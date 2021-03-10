Children Of The Atom – Not Who You Think They Are? (Spoilers)

The long-delayed, rewritten and redrawn Children Of The Atom by Vita Ayala and Bernard Chang debuts this week from Marvel Comics. And in the manner of the Young Avengers, features a cast of characters who all resemble more familiar X-Men characters. But as with Young Avengers, the origins of each are somewhat different. As we mentioned yesterday, Carmen is Gimmick, can "charge up" objects, throw them and see them explode, like Gambit. Beatrice "Buddy" Bartholomew Cyclops-Lass, has directional optic blasts with a visor control like Cyclops. Benny is Marvel Guy, who has telepathic powers like Jean Grey. Gabe is Cherub, who has flight powers with razor/protective wings like Archangel. And Jay is Daycrawler, who has Nightcrawler-like teleportation powers and a BAMF sound effect. And yes, they are all 100% definitely the kids seen last year in Marvel's Voices from the same creative team.

The first issue of Children Of The Atom has them fighting the Hell's Belles – Briquette, Tremalo, Flambe and Vague. Former mutants, never had their powers turned back on, never revived in a mutant form after dying by The Five. Using technology to recreate what they once had, a kind of "prosthetic" power base? And not happy about it.

A new X-Men team doing the rounds coming to visit, consisting of Pixie, Magma and Maggott.

Wondering why they haven't come to Krakoa yet.

And they have reasons. Even though they live in a community full of anti-=mutant prejudice – that also smacks of anti-vaxxers too.

Okay, okay, some folk had been poisoning Krakoan medical supplies but not the Kramkoans themselves. And Buddy is certainly pro-Krakoa.

But it appears that the Children Of The Atom have other secrets about just who they are, yet to be revealed. Because Cerebro can't find them.

And when they do try to step through a Krakoan gate, that will; take mutants straight to the mutant-exclusive sovereign island nation of Krakoa…

They don't.

Is it that they can't physically? Can't mentally? Don't want to take the step – or can't – because they are not mutants after all? Or is something else going on?

Children Of The Atom has been compared to Young Avengers, a series that presented characters as if they were offspring of The Avengers, but many of their origins were different. What – or who – the Children Of The Atom is still a mystery.

