Cheryl Lynn Eaton Makes Her Marvel Comics Debut With Black Panther

Cheryl Lynn Eaton is a former comic book store clerk best known as a pop-culture columnist, reporter, and activist, who has written for Racialicious, The Root, Comics Alliance, Hooded Utilitarian, Publishers Weekly and from Dragon Con for our good selves at Bleeding Cool. She founded the Ormes Society in 2007, wanting to help support black women and fans in the comics industry. And was announced for the Humanoids comic book Omni, but on publication, was replaced by Devin Grayson. She has also written a little for Bitch Planet and for DC Comics' Batman Secret Files and was in the 2022class of the Milestone Initiative Talent Development Program.

Now she gets to add Marvel Comics to his list of publishers writing the new Black Panther story published today on Marvel Unlimited, as part of their Marvel's Voices Infinity Comics line, drawn by artist Nelson Daniel best known for being IDW's launch artist and colourist on their Judge Dredd comic book. He has an extensive list of IDW comcis he has worked on, doing pencils, colours and cover. Marvel Unlimited list him as making his Marvel Comics debut on this Black Panther comic as well as Cheryl Lynn Eaton, but a quick check showed he coloured the Ghost Rider series that introduced Roberto Reyes eight years ago, as well as for Wolverines and Hulk.

Marvel's Voices Infinity Comic (2022) #26

Published:

November 23, 2022

Writer Cheryl Lynn Eaton and artist Nelson Daniel make their Marvel debuts with an explosive take on Vibranium!

Cheryl Lynn Eaton posts "The cat's out of the bag! (No pun intended.) Coinciding today with a heck of a Marvel Unlimited World of Wakanda sale is the release of an exclusive T'Challa tale scripted by me with stellar art by Nelson Daniel and Ceci de la Cruz."