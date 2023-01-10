Chickenpox, A New Quarantine Graphic Novel by Remy Lai, For 2025 Chickenpox by Australian comic book creator Remy Lai is an upcoming semi-autobiographical middle-grade graphic novel, about a quarantine from a very different time.

Chickenpox by Australian comic book creator Remy Lai is an upcoming semi-autobiographical middle-grade graphic novel, about a quarantine from a very different time, Chickenpox is the story or an eldest child Abby Lai, sick of her four annoying siblings, who faces the end of her world when all five kids catch chickenpox and have to be quarantined at home, together 24/7, for a one whole week. In this house:

Remy Lai is also the author, illustrator and creator of Pawcasso, Fly In The Wall and Pie in the Sky. Her latest books are the junior graphic novel series Surviving The Wild and the upcoming Ghost Book. She posted about her upcoming plans on Instagram, saying, "In between inks for my 2025 graphic novel CHICKENPOX, I'm also conceptualizing my yet-to-be-announced middle grade graphic novel that is scheduled for a 2026 release (also with @mackidsbooks ). I'm practicing drawing the town/ buildings in that book, and hopefully I'll be an expert by the time I begin art for that book next year. Art is hard work!"

Brian Geffen at Henry Holt has acquired world rights to Chickenpox, as part of a two-book deal with Chickenpox to be published in the winter of 2025. Remy Lai's agent Jim McCarthy at Dystel, Goderich & Bourret negotiated the deal.

Henry Holt and Company is an American book publishing company based in New York City and one of the oldest publishers in the United States. It was founded in 1866 by Henry Holt and Frederick Leypold and currently, the company publishes in the fields of American and international fiction, biography, history and politics, science, psychology, and health, as well as books for children's literature. In the US, it operates under Macmillan Publishers. Dystel, Goderich & Bourret LLC is a literary agency led by Jane Dystel, who founded the company in 1994.