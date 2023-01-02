Charger County, a New YA Graphic Novel by Cathy G. Johnson for 2025

Charger County is a new YA graphic novel by Cathy G. Johnson (The Breakaways) described thus; "Liz feels like an outcast at her new high school, Charger County High. Avoiding another season of jocks making fun of her facial scars, Liz decides to join Drama Club for her freshman athletics credit. In the school theatre, she meets tech students Tamara, Brittany, and Robert, all senior girls with a penchant for rebellion. When the spring musical is canceled, they decide to film their own sequel to their favorite action movie — but traumatic events threaten to fracture the young adults when the goofy violence of their own film echoes the harm teenage girls face in real life. A messy coming-of-age story about misfit kids, belonging, and the specter of trauma."

Avi Ehrlich at Silver Sprocket has acquired Charger County to be published in 2025. Cathy G. Johnson's agent, Jen Linnan at Linnan Literary Management, brokered the deal for world rights.

Cathy G. Johnson is an artist living in Providence, Rhode Island, on what she describes as "occupied Wampanoag and Narragansett land". Their first graphic novel, Jeremiah, debuted in 2013 and was published by One Percent Press in 2015, a second book Gorgeous published by Koyama Press in 2016 and a third book The Breakaways was published by First Second in 2019. Their comic Black Hole Heart was self-published in 2020, won the 2020 Ignatz Award for Outstanding Minicomic and a 2020 MICE Mini-Grant. They describe themself thus: "I make comics, prints, paintings, drawings and zines. My work delves into the complicated worlds of young people, exploring the hardships and joys of adolescence. I use themes of nature and rebellion in my work. I am genderqueer and use she/her or they/them pronouns, and Mx. honorific."

Cathy G. Johnson is also a printmaker and educator, saying. "I'm a Studio Member at Binch Press / Queer Archive Work, which is a cooperative printmaking studio centering queer + trans artists and artists of color. I also work at the feminist art collective studio Dirt Palace. In addition to my artwork, I am also an educator and scholar. I teach art classes and workshops throughout New England and North America. I have been teaching since 2012 and earned my masters degree in Teaching + Learning in Art + Design from the Rhode Island School of Design in 2017. I share my experience and am available for hire on my education website ComicArtEd.com. I also co-host a scholarship podcast where we talk about comics in historical, theoretical and educational contexts called Drawing a Dialogue. I've recently published a chapter in the book Teaching with Comics published by Palgrave Macmillan, 2022."

Silver Sprocket is a San Francisco based publisher, gallery, and retail shop championing socially conscious and independently produced comic books, graphic novels, and related arts.