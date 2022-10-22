Children Of The Black Sun in Ablaze January 2023 Solicits

Before The House of Slaughter, Letizia Cadonici drew Children Of The Black Sun, written by Dario Sicchio and now published in English by Ablaze, in their January 2023 solicitations, which also sees the release of their first titles from a new Ablaze Manga imprint.

CHILDREN O/T BLACK SUN #1 CVR A CADONICI (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

NOV221105

(W) Dario Sicchio (A / CA) Letizia Cadonici

From the artist of the hit series The House of Slaughter!

"It is not difficult to be happy under a blue sky. But it takes a lot of courage to be strong even under a black sun."

Over the years, a black sun has risen twice. A dark dawn whose rays have done terrible things to people's minds, driving them to all sorts of horror. Twelve years have passed since the last time and the world still fears the return of that inexplicable phenomenon. But fear is not the only legacy of those terrible days. All the women who got pregnant under the influence of the black sun have given birth to babies with some… peculiarities. White hair, ashy skin, abnormal proportions, and eyes as red as fire: the Children of the Black Sun.

Brightvale is a small town like many others. Here the Children of the Black Sun are treated with particularcontempt, especially in the days leading up to the anniversary of the two disasters. The hatred of their fellow villagers, terrified of a possible return of that horror, will push these kids to unite and embark on a hallucinatory journey to discover themselves and their true nature. But is the black sun really about to return?

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

FIGHT CLASS 3 OMNIBUS GN VOL 01

ABLAZE

(W) Lee Hak (A) Lee Hak

Hit Webtoon comes to print!

For fans of The Breaker! If you love kick-ass martial arts fighting and school life drama this is the series for you…

In an imaginary world where Korea is one of the world's leading nations in martial arts, its government encourages high schools to set up martial art classes to develop talented martial artists. As the government provides numerous benefits to the students of these classes, almost all teenagers dream of being selected for the special classes. Among the martial arts classes all over the country, Namil High School's Martial Arts Class 3 is the most famous.

A short, weak freshman named Jitae, whose physical appearance is the very opposite of a typical athlete, looks to join Namil's Martial Arts Class 3. Maria, a genius martial artist and international student of Class 3 from Brazil, happens to notice the unique talents that Jitae possesses-a double jointed body and the ability to read the movement patterns of his counterpart while fighting-that are ideal for Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Julia also knows about Ji-tae's missing father, who used to be a famous martial artist. Through numerous fights with Maria and his other classmates, all who have mastered different martial arts themselves, Jitae gradually becomes a martial artist specializing in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. All the while, he continues searching for his missing father with Maria…

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 19.99

RESTORERS HOME OMNIBUS GN VOL 01

ABLAZE

(W) King Sang Yeop (A) King Sang Yeop

Hit Manhwa series comes to the USA!

Coming of age fantasy with a unique mix of supernatural action/drama!

High school freshman Sung-woo lives alone in a big traditional Korean house inherited from his grandfather. He has a great skill to restore objects such as antiques to their original condition. He also has a supernatural ability to see souls, which are sometimes tied to these objects. Trying not to reveal his ability, he secretly helps friends and people around him fix their broken stuff.

Due to his abilities, Sung-woo soon finds himself surrounded by numerous ancient people/souls who help him fix things or solve difficult matters. And the more restoration projects and their related pieces of stuff he takes on, the more interesting his life becomes. But sudden visits from his missing father's graduate school advisor and a cute girl from an ancient Korean Kingdom will soon make the world know his unique skills…whether he wants it or not!

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 19.99

PROMETHEE 13 13 TP

ABLAZE

(W) Andy Diggle, Christophe Bec (A) Shawn Martinbrough

EISNER NOMINATED SERIES COLLECTED IN PRINT FOR THE FIRST TIME!

Andy Diggle (Green Arrow: Year One, James Bond, The Losers, Hellblazer), Shawn Martinbrough (Thief of Thieves, Batman: Detective Comics, The Black Panther, Hellboy), Dave Stewart (Hellboy, DC: The New Frontier, The Umbrella Academy), and Jock (Batman, The Losers) bring you a psychological sci-fi horror comic full of alien conspiracy…

What if you knew the world was about to end? What would you be willing to do to save the people you love?

Darla Clemenceau has been plagued by apocalyptic visions ever since she was abducted by a UFO as a child. Now, she's ready to put it all behind her and move on with her life. But what if it's all true? A dangerous cult militia is prepping for the end of the world, and they see Darla as the key to their survival…

Meanwhile, something alien is awakening on the dark side of the Moon, and the crew of the space shuttle Atlantis have a rendezvous with destiny…

A prequel to Promethee – Christophe Bec's best-selling, mind-bending graphic novel series, Promethee 13:13 tells the thrilling fast-paced space drama leading up to the moments of September 21, 2019, at 13:13.

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 16.99

BOOGYMAN #5 CVR A DJET (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

(W) Mathieu Salvia (A / CA) Djet

Monsters don't only exist in children's imaginations…

With the number of enemies chasing after Father Death and Elliott growing, they can only hide for so long. And being a friend to the young boy and his boogyman protector is proving to be a deadly decision for those brave enough to make it.

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

FAMILY TIME #2 CVR A FULMORE

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

(W) Robert Windom, Lily Windom (A / CA) Asiah Fulmore

The adventure in Medieval Ireland continues! After the O'Connell family is locked in Ciaran's dungeon, Lily and Tyler must escape and find help. Along the way, Lily discovers something mysterious and powerful.

From the writer/creator of Seven Sons, Robert Windom, and his eleven-year-old daughter, Lily, comes a fun, fantasy adventure. Featuring Art Direction by Eisner-Award winning artist Sanford Greene (Bitter Root) and anime-inspired interior art by new talent and Greene-protege Asiah Fulmore (DC's Amethyst: Princess of Gemworld).

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TRAVELING TO MARS #3 CVR A MELI (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

(W) Mark Russell (A / CA) Roberto Meli

Roy enlists his robotic companions in celebrating a lonely Thanksgiving on their one-way journey to Mars, prompting memories of the people in his life whom he knows he'll never see again.

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

FAR CRY ESPERANZAS TEARS #4 CVR A BELANGER (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

(W) Mathieu Mariolle (A) Afif Khaled, Salaheddine Basti (CA) Andy Belanger

Based on the multi-million unit selling Ubisoft franchise series "Far Cry".

An official, intense new extension of the Far Cry video game lore!

Just when Juan thinks everything is finally going his way and his mission a success, the rug gets pulled out from under him. With the fate of a nation on the line, and no one he can trust, making it out alive is going to prove to be a lot trickier than he ever expected.

A prequel to the events of Far Cry 6, this amphetamine-boosted comic introduces Juan Cortez, one of the central characters in the newest installment of Ubisoft's star video game.

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

LOVECRAFT UNKNOWN KADATH #5 CVR A SALOMON (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

(W) Florentino Florez (A) Guillermo Sanna (A / CA) Jacques Salomon

An adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft's The Dream-Quest of Unknown Kadath unlike anything you've read before.

For the first time since his journey began, Randolph Carter finds safety. But the comforts and luxuries offered to him are not enough to quiet the calls of the place he has seen in his dreams. Will he throw it all away to continue on a journey that may more than likely lead to his end?

As a bonus, also includes the original prose story!

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

