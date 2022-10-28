Cerebus To Do Marvelman/Miracleman For Christmas Next Year

Last week, Bleeding Cool ran Dave Sim's solicitations for Cerebus In Hell 2023, out in January 2023 from Aardvark-Vanaheim. And reminded you that Dave Sim has taken his highly regarded 300-issue Cerebus graphic novel and transformed it into the ridiculed-then-mostly-ignored Cerebus In Hell. A series of one-shot cut-and-paste strips using his own work and that of Gustave Dove, alongside the likes of Carson Grubaugh and David Birdsong railing against and mocking what he sees as society's and comic books' moral deficiencies, with a series of Cerebus In Hell comics. And with each one-shot, tries to parody some aspect of comics and comics history in its cover and name, hoping to get some confused sales along the way along with a new issue number one.

And that the cover for Cerebus In Hell 2023 #1 lays out every issue of the series for 2023, including a version of Captain America with Cancel America, Cerebus Vs Woman-Thing, New Varks take on New Gods, The Aversions take on the Avengers, followed by She-Aversions, DC war comics with War In Hell, Harvey Pekar's working Aardvarkian Splendor, Mike Mignola in Hellbot, Jim Lee in WildP.I.G.S., the Batman/Spawn crossover in Batvark/Spore, and then a simple Cerebus Christmas card.

However, in the PR that was sent subsequently, we got a slightly different cover. with new images for War Is Hell, Wild PIGS, no images for Batvark/Spore, and instead of a Christmas card…

We got a Marvelman/Miracleman parody, of the Barry Windsor Smith cover for Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham's Miracleman: The Silver Age original first issue, a series which 30 years later, is being recreated and republished from Marvel Comics.

Might Diamond Comic Distributors have thought that, legally, this was just a little close to the bone? Especially since it puts Captain Marvel, Marvelman and Miracleman in text on the cover, along with the usual Dave Sim-ness of it all? This comic will be out in December 2023, unless m'learned friends get involved…

CEREBUS IN HELL 2023 PREVIEW ONE SHOT (C: 0-1-2)

AARDVARK VANAHEIM

(W) David Birdsong, Dave Sim (A) Gustave Dore & Various (CA) Dave Sim & Various

Get an advance look at the entire CEREBUS IN HELL? 2023 "monthly-that-actually-is-monthly" comics lineup teaser. Yes, they're all done (eat your hearts out, fellow comics publishers). New gags that won't be included in the actual books! Experience an uncanny feeling of deja vu ALL YEAR ("I remember this from somewhere! But…WHERE?"). Wait a minute! Isn't this the SAME SOLICITATION as last year, just with the dates changed? Up until the last sentence, yes! (Note: the entire print run will be numbered and randomly distributed throughout Diamond's distribution!) $4