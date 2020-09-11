CGC Announces Ringling College of Art and Design Scholarship

Certified Guaranty Company, better known to the comics community as CGC, has announced a scholarship donation to Ringling College of Art and Design. This is the first such donation from CGC, which is well-known to readers, collectors, retailers, publishers, and creators alike as the leading grading service for comics and other collectibles. The $25,000 donation from CGC will provide funding for two Ringling College of Art and Design students from underrepresented communities.

Mark Salzberg, Chairman of CGC, spoke on the Ringling College of Art and Design scholarship in their press release, saying:

"We've had the great fortune to be a part of a comic book industry that has been fueled by the creative brilliance of illustrators and writers. Starting the CGC Scholarship Fund at a world-class institution like Ringling, which is right here in our backyard, is a way for us to give back and make a difference in the lives of young creators."

This scholarship comes at a crucial time, not only for Ringling College of Art and Design but education in general. In a time of change, where schools are searching for new ways to adapt to the world's current situation, it is important that the Arts be protected. Larry R. Thompson, president of Ringling College of Art and Design, spoke on CGC's understanding of this and their value of the Arts in their announcement:

"CGC understands the value and power of creativity, and we are so excited about our new relationship with them. With scholarships being our greatest need, we are so thankful to CGC for its support of our students, and look forward to deepening our friendship."

Ringling College of Art and Design is a not-for-profit college that is fully accredited, offering Bachelor of Fine Arts and Bachelor of Arts programs. The school operates using a studio model, with an outlook that intends to "cultivate the creative spirit in students from around the globe."