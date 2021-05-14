CGC Insider: Grading Q&A – PG, NG, and CVR Grades

If you've ever visited this site to stare in amazement at a nice high-grade copy of Batman #1 or More Fun #73 and wondered how they became known as the best-graded copies or wondered exactly what the difference was between this particular copy of Action Comics #1 and this other copy of Action Comics #1, you're not alone. Learning how to grade a comic book takes years of experience, and even then, debating the difference between a 9.0 and a 9.2 is a favorite topic of conversation in some parts of the internet. And even when CGC has graded a comic for you, it's important to know what that means. Nobody should pay $3,207,852.00 for a comic, or even $32.00, without having a sense of what the info on the CGC label means, and how it was determined.

This week, CGC Primary Grader Matt Nelson answers questions posed in the comments of previous installments in this series — about a few label designations that are not part of CGC's 25-point grading scale:

NG: No Grade

PG: Page

CVR: Cover

As Nelson notes, with pricing rising steadily over the years, there is increasing demand to identify and encapsulate parts of comic books, such as loose covers, centerfolds, and other loose interior pages. In the video, Nelson explains the NG, PG, and CVR designations and describes how and why they can be labeled and notes other factors such as the fact that if CGC cannot identify a "back cover only" submission as being unique to a particular issue, they will not encapsulate it. Matt describes such factors and more in the video below.

