Rose's convenient store, until the local protection racket turns violent. To save Rose's life, Felix breaks his vows and shares an ancient secret. Unfortunately, Rose uses her newfound knowledge to mix revenge and forbidden magic, unleashing a monstrous abomination that forces the mysterious Council of Cats to launch a global quest for the Relics of the divine Great Cat.

GHOSTS ON THE WATER #1

WRITER | BEN GOLDSMITH, JEREMEY DYCHES

ARTIST | ALEX CORMAC

COVER A | HUGO PETRUS

COVER B | ALEX CORMAC

COVER C | DIEGO MARTINI

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/15/2023

FOC DATE | 10/21/2023

In the Maori culture, Water is Life…. and Death. Watch how Mad Mac grows to power so that he may find the brother he lost to that water, and the secrets hiding behind the storms. Join a crew for adventure on the South Pacific Ocean fraught with love, mystery, and doom. Look to the horizon and the… Ghosts on the Water.

LIP STICK CLIQA #1

WRITER | KAYDEN PHOENIX

ARTIST | MARCELINO SERVICIO

COVER A | ROB PRIOR

COVER B | GERSHON VILLAMOR

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/15/2023

FOC DATE | 10/15/2023

SERIES PREMIERE! Lipstick Cliqa is a fierce, all-female gang of shape-shifting vampire cholas, led by the fearless Morissa who expertly wields her trademark, razor whip. Morissa's most trusted and twisted cohorts are hard-as-nails Lil Snap and the towering Amazonian Daya. Morrisa and her gang hail from the barrio of East LA where they fight to protect their home turf from rival supernatural gangs like the Chamberlains and Kill-Town. Combining horror, action and street culture, Lipstick Cliqa is from the IP holding company Ex Posse, who delivered the hit underground series Night of the Cadillacs.

THIS LITTLE PIGGY #1

WRITER | SHAWN GABBORIN

ARTIST | CARLOS LÓPEZ

COVER A | JOE BOCARDO

COVER B | CARLOS LÓPEZ

COVER C | MARCO FONTANILI

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/22/2023

FOC DATE | 10/22/2023

All Reggie wants to do is uphold family tradition. He has studied, has learned every technique, now it's simply time to put everything into practice. After stapling piggy masks onto their faces, Reggie must confront hunting down his long-time crush Abigail and her family. Coming of age is hard when you're a werewolf.

BANDIT TUB TROUBLE #1 REMASTERED

WRITER | AMY HARLOW

ARTIST | JIM MEHSLING

COVER ARTIST | JIM MEHSLING

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $5.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/8/2023

FOC DATE | 10/8/2023

Now remastered with a new look and bonus materials! From the LAUNCH lineup for beginning readers! Launch bridges the gap between children's picture books and comics with three stages: Stage One: a few simple words, but mostly letters and sounds; Stage Two: more simple words, and repetition; Stage Three: expanded vocabulary, plus sequential storytelling. In Tub Trouble (Stage One), it's time for a bath! Bandit's best friend, Daisy, loves bath time, but Bandit has a completely different reaction! Bandit's imagination takes him on a high-seas adventure and a tussle with a giant octopus. Never fear, all ends well in this beautifully illustrated story.

BANDIT VS THE VACUUMONSTER #1 REMASTERED

WRITER | AMY HARLOW

ARTIST | JIM MEHSLING

COVER ARTIST | JIM MEHSLING

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $5.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/8/2023

FOC DATE | 10/8/2023

Now remastered with a new look and bonus materials! From the LAUNCH lineup for beginning readers! Bandit is a Boston Terrier puppy with an incredibly active imagination! Kids will delight to see the world through his eyes as he encounters the extraordinary in everyday settings and activities. A true celebration of the imagination! In this book Bandit must defend the house from the vacuum… or is it the Vacuumonster!? A SCOOT LAUNCH Stage-One Reader.

BLADE IN THE DARK #2

WRITER | MORGAN QUAID

ARTIST | WILLI ROBERTS

COVER ARTIST | ALEKSEI BRAZHNIK

FULL COLOR | 56 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/15/2023

FOC DATE | 10/15/2023

Having survived an encounter with a deadly monster, Rook, of the Hidden Song, continues his search for the dark god Masuku. He encounters a mercurial figure named Goblin who has the ability to control the dead like a puppet master. Driven together by necessity, Rook and Goblin strike up an unlikely alliance as they follow a trail of death and destruction which leads to the god of masks.

CHARM CITY #3

WRITER | JOSH EISERIKE

ARTIST | SCOTT VAN DOMELEN

COVER ARTIST | SCOTT VAN DOMELEN

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/15/2023

FOC DATE | 10/15/2023

Still grieving the shocking murder of her brother, excommunicated witch Alyssia Singer comes face-to-face with the Carver, the serial killer stalking Baltimore's underground witching community. And just when it looks like she'll be his next victim, help comes from an unexpected ally: Alyssia's estranged sister, Joelle. But is Joelle friend… or foe? Either way, Alyssia's going to have to face some shocking secrets as the Carver sharpens his knife to kill again…

CITIES OF MAGICK TP VOL 1

WRITER | JAKOB FREE

ARTIST | WILL TEMPEST

COVER ARTIST | WILL TEMPEST

FULL COLOR | 132 PAGES | $19.99

IN-STORE DATE | 10/18/2023

FOC DATE | 9/3/2023

A drifter named Lev shows up in the magic-fueled metropolis known as Old York City and immediately finds himself smack-dab in the middle of a battle between two magic gangs: Old York's Red Double X's and Chicago's Chi-City Conglomerate. Lev doesn't love magic, but it's not like he has much of a choice. Because he's been thrust into a world of fortune tellers, battle mages, and great big mythological beasts. If he wants to survive he's going to have to keep his wits about him…and extra rounds in his gun belt. Cities of Magick is a five-issue fantasy-infused, bullet-ridden Western about the secret truth of the universe, the magic beneath the streets of our cities, and a young man coming to grips with who…or what he really is.

COUNT DANTE #6

WRITER | J.C. BARBOUR

ARTIST | WES WATSON

COVER ARTIST | WES WATSON

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/22/2023

FOC DATE | 10/22/2023

Dante has discovered that not all victories are sweet. The Count may have won his tournament, but the outfit ransacked his dojo and murdered his friend. When that happens, there is only one thing left to do… dojo war.

DEATH DROP DRAG ASSASSIN #4

WRITER | DAVID HAZAN

ARTIST | ALEX MOORE

COVER ARTIST | ALEX MOORE

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/29/2023

FOC DATE | 10/29/2023

On the run and in hiding from the police after the calamitous Revision fundraiser, Death Drop must save her newest ally from an untimely death. Both of their pasts are laid bare. Meanwhile, Karisma makes a grab for power.

DUST #4

WRITER | BRETT REGISTER

ARTIST | GASTON GOMEZ

COVER ARTIST | GASTON GOMEZ

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/22/2023

FOC DATE | 10/22/2023

Prince Alldon is left reeling following the destruction of The Echo's communication tower. As the Alldon struggles to reconnect with the Surface, The Resistance uses this opportunity to position their next attack. Meanwhile, in the dust, the pirate's audacious and perilous heist plan is finally revealed to Keeli!

ELECTRIC BLACK COMPLETE SET

WRITER | JOSEPH SCHMALKE, RICH WOODALL

ARTIST | VARIOUS

COVER ARTIST | JOSEPH SCHMALKE, RICH WOODALL

FULL COLOR | 96 PAGES | $19.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/1/2023

FOC DATE | 10/8/2023

From the dark world of The Electric Black comes a series focusing on some of its more sinister residents. Come inside dear reader for two chilling tales of cosmic horror, madness, and wartime revenge hosted by The Electric Black's proprietor, Julius Black. COMPLETE SET – ELECTRIC BLACK PRESENTS 1-3! Allocations may apply.

ETERNUS COMPLETE SET

WRITER | DON HANDFIELD, ANASTAZJA DAVIS

ARTIST | KARL MOLINE, MARCO DEL FORNO

COVER ARTIST | ROB PRIOR

FULL COLOR | 228 PAGES | $39.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/1/2023

FOC DATE | 10/8/2023

From creators Andy Serkis and Andrew Levitas! 360 CE. The great god Zeus is long dead, brutally murdered in his own temple some thirty years prior. Heracles, Zeus's son and champion, spends his days drunk and depressed as the old gods struggle to stay alive after decades of Christian disruption. When Athena's Temple is sacked by a mysterious Centurion looking for a powerful relic that once belonged to Zeus, the old gods are convinced they have found Zeus's killer. Now the mighty Heracles must sober up long enough to keep the lone witness, a 9-year-old blind priestess, alive long enough to identify the killer and finally find justice for his dead father. COMPLETE SET – ETERNUS 1-7! Allocations may apply.

EVERMORE FALLS TPB

WRITER | KARL SLOMINSKI

ARTIST | KARL SLOMINSKI

COVER ARTIST | KARL SLOMINSKI

B&W | 232 PAGES | $19.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/1/2023

FOC DATE | 10/8/2023

Join our plucky young heroes Izzy and Milo who—with the aid of a mysterious book—discover a magical world where MONSTERS live in secret. But the newfound land of mystical creatures is also home to an ancient danger that, if uncovered, threatens our own world's existence. As our young adventurers embark on a dangerous quest to the underworld, they forge unlikely alliances and learn that the very traits that make us different are also what make us stronger—strong enough to save the world!

JUNIPER TPB VOL 1

WRITER | NATHAN TOMSIC, GEORGIANA BROWN

ARTIST | LORENZO COLANGELI

COVER ARTIST | LORENZO COLANGELI

FULL COLOR | 96 PAGES | $14.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/8/2023

FOC DATE | 10/8/2023

Join 15-year-old Juniper, along with her best friend, Toby the robot, as their carefree lives will soon be changed forever. In search of a new home the due find themselves entangled in a quest that leads them to the desert, fighting off a prickly ancient tribe, befriending a colourful cowboy lizard, and breaking into a booby-trapped tower. This is a humorous and at times, touching, coming-of-age tale about self-discovery, friendship, and kicking behinds.

ISLAND OF MISFIT TOYS

TP COMIC TAG INDVIDUAL

WRITER | BRENDEN DENEEN

ARTIST | GEORGE KAMBADAIS

COVER ARTIST | GEORGE KAMBADAIS

INDIVIDUAL | $6.99

FULL COLOR

IN-STORE DATE | 11/1/2023

FOC DATE | 10/8/2023

Making digital comics collectible! Now indvidually numbered plastic collectible card that contains a PDF of the complete ISLAND OF MISFIT TOYS graphic novel! Inspired by the beloved original television classic, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer! Two days before Christmas, a terrible snowstorm arrives and Charlie-in-the-Box is lost at sea! King Moonracer quickly puts together a band of Misfit Toys to rescue him. Together with Yukon Cornelius and Bumble, the Abominable Snow Monster, the Misfits embark on their greatest adventure yet! But one question remains- will they say Charlie and return to the island in time for Santa to arrive? Or are the Misfits doomed to spend another Christmas without a little boy or girl to love them?

KILLCHELLA COMPLETE SET

WRITER | MARIO CANDELARIA

ARTIST | LAUTARO HAVLOVICH, SERG ACUNA

COVER ARTIST | SERG ACUNA

FULL COLOR | 96 PAGES | $24.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/9/2023

FOC DATE | 10/8/2023

A group of friends attending a music festival in the desert face a bloody night of terror when an enigmatic pop star named Topanga Cornell recruits her most fanatical devotees to assist in a mass sacrifice ritual at her big return concert.The quest for good vibes quickly becomes a fight for survival as the crew tries to escape Topanga and her gang of blade-wielding obsessive fans she lovingly refers to as her "fawns" who will do anything #ForHerLove. COMPLETE SET – KILLCHELLA 1-4! Allocations may apply.

MEGA CENTURIONS COMPLETE SET

WRITER | JON PARRISH

ARTIST | DEXTER WEE

COVER ARTIST | DEXTER WEE

FULL COLOR | 128 PAGES | $24.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/15/2023

FOC DATE | 10/15/2023

Mega Centurions: Mega No More! As the Mega Centurions, Cassidy, Reggie, and Thad saved the world from an alien invasion by the evil Prince Venkor. Today, they are barely scraping by in dead end jobs. Things are flipped upside down when a face from their past comes crashing back into their lives. COMPLETE SET – MEGA CENTURIONS 1-5! Allocations may apply.

MIDNIGHT WESTERN THEATRE: WITCH TRIAL #3

WRITER | LOUIS SOUTHARD

ARTIST | BUTCH MAPA

COVER ARTIST | JULIANNE GRIEPP

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/15/2023

FOC DATE | 10/15/2023

The hunt is on! Sarah Bishop the Wild West Witch is racing against the clock to protect Ortensia from a fate worse than death! Everything changes in this issue! Nothing will ever be the same again…

MISFITZ CLUBHOUSE TPB VOL 1

WRITER | STEPH CANNON, MATT KNOWLES

ARTIST | RAHIL MOHSIN

COVER ARTIST | RAHIL MOHSIN

FULL COLOR | 80 PAGES | $14.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/22/2023

FOC DATE | 10/22/2023

Best friends Meeky and Stig, alongside their two animal companions, Ferry and Slothie, embark on everything from light hearted shenanigans to the wildest adventures imaginable in this short story series. Pure fun and good-spirited hijinks abound! Aliens and pirates may only be as far away as a laundry basket, the old pinball machine in the garage, or as Kings and Queen of fable… But don't think this is all make-believe. The kids' imaginations are so grand that they might just be affecting the reality around them! So if you see that dirty sock on your floor moving, be careful! There might be a shark hiding in there! Not sure where your vegetables went? The Aspariguys might have freed those captives! Fans of Saturday morning cartoons will love the heartwarming antics of this crew!

MR EASTA TPB VOL 1

WRITER | KIT WALLIS

ARTIST | KIT WALLIS

COVER ARTIST | KIT WALLIS

FULL COLOR | 112 PAGES | $19.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/22/2023

FOC DATE | 10/22/2023

Mr. Easta has to repay his debt to Intergalactic Warlord Dr. Bone by scouring the universe for the targets on his hit list. This adults-only romp through time and space sees Easta and Frank soon establish that a sinister coincidence exists between the targets on the list. They are all members of the powerful intergalactic trade union. "Offing" these people would incite a massive trade war and leave the universal market open to Dr. Bone and his ethically questionable products.

MURDER HOBO COMPLETE SET

WRITER | JOSEPH SCHMALKE

ARTIST | JASON LYNCH, RYAN G. BROWNE

COVER ARTIST | JASON LYNCH, RYAN G. BROWNE

FULL COLOR | 144 PAGES | $39.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/22/2023

FOC DATE | 10/22/2023

In the Lands of High Adventure, brave bands of heroes undertake dangerous quests in search of fame and fortune. The exploits of these fearless explorers, who dare delve into the deepest of dungeons, will be sung about by the bards for aeons. This is not their story. No, this is a tale of what happens when well-intentioned groups of would-be adventurers recruit the wrong kind of "hero," the dreaded Murder Hobo. This set contains Murder Hobo Broken, Beaten and Buggered, Murder Hobo All Inn at The Dragon's Shaft & Murder Hobo Chaotic Neutral #1-4. COMPLETE SET – MURDER HOBO 1-6! Allocations may apply.

NEW RAT CITY TP VOL 1

WRITER | HONOR VINCENT

ARTIST | GEORGE QUADROS

COVER ARTIST | GEORGE QUADROS

FULL COLOR | 112 PAGES | $19.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/15/2023

FOC DATE | 10/15/2023

New York City, 2083: After decades of floods, infrastructure disasters, and abandonment, what was once one of the greatest cities on Earth has shrunk to a shadow of its former self. New Rat City is a sci-fi graphic novel about what might happen to New York City if the rats and roaches win.

OMEGA GANG #5

WRITER | MATTEO RIVOSECCHI

ARTIST | NICCOLÒ LELAPI

COVER ARTIST | NICCOLÒ LELAPI

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/29/2023

FOC DATE | 10/29/2023

Best friends become bitter enemies after the explosive events of Issue 4. The Gang tries to understand what happened to Gab. Adham decides to challenge him, but it will lead to a dramatic confrontation between the two former friends.

BY THE HORNS #1

LEGENDARY EDITION

WRITER | MARKISAN NASO

ARTIST | JASON MUHR

COVER ARTIST | JASON MUHR

SC | 32 PAGES | $24.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/29/2023

FOC DATE | 10/29/2023

Elodie hates unicorns. For nearly a year, she's dedicated her life to tracking down and killing them all for trampling her husband, Shintaro. Now exiled from her farming village of Wayfarer for selfishly neglecting her duties, Elodie and her half wolf/half deer companion, Sajen, search the continent of Solothus for clues to the whereabouts of unicorns. When they discover a lead in the port city of Lycus, their revenge mission suddenly takes a dangerous turn. This new "Legendary Edition" format measures 11 x 17

NIGHT OF THE CADILLACS #1

SCOUT LEGACY EDITION

WRITER | JAKE HEARNS, JEFF MARSICK

ARTIST | KIRK MANLEY

COVER ARTIST | ROB PRIOR

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/1/2023

FOC DATE | 10/8/2023

Scout Legacy editions bring back some of our most prolific issue number ones back in print! In the spirit of Lost Boys and Warriors, Night of the Cadillacs is a high-octane, genre-bending mix of horror, hard action, forbidden love, and street culture. Rival supernatural gangs come to earth on an overnight raiding mission to retrieve life-restoring blood from humans. While the gangs battle among themselves for prized Captives, a defiant and charismatic gangbanger breaks free from his crew to go on the run with a rebellious, 18 year old human girl to protect her from his predatory family

PHANTASMAGORIA

SCOUT LEGACY EDITION

WRITER | JUAN "EL" TORRES

ARTIST | JOE BOCARDO

COVER ARTIST | JOE BOCARDO

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/8/2023

FOC DATE | 10/8/2023

Scout Legacy editions bring back some of our most prolific issue number ones back in print! In the Victorian London, an Intruder from the Outer has been summoned, leaving behind a series of gruesome killings. The mysterious Professor Hawke helps the possessed Jane Grantley to get rid of the creature. Hawke is an old, powerful wizard. But he's not the only wizard in London… and the others may not be on his side!

PUC THE ARTIST AND THE MYTH OF COLOR TPB

WRITER | MILES GREB

ARTIST | GARRETT RICHERT

COVER ARTIST | GARRETT RICHERT

FULL COLOR | 166 PAGES | $19.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/8/2023

FOC DATE | 10/8/2023

Puc lives in a world where everything that exists, is drawn into existence. If you want a birthday cake, just master your pencil work, and draw yourself a birthday cake. You could even draw yourself up an army or a new outfit if you were so inclined. Some are skilled at watercolor, some with charcoal or etchings. Each has their own unique ability to create…or destroy. But in this world of ink and artists, something important and vibrant has been lost – Color. Our story is about the happenstances of discovering it, and the struggles Puc and his friends must endure to return it to the world.

QUICKSAND #5

WRITER | JONATHAN HEDRICK

ARTIST | DEBORA LANCIANESE

COVER ARTIST | DEBORA LANCIANESE

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/29/2023

FOC DATE | 10/29/2023

Trapped somewhere deep below the Earth's surface, the remaining members of Canary Two find what happened to the previous team. However, that is not the only mystery revealed. Now they must escape to warn the rest of the world before they meet the same fate as Canary One!

RAD WRAITH #2

WRITER | TRISTAN GALLAGHER

ARTIST | CHRISTIAN DIBARI

COVER A | CHRISTIAN DIBARI

COVER B | CORIN HOWELL

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/29/2023

FOC DATE | 10/29/2023

The Wraith's bloody trail of revenge continues, but will it be Grom's family that pays the ultimate price?

SIDEQUEST #4

WRITER | GRANT STOYE

ARTIST | ALAIRE RACICOT, TANYA ROBERTS

COVER ARTIST | ALAIRE RACICOT & BRENDA SNELL

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/8/2023

FOC DATE | 10/8/2023

"Many of SIDEQUEST's biggest mysteries are addressed in this issue: Who was the old woman from the previous issue? Why is Barca laying waste to Tol Kestra? Where did the Ring come from? What does the group do with Grachen's Ron Weasley-looking ass? BACKUP STORY: Uhok proves to be an exemplary student in the ways of the bard!

SOLAR FLARE #1

SCOUT LEGACY EDITION

WRITER | JAMES HAICK III

ARTIST | BRANKO JOVANOVIC

COVER ARTIST | BRANKO JOVANOVIC

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/15/2023

FOC DATE | 10/15/2023

Scout Legacy editions bring back some of our most prolific issue number ones back in print! Where were you when the world went dark? Solar Flare is the story of Jake Clifford and his friends traveling through a world where electronics no longer work after Earth is hit directly by a solar flare. Jake and his friends are trying to survive in this new post apocalyptic world while searching for his lost daughter. They find out almost immediately that they have a chance to help restart the world.

SPACE OUTLAWS #3

WRITER | MARCO FONTANILI

ARTIST | MARCO FONTANILI

COVER ARTIST | MARCO FONTANILI

FULL COLOR | 48 PAGES | $6.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/22/2023

FOC DATE | 10/22/2023

The showdown is finally here. Prisoner F-24K and robot "0V3RK1LL" are face-to-face, ready for the decisive confrontation. Who will prevail? What will be the fate of planet Earth?

STAKE TP COMIC TAG INDVIDUAL

WRITER | DAVID A BYRNE

ARTIST | FRANCESCA FANTINI

COVER ARTIST | FRANCESCA FANTINI

INDIVIDUAL | $6.99

FULL COLOR

IN-STORE DATE | 11/1/2023

FOC DATE | 10/8/2023

Making digital comics collectible! This plastic collectible card that contains a PDF of the complete STAKE graphic novel (issues 1-6)! Stake is a modern-day vampire tale that follows the exploits of a teenage vampire hunter who missed growing up when vampires stole her formative years. Now, with the help of her ancient vampire mentor, she hunts those same vampires while sharing her life on social media.

SWEET DOWNFALL TP COMIC TAG INDVIDUAL

WRITER | STEFANO CARDOSELLI

ARTIST | STEFANO CARDOSELLI

COVER ARTIST | STEFANO CARDOSELLI

INDIVIDUAL | $6.99

FULL COLOR

IN-STORE DATE | 11/1/2023

FOC DATE | 10/8/2023

Making digital comics collectible! This plastic collectible card that contains a PDF of the complete SWEET DOWNFALL graphic novel! Jonny, an old-model crash test dummy, has been repurposed as a hitman for Don Vito Coriaci, the supremely powerful mob boss of Santa Clara City, a sprawling, ocean-bound metropolis. It all starts to fall apart when Jonny's tasked with bringing in a mermaid, a delicacy whose flesh has healing properties. Quite unexpectedly, Jonny falls in love with the mermaid and decides to save her. This decision launches a long journey that is fraught with danger. The only certainty that remains is that there will be lots of bullets – and so, so much blood!

THIRTEEN ORIGINS PYROCLAST #1

WRITER | FREDERICK LUIS ALDAMA

ARTIST | GUILLERMO VILLARREAL

COVER ARTIST | GUILLERMO VILLARREAL

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/22/2023

FOC DATE | 10/15/2023

CHISPA: The Thirteen Origins is a series of one-shot origin stories for the members of The Thirteen, a group of Mexicans and Mexican Americans who discover they are chispas, able to wield impossible powers. When high school quarterback Pete Lumeras turns eighteen, he discovers he can now transform into a being of molten rock. His first attempts at using his new chispa powers against bullies go awry until his uncle George and his abuelita reveal dark family secrets that may either help him to become a warrior for justice—Pyroclast—or lead him down the same road to self-destruction that his mother once tread.

TRAVELERS GUIDE TO FLOGORIA #5

WRITER | SAM MOORE

ARTIST | SAM MOORE

COVER ARTIST | SAM MOORE

FULL COLOR | 40 PAGES | $5.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/29/2023

FOC DATE | 10/29/2023

With the help of Antooma mechanic Zeb Tooklesnap and his nifty dirigible, Harry and Steve manage to evade the Flendleheim-backed scoundrels. As they drift across the desolate Flogorian Badlands, Harry takes stock of how far he's come and how much he's changed. Will he find what he's looking for in Canyon City? What if there's no way home? Does Harry even want to go? Whatever happens, D-day's approaching for Harry Blandford.

TRAKOVI #3

WRITER | ADRIEAN KOLERIC

ARTIST | ADRIEAN KOLERIC

COVER A | DAVE THOMAS

COVER B | DILLION KORBISSER

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/22/2023

FOC DATE | 10/22/2023

PASTOR JIM IS NO MORE!! Bear witness to DEMON JIM!! Betrayed by his friend, Trakovi must now keep his wits about him in order to survive the night! But things become even more complicated when an unexpected visitor from his past presents themself in a most horrific fashion! Meanwhile, Singh International must gather the troops in order to save their friend and prepare for the fight of their lives!

VANITY #4

WRITER | JURII KIRNEV

ARTIST | NATALIA TSAREVNIKOVA

COVER ARTIST | ANASTASIA KORSUN

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/8/2023

FOC DATE | 10/8/2023

The fourth chapter in the notorious Elizabeth Bathory's biopic graphic novel depicts the horrors of the century in which she lived. It was the age of endless religious wars and xenophobia. Men fought for their lands, faith, and ideologies, while the purpose of women was to give birth and raise more soldiers so that the wars over abstract ideas could go on forever. No wonder there was a woman who decided to stop this cycle—and no wonder she was considered mad.

WE WICKED ONES #6

WRITER | LJ DUEY

ARTIST | PAULO MEL

COVER | PAULO MEL

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/1/2023

FOC DATE | 10/8/2023

The equinox ceremony is on once again. A mother, a maiden, and a crone—in the loosest sense— have come together again to redistribute the Magick that hangs above the city. With Lily's young son in peril, Celia has agreed to use the sacred ritual to do the unthinkable: allow Peacekeeper to burn herself alive with all the world's Magick inside of her. The life of a witch seems destined to end in fire.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!