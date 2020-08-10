Cerebus: High Society Remastered Hardcover Gets a Price

Last month, Bleeding Cool reported that Canadian publisher Waverley Press was to begin publishing Cerebus in hardcover, beginning with the most popular Cerebus collection, the second volume, High Society. And that this would be the first time Dave Sim's Cerebus will have been collected in hardcover – if you don't count the French and Spanish editions.

High Society: The Regency Edition collects issues 26-50 of Cerebus with "32 additional pages of rarities from the Cerebus Archive." It will also be limited to 150 sets, which is probably Dave Sim's entire reading audience now, each signed by Dave Sim, and "accompanied by a collection of unique "Artifacts" including a poster, signed print, and a special anniversary edition of Cerebus No. 26, all created exclusively for this edition, and housed in a bespoke slipcase."

And now we have a price, courtesy of this unboxing of a Cerebus #1 recreation

It will sell from between $125 and $295, presumably between signed and sketched copies. Here is the listing:

High Society

THE REGENCY EDITION

"Cerebus, as if I need to say so, is still to comic books what Hydrogen is to the Periodic Table." – Alan Moore."

